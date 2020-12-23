|
20:00
|
|
|
Ronne Readus vs. Kessler Edwards (Roadrunners gains possession)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Jade' Smith shooting foul (Taze Moore draws the foul)
|
|
19:33
|
|
+1
|
Taze Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:33
|
|
+1
|
Taze Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Jan Zidek personal foul
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Taze Moore misses two point layup
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Taze Moore offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Taze Moore makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:28
|
|
|
Taze Moore shooting foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Ronne Readus offensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Ronne Readus makes two point dunk (Czar Perry assists)
|
6-0
|
17:33
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman offensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
17:08
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman blocks Ronne Readus's two point layup
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
6-5
|
16:34
|
|
|
Jade' Smith shooting foul (De'Monte Buckingham draws the foul)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
De'Monte Buckingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
16:25
|
|
|
Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Taze Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Ronne Readus offensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Colbey Ross blocks Czar Perry's two point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis offensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
Ronne Readus makes two point layup (Justin Edler-Davis assists)
|
9-5
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists)
|
9-7
|
15:15
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham offensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham misses two point layup
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Robbie Heath defensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Robbie Heath assists)
|
9-9
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Ronne Readus makes two point dunk (Taze Moore assists)
|
11-9
|
14:22
|
|
|
Taze Moore personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Cameron Smith shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Robbie Heath misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:19
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-10
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Smith makes two point jump shot (Shaun Williams assists)
|
13-10
|
13:27
|
|
|
Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Cameron Smith defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
Shawn Stith makes two point layup (Shaun Williams assists)
|
15-10
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman makes two point jump shot (Robbie Heath assists)
|
15-12
|
12:40
|
|
|
Kendall Munson personal foul
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Cameron Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Andre Ball defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Andre Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Kendall Munson offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Kendall Munson turnover (bad pass) (Travis Henson steals)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Travis Henson offensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Grehlon Easter makes two point layup
|
17-12
|
11:25
|
|
|
Andre Ball offensive foul
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Andre Ball turnover
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter offensive foul
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter turnover
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Robbie Heath turnover (bad pass) (Travis Henson steals)
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Shaun Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot
|
17-15
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Grehlon Easter makes two point layup
|
19-15
|
9:51
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-16
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-17
|
9:35
|
|
|
Travis Henson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Ronne Readus offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Ronne Readus misses two point layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Justin McCall offensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Ronne Readus makes two point layup
|
21-17
|
8:31
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Justin Edler-Davis makes three point jump shot (Czar Perry assists)
|
24-17
|
8:06
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Justin McCall misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jan Zidek turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Ronne Readus offensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Czar Perry makes two point layup
|
26-17
|
6:35
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:35
|
|
+1
|
Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-18
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Czar Perry makes two point jump shot (De'Monte Buckingham assists)
|
28-18
|
5:59
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman turnover (bad pass) (De'Monte Buckingham steals)
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
De'Monte Buckingham makes two point jump shot
|
30-18
|
5:52
|
|
|
Waves 30 second timeout
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists)
|
30-20
|
5:27
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists)
|
30-23
|
5:03
|
|
|
Roadrunners 30 second timeout
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
De'Monte Buckingham makes two point layup
|
32-23
|
4:35
|
|
|
Travis Henson personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Kendall Munson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Cameron Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Kendall Munson personal foul
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Taze Moore turnover (lost ball) (Sedrick Altman steals)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Cameron Smith shooting foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-24
|
4:16
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Taze Moore offensive foul
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Taze Moore turnover
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Kendall Munson turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Smith steals)
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
De'Monte Buckingham makes two point jump shot
|
34-24
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Andre Ball makes two point dunk (Kessler Edwards assists)
|
34-26
|
2:18
|
|
|
Cameron Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Andre Ball defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|
34-28
|
1:46
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Kendall Munson misses two point layup
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Cameron Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Czar Perry misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Ronne Readus offensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Ronne Readus makes two point layup
|
36-28
|
0:55
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Jade' Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:55
|
|
+1
|
Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-29
|
0:38
|
|
|
De'Monte Buckingham turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Colbey Ross turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:09
|
|
+3
|
Justin Edler-Davis makes three point jump shot (Shaun Williams assists)
|
39-29
|
0:01
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Roadrunners defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|