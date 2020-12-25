|
20:00
|
|
|
Luka Garza vs. Liam Robbins (Hawkeyes gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup (Both Gach assists)
|
2-2
|
18:48
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
+3
|
Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
5-2
|
18:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Liam Robbins personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks Luka Garza's two point layup
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
+3
|
Both Gach makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Ihnen assists)
|
5-5
|
16:41
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Luka Garza shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
16:30
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
16:30
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-7
|
16:21
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup
|
7-7
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins makes two point layup (Brandon Johnson assists)
|
7-9
|
15:40
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
10-9
|
15:15
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp offensive foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks Joe Wieskamp's two point layup
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
|
10-12
|
13:09
|
|
|
Liam Robbins shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-12
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive foul (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Jack Nunge turnover
|
|
12:36
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
11-15
|
12:04
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson blocks Luka Garza's two point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes two point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
11-17
|
10:28
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery turnover (bad pass) (Eric Curry steals)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-18
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-19
|
10:08
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses two point layup
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Keegan Murray misses two point layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Keegan Murray personal foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
|
11-21
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Keegan Murray makes two point dunk (Luka Garza assists)
|
13-21
|
9:24
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses two point layup
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Eric Curry shooting foul (Patrick McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:09
|
|
+1
|
Patrick McCaffery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-21
|
8:51
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Keegan Murray turnover (bad pass) (Eric Curry steals)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point floating jump shot
|
14-23
|
7:54
|
|
|
Keegan Murray turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Sam Freeman makes two point layup (Both Gach assists)
|
14-25
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
17-25
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
|
17-28
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
19-28
|
6:04
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Both Gach makes two point layup (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
19-30
|
5:31
|
|
|
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Eric Curry personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point jump shot
|
21-30
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
21-32
|
4:27
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bohannon makes two point jump shot
|
23-32
|
4:03
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point reverse layup
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot
|
23-35
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
26-35
|
1:57
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Both Gach's two point layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-35
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-35
|
1:27
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point step back jump shot
|
28-38
|
0:53
|
|
|
Sam Freeman shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-38
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-38
|
0:41
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
33-38
|
0:06
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon personal foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Marcus Carr turnover (bad pass) (Joe Wieskamp steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|