CSBAK
PEPPER

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
CSBAK
Roadrunners
39
PEPPER
Waves
29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ronne Readus vs. Kessler Edwards (Roadrunners gains possession)  
19:33   Jade' Smith shooting foul (Taze Moore draws the foul)  
19:33 +1 Taze Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
19:33 +1 Taze Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-0
19:03   Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot  
19:01   De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound  
18:51   Jan Zidek personal foul  
18:48   Taze Moore misses two point layup  
18:46   Taze Moore offensive rebound  
18:41 +2 Taze Moore makes two point layup 4-0
18:28   Taze Moore shooting foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)  
18:28   Sedrick Altman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:28   Sedrick Altman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:28   De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound  
18:05   De'Monte Buckingham misses two point jump shot  
18:03   Ronne Readus offensive rebound  
17:59 +2 Ronne Readus makes two point dunk (Czar Perry assists) 6-0
17:33   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
17:31   Sedrick Altman offensive rebound  
17:26 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point layup 6-2
17:08   Sedrick Altman blocks Ronne Readus's two point layup  
17:06   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
16:57 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 6-5
16:34   Jade' Smith shooting foul (De'Monte Buckingham draws the foul)  
16:34   De'Monte Buckingham misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:34 +1 De'Monte Buckingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-5
16:25   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball)  
16:01   Taze Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:59   Ronne Readus offensive rebound  
15:45   Colbey Ross blocks Czar Perry's two point jump shot  
15:43   Justin Edler-Davis offensive rebound  
15:38 +2 Ronne Readus makes two point layup (Justin Edler-Davis assists) 9-5
15:30 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists) 9-7
15:15   Justin Edler-Davis misses two point jump shot  
15:13   De'Monte Buckingham offensive rebound  
15:02   De'Monte Buckingham misses two point layup  
15:00   Robbie Heath defensive rebound  
14:53 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Robbie Heath assists) 9-9
14:36 +2 Ronne Readus makes two point dunk (Taze Moore assists) 11-9
14:22   Taze Moore personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)  
14:22   TV timeout  
14:19   Cameron Smith shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)  
14:19   Robbie Heath misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:19 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
13:55 +2 Cameron Smith makes two point jump shot (Shaun Williams assists) 13-10
13:27   Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot  
13:25   Cameron Smith defensive rebound  
13:16 +2 Shawn Stith makes two point layup (Shaun Williams assists) 15-10
12:57 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point jump shot (Robbie Heath assists) 15-12
12:40   Kendall Munson personal foul  
12:38   Cameron Smith misses two point jump shot  
12:36   Andre Ball defensive rebound  
12:17   Andre Ball misses three point jump shot  
12:15   Kendall Munson offensive rebound  
12:10   Kendall Munson turnover (bad pass) (Travis Henson steals)  
12:00   Grehlon Easter misses three point jump shot  
11:58   Travis Henson offensive rebound  
11:41 +2 Grehlon Easter makes two point layup 17-12
11:25   Andre Ball offensive foul  
11:25   Andre Ball turnover  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:10   Grehlon Easter offensive foul  
11:10   Grehlon Easter turnover  
10:59   Robbie Heath turnover (bad pass) (Travis Henson steals)  
10:40   Shaun Williams turnover (bad pass)  
10:31 +3 Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot 17-15
10:05 +2 Grehlon Easter makes two point layup 19-15
9:51   Grehlon Easter shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
9:51 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-16
9:51 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-17
9:35   Travis Henson turnover (out of bounds)  
9:22   Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot  
9:20   De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound  
8:57   Justin Edler-Davis misses three point jump shot  
8:55   Ronne Readus offensive rebound  
8:51   Ronne Readus misses two point layup  
8:49   Justin McCall offensive rebound  
8:49 +2 Ronne Readus makes two point layup 21-17
8:31   Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot  
8:29   De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound  
8:22 +3 Justin Edler-Davis makes three point jump shot (Czar Perry assists) 24-17
8:06   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
8:04   De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound  
7:37   Justin McCall misses two point jump shot  
7:35   Jan Zidek defensive rebound  
7:28   Jan Zidek turnover (traveling)  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:05   Justin Edler-Davis misses two point jump shot  
7:03   Ronne Readus offensive rebound  
6:56 +2 Czar Perry makes two point layup 26-17
6:35   Justin Edler-Davis shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
6:35   Kessler Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:35 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-18
6:18 +2 Czar Perry makes two point jump shot (De'Monte Buckingham assists) 28-18
5:59   Sedrick Altman turnover (bad pass) (De'Monte Buckingham steals)  
5:52 +2 De'Monte Buckingham makes two point jump shot 30-18
5:52   Waves 30 second timeout  
5:41 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists) 30-20
5:27   Justin Edler-Davis misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
5:15   Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot  
5:13   Sedrick Altman offensive rebound  
5:09 +3 Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists) 30-23
5:03   Roadrunners 30 second timeout  
4:49 +2 De'Monte Buckingham makes two point layup 32-23
4:35   Travis Henson personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)  
