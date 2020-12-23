|
20:00
|
|
|
Myles Johnson vs. E.J. Liddell (Ron Harper Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball) (CJ Walker steals)
|
|
18:53
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
|
0-3
|
18:22
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point layup (CJ Walker assists)
|
0-5
|
17:54
|
|
|
Justice Sueing personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point driving jump shot
|
2-5
|
17:12
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:02
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
+3
|
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
7-5
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point layup (E.J. Liddell assists)
|
7-7
|
15:13
|
|
+3
|
Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
10-7
|
14:50
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-8
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-9
|
14:26
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Musa Jallow misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jacob Young offensive foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
12-9
|
12:41
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
|
15-9
|
12:12
|
|
|
Myles Johnson shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Zed Key misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young makes three point jump shot
|
18-9
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point dunk (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
18-11
|
11:05
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy makes two point driving layup (Geo Baker assists)
|
20-11
|
10:49
|
|
|
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
22-11
|
9:58
|
|
|
CJ Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:31
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-12
|
9:05
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Musa Jallow's two point layup
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Myles Johnson turnover
|
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point layup (Eugene Brown III assists)
|
22-14
|
8:03
|
|
|
Myles Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Justin Ahrens steals)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Geo Baker makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
25-14
|
7:55
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
27-14
|
7:29
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy blocks CJ Walker's two point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point alley-oop dunk (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
27-16
|
6:50
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Kyle Young offensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point dunk (CJ Walker assists)
|
27-18
|
6:08
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III shooting foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-18
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-18
|
5:37
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Kyle Young offensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point dunk (Justin Ahrens assists)
|
29-20
|
4:49
|
|
+3
|
Geo Baker makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
32-20
|
4:21
|
|
|
Zed Key misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Zed Key blocks Ron Harper Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Buckeyes defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Kyle Young offensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
32-22
|
3:31
|
|
|
Montez Mathis shooting foul (Duane Washington Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-23
|
2:59
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Myles Johnson assists)
|
35-23
|
2:48
|
|
|
CJ Walker turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
CJ Walker shooting foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-23
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point layup
|
36-25
|
2:32
|
|
|
Myles Johnson shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
36-26
|
2:10
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point layup
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup
|
38-26
|
1:15
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. offensive foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. turnover
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point layup
|
38-28
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|