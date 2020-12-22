|
20:00
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown vs. Luka Brajkovic (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|
0-3
|
18:47
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive foul
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown turnover
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:53
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses two point layup
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
17:18
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|
2-8
|
16:36
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
16:11
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown personal foul
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot
|
4-10
|
15:36
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence offensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
+2
|
Tyrin Lawrence makes two point layup
|
6-10
|
15:32
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Tyrin Lawrence draws the foul)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
DJ Harvey makes two point jump shot
|
8-10
|
14:37
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (Tyrin Lawrence steals)
|
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Tyrin Lawrence makes two point layup
|
10-10
|
13:53
|
|
|
Clevon Brown shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Grant Huffman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Clevon Brown defensive rebound
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Clevon Brown defensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Clevon Brown makes two point layup (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
12-10
|
12:35
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Commodores defensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Michael Jones shooting foul (Maxwell Evans draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-10
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
12:11
|
|
|
Braelee Albert shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-11
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-12
|
11:44
|
|
+3
|
Clevon Brown makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|
17-12
|
11:15
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Clevon Brown defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Clevon Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Carter Collins defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Michael Jones offensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Michael Jones makes two point layup
|
17-14
|
9:59
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Clevon Brown offensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Issac McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|
17-16
|
8:57
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans offensive foul
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses two point layup
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee blocks Trey Thomas's three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Dylan Disu shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
|
17-19
|
6:26
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Bates Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Commodores defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot
|
19-19
|
5:30
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses two point layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup
|
19-21
|
5:07
|
|
|
Commodores 30 second timeout
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna personal foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-22
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-23
|
4:39
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|
19-26
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyrin Lawrence assists)
|
22-26
|
3:51
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-27
|
3:37
|
|
+3
|
DJ Harvey makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
25-27
|
3:16
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. personal foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-28
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-29
|
3:00
|
|
|
Carter Collins shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-29
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-29
|
2:44
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Clevon Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Carter Collins defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-30
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-31
|
1:45
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
+3
|
Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|
27-34
|
1:31
|
|
|
DJ Harvey shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-35
|
1:06
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point layup
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-35
|
0:32
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-35
|
0:07
|
|
|
Carter Collins offensive foul
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Carter Collins turnover
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Commodores 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Grant Huffman personal foul
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|