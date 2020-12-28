|
20:00
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie vs. Tre Williams (Julian Larry gains possession)
|
|
19:52
|
|
|
Cooper Neese offensive foul
|
|
19:52
|
|
|
Cooper Neese turnover
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Darnell Brodie steals)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|
2-3
|
17:57
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Tre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Tremell Murphy steals)
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese makes two point step back jump shot
|
2-5
|
16:09
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point driving layup
|
4-5
|
15:48
|
|
|
Julian Larry misses two point layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Jake Laravia shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
+1
|
Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-5
|
15:40
|
|
+1
|
Roman Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-5
|
15:25
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Sycamores offensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point driving layup
|
8-5
|
14:49
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Nate Ferguson personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Randy Miller Jr. makes two point layup
|
8-7
|
13:15
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Jake Laravia makes two point dunk
|
8-9
|
12:45
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes misses two point layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Julian Larry turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Tyreke Key blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists)
|
11-9
|
11:07
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy blocks Randy Miller Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Tre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Julian Larry offensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Jake Laravia makes two point floating jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|
11-11
|
9:48
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Sycamores defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Roman Penn defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Jake Laravia personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn makes two point driving layup
|
13-11
|
8:25
|
|
|
Nate Ferguson personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
8:04
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot
|
13-14
|
7:41
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes personal foul (Issa Samake draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Issa Samake makes two point hook shot
|
15-14
|
7:12
|
|
|
Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Tre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
|
15-17
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Shanquan Hemphill makes two point alley-oop dunk (Roman Penn assists)
|
17-17
|
6:24
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|
17-20
|
6:20
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Tre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup
|
17-22
|
5:10
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Roman Penn turnover (back court violation)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw turnover (lost ball) (Issa Samake steals)
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Cooper Neese personal foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Tyreke Key shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-22
|
4:24
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Roman Penn offensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-23
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-24
|
3:55
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
|
18-27
|
3:07
|
|
|
Julian Larry personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Julian Larry defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (D.J. Wilkins assists)
|
20-27
|
2:23
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot
|
20-29
|
2:10
|
|
|
Joseph Yesufu turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|
22-29
|
1:42
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Roman Penn offensive foul
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Roman Penn turnover
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Tyreke Key offensive foul
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Tyreke Key turnover
|
|
0:55
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|
25-29
|
0:41
|
|
|
Sycamores 30 second timeout
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|