4:35   Kendall Munson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:35   Cameron Smith defensive rebound  
4:34   Kendall Munson personal foul  
4:19   Taze Moore turnover (lost ball) (Sedrick Altman steals)  
4:16   Cameron Smith shooting foul (Sedrick Altman draws the foul)  
4:16 +1 Sedrick Altman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-24
4:16   Sedrick Altman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:16   Ronne Readus defensive rebound  
3:50   De'Monte Buckingham turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)  
3:44   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Ronne Readus defensive rebound  
3:32   Taze Moore offensive foul  
3:32   Taze Moore turnover  
3:32   TV timeout  
3:11   Kendall Munson turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Smith steals)  
2:58 +2 De'Monte Buckingham makes two point jump shot 34-24
2:42 +2 Andre Ball makes two point dunk (Kessler Edwards assists) 34-26
2:18   Cameron Smith misses three point jump shot  
2:16   Andre Ball defensive rebound  
2:04 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 34-28
1:46   De'Monte Buckingham misses two point jump shot  
1:44   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
1:36   Kendall Munson misses two point layup  
1:34   Cameron Smith defensive rebound  
1:05   Czar Perry misses two point jump shot  
1:03   Ronne Readus offensive rebound  
0:59 +2 Ronne Readus makes two point layup 36-28
0:55   Grehlon Easter shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)  
0:55   Jade' Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:55 +1 Jade' Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-29
0:38   De'Monte Buckingham turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)  
0:27   Colbey Ross turnover (out of bounds)  
0:09 +3 Justin Edler-Davis makes three point jump shot (Shaun Williams assists) 39-29
0:01   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Roadrunners defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
CSBAK
Roadrunners
40
PEPPER
Waves
22

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Taze Moore shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
19:51 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-30
19:51 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-31
19:22 +2 De'Monte Buckingham makes two point layup 41-31
19:10   Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot  
19:08   Czar Perry defensive rebound  
18:59   De'Monte Buckingham misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Travis Henson offensive rebound  
18:42   Jade' Smith personal foul  
18:42   De'Monte Buckingham misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
18:42   Colbey Ross offensive foul  
18:42   Colbey Ross turnover  
18:42   Justin Edler-Davis misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Ronne Readus offensive rebound  
18:02 +2 Ronne Readus makes two point layup 43-31
17:43 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 43-33
17:06   Czar Perry misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Ronne Readus offensive rebound  
16:56 +3 De'Monte Buckingham makes three point jump shot (Ronne Readus assists) 46-33
16:46   Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot  
16:44   Sedrick Altman offensive rebound  
16:37 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point layup 46-35
16:19   Justin McCall misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Justin McCall offensive rebound  
16:14   Jade' Smith shooting foul (Justin McCall draws the foul)  
16:14   Justin McCall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:01   Andre Ball misses two point layup  
16:14 +1 Justin McCall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-35
16:01   Andre Ball misses two point layup  
15:59   Ronne Readus defensive rebound  
15:28   Roadrunners turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:28   TV timeout  
15:17   Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot  
15:15   Kendall Munson offensive rebound  
15:15   Ronne Readus personal foul  
15:08   Andre Ball misses two point dunk  
15:06   Ronne Readus defensive rebound  
14:45   Czar Perry misses two point layup  
14:43   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
14:36   Andre Ball misses two point layup  
14:34   Kendall Munson offensive rebound  
14:34   Grehlon Easter shooting foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)  
14:34 +1 Kendall Munson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-36
14:34   Kendall Munson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:34   Justin McCall defensive rebound  
14:21 +2 Cameron Smith makes two point jump shot (Shaun Williams assists) 49-36
13:56   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Roadrunners defensive rebound  
13:38   Kendall Munson blocks Shawn Stith's two point layup  
13:36   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
13:29   Robbie Heath misses three point jump shot  
13:27   Shawn Stith defensive rebound  
13:02 +3 Shaun Williams makes three point jump shot 52-36
12:45   Cameron Smith personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
12:36   Shawn Stith shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)  
12:36 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-37
12:36 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-38
12:12   Czar Perry turnover (lost ball) (Colbey Ross steals)  
12:07   Shaun Williams personal foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)  
12:07 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-39
12:07 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-40
11:42 +2 Czar Perry makes two point layup 54-40
11:26 +3 Darryl Polk Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists) 54-43
10:56 +2 De'Monte Buckingham makes two point jump shot 56-43
10:42   Robbie Heath misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Ronne Readus defensive rebound  
10:22 +2 Shaun Williams makes two point layup 58-43
10:17   Justin Edler-Davis personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
10:17   TV timeout  
10:17   Colbey Ross misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:17   Justin Edler-Davis defensive rebound  
9:55   Shaun Williams misses two point jump shot  
9:53   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
9:36   Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Roadrunners defensive rebound  
9:06