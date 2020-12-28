|
20:00
Thomas Kithier vs. Liam Robbins (Gabe Kalscheur gains possession)
19:42
+3
Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
0-3
19:20
Joey Hauser misses two point hook shot
19:18
Both Gach defensive rebound
18:47
Joshua Langford blocks Both Gach's two point jump shot
18:47
Marcus Carr offensive rebound
18:47
Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
18:45
Joshua Langford defensive rebound
18:37
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
18:35
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
18:24
Marcus Carr turnover (bad pass)
18:13
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
18:11
Both Gach defensive rebound
17:50
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point hook shot
0-5
17:50
Joey Hauser shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
17:50
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-6
17:29
Foster Loyer misses two point layup
17:27
Both Gach defensive rebound
17:15
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
17:15
Thomas Kithier defensive rebound
17:15
Jump ball. Liam Robbins vs. Thomas Kithier (Spartans gains possession)
17:00
Thomas Kithier misses two point layup
16:58
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
16:47
+3
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot
0-9
16:30
+3
Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (Joshua Langford assists)
3-9
16:20
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (out of bounds)
16:09
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
16:07
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
15:53
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point hook shot
15:53
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
15:47
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
15:45
Gabe Brown offensive rebound
15:39
Gabe Brown misses two point layup
15:39
Eric Curry defensive rebound
15:39
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
15:37
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
15:18
+2
Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot
5-9
14:58
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
5-11
14:50
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
14:48
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
14:39
Marcus Carr turnover (traveling)
14:39
TV timeout
14:23
Malik Hall misses two point hook shot
14:21
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
14:14
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
14:14
Spartans defensive rebound
14:04
Julius Marble II offensive foul (Isaiah Ihnen draws the foul)
14:04
Julius Marble II turnover
13:53
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
13:51
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
13:31
+2
Julius Marble II makes two point layup (A.J. Hoggard assists)
7-11
13:10
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
13:08
Malik Hall defensive rebound
12:48
A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
12:46
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
12:35
Isaiah Ihnen misses two point layup
12:33
Malik Hall defensive rebound
12:28
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Ihnen steals)
12:26
A.J. Hoggard personal foul (Isaiah Ihnen draws the foul)
12:10
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:08
Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
12:01
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Liam Robbins steals)
11:53
+2
Tre' Williams makes two point layup (Both Gach assists)
7-13
11:39
Brandon Johnson blocks Rocket Watts's two point jump shot
11:37
Both Gach defensive rebound
11:31
+2
Brandon Johnson makes two point layup (Both Gach assists)
7-15
11:27
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
11:31
TV timeout
11:27
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
11:25
Both Gach defensive rebound
11:04
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
11:02
Joshua Langford defensive rebound
10:53
Liam Robbins blocks Aaron Henry's two point dunk
10:51
Spartans offensive rebound
10:40
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
10:38
Both Gach defensive rebound
10:21
Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
10:19
Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
10:08
+2
Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
9-15
9:49
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point layup (Tre' Williams assists)
9-17
9:28
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
9:26
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
9:10
Rocket Watts shooting foul (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. draws the foul)
9:10
+1
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
9-18
9:10
+1
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
9-19
9:10
+1
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
9-20
9:02
Foster Loyer turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. steals)
8:55
Marcus Carr misses two point layup
8:55
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
8:55
+2
Brandon Johnson makes two point layup
9-22
8:38
Brandon Johnson shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
8:38
+1
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-22
8:38
+1
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-22
8:24
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
8:22
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
8:14
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
8:12
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
8:01
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point hook shot (Tre' Williams assists)
11-24
7:47
Thomas Kithier misses two point hook shot
7:45
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
7:41
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
7:39
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
7:34
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
7:32
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
7:04
Gabe Brown blocks Marcus Carr's two point layup
7:02
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
7:02
Liam Robbins blocks Foster Loyer's two point layup
7:00
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
6:56
TV timeout
6:34
Brandon Johnson turnover (bad pass)
6:17
Liam Robbins blocks Malik Hall's two point layup
6:15
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
6:09
Brandon Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
5:46
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
5:44
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
5:24
Liam Robbins offensive foul (Rocket Watts draws the foul)
5:24
Liam Robbins turnover
5:11
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
5:09
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
5:03
Malik Hall personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
4:46
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point hook shot (Brandon Johnson assists)
11-26
4:22
Gabe Brown misses two point layup
4:20
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
4:10
+2
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup (Both Gach assists)
11-28
4:10
Joey Hauser shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
4:10
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-29
3:50
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Thomas Kithier draws the foul)
3:50
TV timeout
3:30
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
3:28
Malik Hall offensive rebound
3:21
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
3:19
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
3:15
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
3:13
Eric Curry defensive rebound
3:10
Aaron Henry shooting foul (Eric Curry draws the foul)
3:10
+1
Eric Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-30
3:10
+1
Eric Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-31
2:58
+3
Joshua Langford makes three point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
14-31
2:31
Marcus Bingham Jr. shooting foul (Eric Curry draws the foul)
2:31
+1
Eric Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-32
2:31
+1
Eric Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-33
2:10
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
2:02
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
2:02
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
2:00
Both Gach defensive rebound
1:51
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
1:49
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
1:41
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point jump shot
16-33
1:25
Both Gach turnover (traveling)
1:08
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
1:06
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
1:00
Both Gach misses two point jump shot
0:58
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
0:58
Isaiah Ihnen personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
0:48
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
0:46
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
0:26
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
0:28
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
0:26
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
0:01
+3
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot
16-36