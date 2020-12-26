|
20:00
Ryghe Lyons vs. Trendon Watford (Ty Gordon gains possession)
19:35
+3
Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Najee Garvin assists)
3-0
19:21
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
3-2
19:12
Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot
19:10
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
19:01
Trendon Watford misses three point jump shot
18:59
Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound
18:51
+2
Najee Garvin makes two point dunk
5-2
18:30
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
5-4
18:29
Kevin Johnson shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
18:29
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-5
18:22
Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
18:10
+3
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists)
5-8
17:53
Najee Garvin turnover (bad pass) (Darius Days steals)
17:46
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
17:44
Kevin Johnson defensive rebound
17:39
+3
Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
8-8
17:08
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point jump shot
8-10
16:45
+2
Ryghe Lyons makes two point turnaround hook shot
10-10
16:24
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
10-12
15:57
Eric Gaines blocks Najee Garvin's two point jump shot
15:55
Colonels offensive rebound
15:56
TV timeout
15:51
Jeremiah Buford turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
15:42
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point jump shot
10-14
15:42
Najee Garvin shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
15:42
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
10-15
15:16
+2
Anquaevious Pollard makes two point layup
12-15
15:05
Eric Gaines misses two point layup
15:03
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
15:03
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point layup
12-17
15:03
Anquaevious Pollard shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
15:03
+1
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
12-18
14:57
Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
14:55
Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
14:47
Eric Gaines personal foul (Andre Jones draws the foul)
14:37
+2
Kevin Johnson makes two point jump shot
14-18
14:20
+3
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot
14-21
14:06
Najee Garvin misses three point jump shot
14:04
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
14:00
Tigers 30 second timeout
13:45
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point jump shot
14-23
13:15
Andre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Shareef O'Neal steals)
13:10
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
14-25
13:10
Colonels 30 second timeout
12:55
Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
12:53
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
12:41
Andre Jones blocks Jalen Cook's two point layup
12:39
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
12:36
Kevin Johnson personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
12:29
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
12:27
Andre Jones defensive rebound
12:19
Trendon Watford shooting foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
12:19
Ryghe Lyons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:19
+1
Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-25
12:01
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
11:59
Andre Jones defensive rebound
11:53
+2
Najee Garvin makes two point alley-oop layup (Jeremiah Buford assists)
17-25
11:24
Jalen Cook misses two point layup
11:22
Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
11:13
Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
11:11
Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
11:06
+2
Ryghe Lyons makes two point putback layup
19-25
10:50
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
10:48
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
10:32
Charles Manning Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:30
Shareef O'Neal offensive rebound
10:29
Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Shareef O'Neal draws the foul)
10:29
TV timeout
10:30
Shareef O'Neal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:30
+1
Shareef O'Neal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-26
10:10
Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
10:08
Darius Days defensive rebound
10:02
Aundre Hyatt turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Buford steals)
9:53
Andre Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cook steals)
9:39
+2
Darius Days makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
19-28
9:22
+2
Damien Sears makes two point dunk (Jeremiah Buford assists)
21-28
9:02
+2
Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot (Darius Days assists)
21-30
8:46
Jalen Cook shooting foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
8:47
+1
Najee Garvin makes regular free throw 1 of 3
22-30
8:47
Najee Garvin misses regular free throw 2 of 3
8:47
Najee Garvin misses regular free throw 3 of 3
8:47
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
8:33
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
8:31
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
8:17
Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
8:15
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
8:10
Pierce Spencer personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
8:02
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point layup
22-32
7:46
+2
Andre Jones makes two point layup
24-32
7:24
Trendon Watford offensive foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
7:24
Trendon Watford turnover
7:24
TV timeout
6:57
Eric Gaines personal foul (Damien Sears draws the foul)
6:36
Colonels turnover (shot clock violation)
6:25
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
6:25
Josh LeBlanc Sr. turnover
6:06
Jeremiah Buford turnover (back court violation)
6:01
Najee Garvin personal foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
6:01
+1
Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-33
6:01
Darius Days misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:01
Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound
5:44
Andre Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cook steals)
5:33
Ryghe Lyons blocks Cameron Thomas's two point layup
5:31
Josh LeBlanc Sr. offensive rebound
5:31
Ryghe Lyons shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
5:31
+1
Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-34
5:31
+1
Darius Days makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-35
5:17
Andre Jones misses three point jump shot
5:15
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
5:04
Shareef O'Neal misses three point jump shot
5:02
Damien Sears defensive rebound
4:51
+3
Ty Gordon makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Buford assists)
27-35
4:34
Trendon Watford turnover (lost ball) (Damien Sears steals)
4:27
Anquaevious Pollard misses two point layup
4:25
Damien Sears offensive rebound
4:21
+2
Damien Sears makes two point layup
29-35
4:07
+2
Shareef O'Neal makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
29-37
3:58
Andre Jones offensive foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
3:58
Andre Jones turnover
3:59
TV timeout
3:49
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot
29-39
3:40
+2
Andre Jones makes two point jump shot
31-39
3:34
Cameron Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Andre Jones steals)
3:24
Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot
3:22
Anquaevious Pollard offensive rebound
|
3:09
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas blocks Jeremiah Buford's three point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Damien Sears offensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Ty Gordon makes two point jump shot (Damien Sears assists)
|
33-39
|
2:45
|
|
|
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Damien Sears defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Andre Jones makes two point layup (Damien Sears assists)
|
35-39
|
2:11
|
|
|
Anquaevious Pollard shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-40
|
1:55
|
|
|
Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Damien Sears offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Darius Days shooting foul (Damien Sears draws the foul)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Damien Sears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-40
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Damien Sears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-40
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Charles Manning Jr. makes two point layup (Trendon Watford assists)
|
37-42
|
1:29
|
|
|
Ty Gordon turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Damien Sears blocks Trendon Watford's two point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jeremiah Buford defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Darius Days defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Charles Manning Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Darius Days offensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point layup (Darius Days assists)
|
37-44
|
0:14
|
|
+2
|
Anquaevious Pollard makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Buford assists)
|
39-44
|
0:05
|
|
|
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Ty Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|