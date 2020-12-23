|
20:00
|
|
|
Charles Thompson vs. AJ Wilson (Zane Martin gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Nicolas Timberlake turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Juwan Gray personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Zane Martin defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Zane Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Zane Martin defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Charles Thompson makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:24
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Patriots defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Juwan Gray personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Charles Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Zane Martin makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
16:07
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jakigh Dottin turnover (lost ball) (AJ Wilson steals)
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
4-4
|
15:21
|
|
|
Charles Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
4-7
|
14:16
|
|
|
Zane Martin turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point hook shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
4-9
|
14:09
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Zane Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Zane Martin offensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Zane Martin misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point dunk
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Cam Allen defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Greg Calixte shooting foul (Demetrius Mims draws the foul)
|
|
13:28
|
|
+1
|
Demetrius Mims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-9
|
13:28
|
|
|
Demetrius Mims misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Cam Allen personal foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Javon Greene offensive foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Victor Uyaelunmo offensive foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Victor Uyaelunmo turnover
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Greg Calixte misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Cam Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gray makes two point jump shot
|
7-9
|
11:25
|
|
|
Ronald Polite shooting foul (Juwan Gray draws the foul)
|
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-9
|
11:12
|
|
|
Demetrius Mims personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Josh Oduro offensive foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Josh Oduro turnover
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
AJ Wilson blocks Nicolas Timberlake's two point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
10:02
|
|
|
Cam Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Charles Thompson shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:50
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-12
|
9:36
|
|
|
Juwan Gray misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Charles Thompson steals)
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Demetrius Mims offensive foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Demetrius Mims turnover
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Josh Oduro personal foul (Charles Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gray makes two point jump shot
|
10-12
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
|
10-15
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gray makes two point layup
|
12-15
|
7:31
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|
12-18
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gray makes two point jump shot
|
14-18
|
6:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Patriots offensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Greg Calixte offensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Greg Calixte makes two point layup
|
14-20
|
6:19
|
|
|
Greg Calixte blocks Chris Biekeu's two point hook shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Chris Biekeu offensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Chris Biekeu makes two point layup
|
16-20
|
5:50
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|
16-23
|
5:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Zane Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-23
|
5:36
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Cam Allen defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Zane Martin makes three point jump shot (Cam Allen assists)
|
20-23
|
5:14
|
|
|
AJ Wilson offensive foul (Cam Allen draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
AJ Wilson turnover
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Zane Martin misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Javon Greene personal foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Nicolas Timberlake misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Charles Thompson shooting foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Zane Martin defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Bahaide Haidara assists)
|
20-25
|
4:23
|
|
|
Cam Allen shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)
|
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Greg Calixte makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-26
|
4:06
|
|
|
Greg Calixte shooting foul (Solomon Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:06
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-26
|
3:51
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Charles Thompson misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists)
|
21-29
|
2:51
|
|
|
Zane Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Solomon Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|
|
2:40
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-29
|
2:40
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-29
|
2:14
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Zane Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:02
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-29
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Zane Martin defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Jakigh Dottin misses two point layup
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite steals)
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Zane Martin personal foul (Ronald Polite draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Ronald Polite makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-30
|
1:04
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
AJ Wilson blocks Zane Martin's two point layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Juwan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Juwan Gray turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Patriots 30 second timeout
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Charles Thompson blocks Xavier Johnson's two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|