|
20:00
|
|
|
Alston Andrews vs. Cameron Krutwig (Lucas Williamson gains possession)
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Tate Hall turnover (lost ball) (Alston Andrews steals)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Braden Norris defensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
DJ Horne personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
0-2
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
2-4
|
18:33
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses two point layup
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Alston Andrews blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
DJ Horne defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
|
5-4
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Aher Uguak assists)
|
5-6
|
16:53
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig blocks Josiah Strong's two point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point driving jump shot
|
5-8
|
15:49
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-8
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Keith Clemons assists)
|
7-10
|
14:23
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
DJ Horne defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
7-13
|
12:52
|
|
|
Redbirds 30 second timeout
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Emon Washington offensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Keith Clemons personal foul
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Tom Welch makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|
7-15
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup (Emon Washington assists)
|
9-15
|
11:15
|
|
|
Tom Welch misses two point layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic offensive foul
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic turnover
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:47
|
|
+3
|
Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
9-18
|
10:33
|
|
|
Alston Andrews offensive foul
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Alston Andrews turnover
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
DJ Horne defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Harouna Sissoko makes two point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
|
11-18
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
11-21
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|
13-21
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists)
|
13-23
|
8:34
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|
13-25
|
7:44
|
|
|
Redbirds turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
13-28
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|
15-28
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|
15-30
|
5:46
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Aher Uguak turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
15-32
|
4:22
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|
|
4:22
|
|
+1
|
Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-33
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|
17-33
|
3:46
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
+3
|
Josiah Strong makes three point jump shot
|
20-33
|
3:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Aher Uguak offensive foul
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Aher Uguak turnover
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Braden Norris personal foul
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Aher Uguak shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|
|
2:40
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-33
|
2:40
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-33
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
22-35
|
2:05
|
|
|
Josiah Strong turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-36
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-37
|
1:31
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic offensive foul
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic turnover
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+3
|
Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
22-40
|
0:50
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tate Hall defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|