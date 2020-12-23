|
20:00
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. vs. Nick Ongenda (Justin Brookens gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Will Carius misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Anthony Jones offensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda shooting foul (Anthony Jones draws the foul)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:23
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda offensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda makes two point putback layup
|
2-2
|
18:50
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Blue Demons defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. makes two point driving jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:14
|
|
|
Anthony Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes three point jump shot (Oscar Lopez Jr. assists)
|
2-7
|
17:37
|
|
|
Will Carius misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Will Carius offensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda blocks Will Carius's two point layup
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty offensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point driving layup
|
2-9
|
16:42
|
|
|
Justin Brookens misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson personal foul (Oscar Lopez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot (Oscar Lopez Jr. assists)
|
2-12
|
16:03
|
|
|
Leathernecks 30 second timeout
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Tamell Pearson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
4-12
|
15:36
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Will Carius turnover (lost ball) (Ray Salnave steals)
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point driving layup (Ray Salnave assists)
|
4-14
|
14:52
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Elvis steals)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Justin Brookens turnover (lost ball) (Javon Freeman-Liberty steals)
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. shooting foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
|
|
14:33
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-15
|
14:33
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
JJ Flores defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
+3
|
Will Carius makes three point jump shot (Anthony Jones assists)
|
7-15
|
14:04
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Jones steals)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
JJ Flores shooting foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:27
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-16
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Jones makes two point driving layup
|
9-16
|
13:03
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Will Carius misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Charlie Moore turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Watson Jr. steals)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Leathernecks offensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Will Carius misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. offensive foul (JJ Flores draws the foul)
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. turnover
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Cameron Burrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Ray Salnave blocks JJ Flores's three point jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Will Carius offensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Jones makes two point jump shot (Will Carius assists)
|
11-16
|
11:12
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. personal foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Cameron Burrell defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. shooting foul (Will Carius draws the foul)
|
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Will Carius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-16
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Will Carius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-16
|
10:23
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda blocks Tamell Pearson's two point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. offensive foul (Ray Salnave draws the foul)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. turnover
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda makes two point alley-oop dunk (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
|
13-18
|
9:00
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda blocks JJ Flores's two point layup
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Anthony Jones turnover (bad pass) (Javon Freeman-Liberty steals)
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda makes two point alley-oop dunk (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
|
13-20
|
8:15
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda blocks Tamell Pearson's two point driving layup
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Will Carius offensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
+3
|
JJ Flores makes three point jump shot (Will Carius assists)
|
16-20
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Anthony Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
JJ Flores misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson misses two point putback layup
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point driving layup
|
16-22
|
7:01
|
|
|
Nick Ongenda blocks Justin Brookens's two point layup
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Leathernecks offensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap blocks Will Carius's two point layup
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Cameron Burrell offensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Leathernecks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Leathernecks defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Anthony Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap turnover (lost ball) (JJ Flores steals)
|
|
5:45
|
|
+3
|
Will Carius makes three point jump shot (Marcus Watson Jr. assists)
|
19-22
|
5:31
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley offensive foul
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Courvoisier McCauley turnover
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Will Carius misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point driving layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
|
19-24
|
4:55
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap blocks Cameron Burrell's two point driving layup
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Anthony Jones shooting foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-25
|
4:50
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap offensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Anthony Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:11
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot
|
19-28
|
3:47
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore makes three point jump shot
|
19-31
|
3:20
|
|
|
Will Carius turnover (lost ball) (Pauly Paulicap steals)
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point alley-oop dunk (Charlie Moore assists)
|
19-33
|
3:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson turnover (bad pass) (Ray Salnave steals)
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Anthony Jones personal foul (Ray Salnave draws the foul)
|
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
Ray Salnave makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-34
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
Ray Salnave makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-35
|
2:43
|
|
|
JJ Flores turnover (lost ball) (Charlie Moore steals)
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point layup
|
19-37
|
2:23
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Will Carius offensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Charlie Moore personal foul (Will Carius draws the foul)
|
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brookens makes two point jump shot (Will Carius assists)
|
21-37
|
2:04
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty offensive foul
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
JJ Flores makes two point pullup jump shot
|
23-37
|
1:27
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty offensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Will Carius defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Justin Brookens misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point layup (Ray Salnave assists)
|
23-39
|
0:53
|
|
|
Justin Brookens turnover (bad pass) (Javon Freeman-Liberty steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point dunk
|
23-41
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Tamell Pearson makes two point layup
|
25-41
|
0:07
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore makes three point jump shot (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
|
25-44
|
0:07
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore makes three point jump shot (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
|
25-44
|
0:00
|
|
|
Justin Brookens misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Blue Demons defensive rebound
|