20:00
E.J. Liddell vs. Pete Nance (Chase Audige gains possession)
19:37
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
19:35
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
19:28
+2
Kyle Young makes two point hook shot (Justice Sueing assists)
2-0
19:11
Justice Sueing shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
19:11
Chase Audige misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:11
Chase Audige misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:11
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
18:51
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot
4-0
18:36
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
18:28
Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
18:26
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
18:24
Anthony Gaines personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
18:20
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
6-0
18:18
Wildcats 30 second timeout
18:13
CJ Walker personal foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
18:08
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
18:06
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
17:47
+2
CJ Walker makes two point pullup jump shot
8-0
17:33
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
17:31
Kyle Young defensive rebound
17:19
CJ Walker misses three point jump shot
17:17
Chase Audige defensive rebound
17:11
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
17:09
Kyle Young defensive rebound
16:55
E.J. Liddell misses two point layup
16:53
Chase Audige defensive rebound
16:49
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
16:47
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
16:35
CJ Walker turnover (bad pass)
16:22
+3
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Ryan Young assists)
8-3
15:53
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point layup (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
10-3
15:32
+2
Ryan Young makes two point hook shot (Robbie Beran assists)
10-5
15:16
Justice Sueing turnover (bad pass) (Miller Kopp steals)
15:13
TV timeout
15:08
+3
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Robbie Beran assists)
10-8
14:50
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:48
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
14:35
+2
Miller Kopp makes two point driving layup (Ryan Young assists)
10-10
14:09
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
14:07
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
13:55
Zed Key personal foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
13:53
+2
Miller Kopp makes two point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
10-12
13:31
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:29
Ryan Young defensive rebound
13:03
+2
Miller Kopp makes two point floating jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
10-14
12:44
Ryan Young shooting foul (Duane Washington Jr. draws the foul)
12:44
+1
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-14
12:44
+1
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-14
12:35
Musa Jallow personal foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
12:27
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
12:25
Anthony Gaines offensive rebound
12:18
Ryan Greer misses two point jump shot
12:16
Seth Towns defensive rebound
12:04
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
14-14
11:47
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
11:45
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
11:36
Pete Nance shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
11:36
TV timeout
11:36
E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:36
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-14
11:25
Chase Audige turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Sotos steals)
11:12
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
11:10
Pete Nance defensive rebound
10:53
+2
Boo Buie makes two point layup
15-16
10:33
+3
Seth Towns makes three point jump shot (Eugene Brown III assists)
18-16
10:14
+2
Anthony Gaines makes two point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
18-18
9:49
Jimmy Sotos misses three point jump shot
9:47
Eugene Brown III offensive rebound
9:42
Anthony Gaines blocks Eugene Brown III's two point layup
9:40
Eugene Brown III offensive rebound
9:39
+2
Eugene Brown III makes two point putback layup
20-19
9:18
+2
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot (Anthony Gaines assists)
20-21
9:00
Seth Towns turnover (lost ball) (Ty Berry steals)
8:42
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
8:40
Pete Nance offensive rebound
8:40
+2
Pete Nance makes two point putback layup
20-23
8:10
+3
Seth Towns makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Sotos assists)
23-23
7:55
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
7:53
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
7:42
E.J. Liddell turnover (bad pass) (Boo Buie steals)
7:33
Boo Buie misses two point layup
7:31
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
7:32
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
7:32
TV timeout
7:14
Musa Jallow turnover (traveling)
6:57
+2
Robbie Beran makes two point dunk (Boo Buie assists)
23-24
6:38
Robbie Beran personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
6:20
+2
Musa Jallow makes two point layup (Justice Sueing assists)
25-24
5:55
Ryan Young misses two point jump shot
5:53
Ryan Young offensive rebound
5:51
Ryan Young turnover (out of bounds)
5:40
Jump ball. Duane Washington Jr. vs. Robbie Beran (Buckeyes gains possession)
5:36
Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Greer steals)
5:28
Justice Sueing shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
5:28
+1
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-25
5:28
+1
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-26
5:14
+2
CJ Walker makes two point driving layup
27-26
4:50
Chase Audige misses two point step back jump shot
4:48
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
4:40
CJ Walker misses two point turnaround jump shot
4:38
Wildcats defensive rebound
4:20
Ryan Young misses two point layup
4:18
Kyle Young defensive rebound
3:47
Musa Jallow misses two point jump shot
3:45
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
3:37
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
3:35
Ryan Young offensive rebound
3:35
TV timeout
3:28
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
3:26
Seth Towns defensive rebound
3:10
+2
Seth Towns makes two point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
29-26
2:43
+2
Ryan Greer makes two point floating jump shot (Chase Audige assists)
29-28
2:20
E.J. Liddell misses two point step back jump shot
2:18
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
2:09
Seth Towns shooting foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
2:09
Robbie Beran misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:09
Robbie Beran misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:09
Robbie Beran misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:09
Seth Towns defensive rebound
1:55
CJ Walker misses two point layup
1:53
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
1:43
Robbie Beran blocks E.J. Liddell's two point layup
1:41
CJ Walker offensive rebound
1:33
CJ Walker turnover (lost ball) (Miller Kopp steals)
1:29
+2
|
Boo Buie makes two point driving layup (Miller Kopp assists)
|
29-30
|
1:25
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Miller Kopp steals)
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point dunk
|
29-32
|
0:49
|
|
+3
|
Seth Towns makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
|
32-32
|
0:36
|
|
|
Ryan Greer misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Musa Jallow offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Musa Jallow makes two point jump shot
|
34-32
|
0:04
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines shooting foul (Musa Jallow draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Musa Jallow misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
CJ Walker personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Pete Nance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-33
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Pete Nance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-34