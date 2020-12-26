|
20:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson vs. Jae'Lyn Withers (Devin Askew gains possession)
|
|
19:57
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:55
|
|
|
Davion Mintz offensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:23
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr shooting foul (David Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
18:23
|
|
+1
|
David Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-3
|
18:23
|
|
|
David Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson personal foul (Samuell Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point layup
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
+3
|
Devin Askew makes three point jump shot (Davion Mintz assists)
|
5-3
|
16:11
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
5-6
|
15:38
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr turnover (lost ball) (Samuell Williamson steals)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mintz steals)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point layup
|
5-8
|
14:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mintz makes two point layup
|
7-8
|
14:30
|
|
|
Carlik Jones shooting foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
David Johnson shooting foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Lance Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-8
|
13:58
|
|
+1
|
Lance Ware makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-8
|
13:32
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
+3
|
Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
9-11
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Toppin makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
11-11
|
12:44
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot
|
13-11
|
11:44
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Slazinski steals)
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Cardinals 30 second timeout
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Devin Askew steals)
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Devin Askew makes two point layup
|
15-11
|
10:30
|
|
+3
|
Carlik Jones makes three point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
15-14
|
10:09
|
|
|
JJ Traynor blocks Lance Ware's two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Lance Ware offensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Lance Ware makes two point layup
|
17-14
|
10:06
|
|
|
JJ Traynor shooting foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Quinn Slazinski makes two point jump shot (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|
17-16
|
8:20
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses two point layup
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
17-19
|
7:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point tip shot
|
19-19
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point layup
|
19-21
|
6:48
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses two point layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Lance Ware defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Lance Ware offensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Toppin makes two point layup
|
21-21
|
5:02
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Davion Mintz turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point layup
|
21-23
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr blocks Samuell Williamson's two point layup
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Terrence Clarke misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Davion Mintz offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point layup
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
21-26
|
1:46
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
|
24-26
|
1:32
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Devin Askew defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
|
27-26
|
0:51
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Devin Askew defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
|
27-28
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|