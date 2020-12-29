|
19:45
D.J. Jeffries blocks David Collins's two point jump shot
19:43
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
19:15
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
23-27
19:06
Justin Brown turnover (bad pass) (Lester Quinones steals)
19:05
Justin Brown shooting foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
19:05
Lester Quinones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:05
+1
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-28
18:51
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point dunk
25-28
18:32
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
18:30
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
18:25
+2
Landers Nolley II makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists)
25-30
18:11
+2
David Collins makes two point jump shot
27-30
17:56
DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Murphy steals)
17:49
Moussa Cisse blocks Caleb Murphy's two point layup
17:47
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
17:40
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
17:38
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
17:34
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
17:32
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
17:05
Caleb Murphy misses two point layup
17:03
Bulls offensive rebound
16:59
+3
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
30-30
16:44
Justin Brown blocks DeAndre Williams's two point layup
16:42
Tigers offensive rebound
16:30
Boogie Ellis misses two point jump shot
16:28
Michael Durr defensive rebound
16:21
Alex Lomax personal foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
16:03
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
32-30
15:47
Alex Lomax turnover (bad pass) (Michael Durr steals)
15:39
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
15:13
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
15:11
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
15:07
Malcolm Dandridge personal foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
14:41
+3
Madut Akec makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
35-30
14:41
14:18
DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball) (David Collins steals)
14:17
DeAndre Williams personal foul (David Collins draws the foul)
14:05
Caleb Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
14:00
+2
Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
35-32
13:40
Alex Lomax shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
13:40
+1
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-32
13:40
+1
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-32
13:23
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Justin Brown steals)
13:17
Boogie Ellis blocks Caleb Murphy's two point dunk
13:15
Bulls offensive rebound
13:04
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
39-32
12:40
Madut Akec shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
12:40
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-33
12:40
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-34
12:14
+3
Caleb Murphy makes three point jump shot
42-34
11:55
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
11:53
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
11:49
Madut Akec personal foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
11:49
TV timeout
11:43
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
11:41
Madut Akec defensive rebound
11:19
+2
Russel Tchewa makes two point hook shot
44-34
10:53
Lester Quinones turnover (bad pass) (Russel Tchewa steals)
10:42
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point jump shot
46-34
9:58
David Collins turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
10:34
TV timeout
10:26
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
10:24
Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
9:58
David Collins turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
9:53
+2
Alex Lomax makes two point layup
46-36
9:53
David Collins shooting foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
9:53
+1
Alex Lomax makes regular free throw 1 of 1
46-37
9:44
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
9:42
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
9:35
+3
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
46-40
8:17
Justin Brown turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
9:08
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
9:03
Caleb Murphy offensive rebound
7:49
Caleb Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
8:51
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
48-40
8:40
Landers Nolley II turnover (traveling)
8:17
Justin Brown turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
8:17
Justin Brown personal foul
8:00
Alex Lomax turnover (lost ball) (Madut Akec steals)
7:49
Caleb Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
7:42
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point dunk (Alex Lomax assists)
48-42
7:24
David Collins turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
7:17
David Collins personal foul
7:17
TV timeout
7:06
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point layup (Jayden Hardaway assists)
48-44
6:57
Justin Brown turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
6:53
Madut Akec shooting foul (DeAndre Williams draws the foul)
6:53
+1
DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
48-45
6:53
+1
DeAndre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
48-46
6:53
Lester Quinones personal foul
6:28
DeAndre Williams blocks David Collins's two point layup
6:26
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
6:20
Moussa Cisse turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Castaneda steals)
6:05
Xavier Castaneda turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Williams steals)
5:57
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
5:55
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
5:48
Justin Brown misses two point jump shot
5:46
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
5:33
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
48-48
5:22
Xavier Castaneda turnover (out of bounds)
5:07
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
5:05
DeAndre Williams offensive rebound
5:00
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
4:58
Tigers offensive rebound
4:55
+3
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
48-51
4:33
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
50-51
4:11
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
4:09
Michael Durr defensive rebound
3:51
Caleb Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Moussa Cisse steals)
3:45
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point dunk (D.J. Jeffries assists)
50-53
3:23
Jayden Hardaway personal foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
3:23
TV timeout
3:07
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point jump shot