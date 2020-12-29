|
20:00
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso vs. Evan Mobley (Drew Peterson gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Christian Carlyle makes two point pullup jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jalen Williams shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
|
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-5
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-6
|
18:17
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah White steals)
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle personal foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Isaiah White shooting foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)
|
|
17:51
|
|
+1
|
Christian Carlyle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-6
|
17:51
|
|
+1
|
Christian Carlyle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-6
|
17:36
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point layup
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (Josip Vrankic steals)
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point driving layup
|
6-6
|
17:05
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Isaiah White offensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-7
|
17:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-8
|
16:50
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-10
|
16:21
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point putback dunk
|
6-12
|
15:56
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point reverse layup
|
6-14
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point layup
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point driving layup
|
6-16
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot
|
8-16
|
14:51
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point layup
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley blocks Christian Carlyle's two point layup
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:27
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-17
|
14:27
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-18
|
14:17
|
|
|
Evan Mobley personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Giordan Williams makes two point jump shot (Miguel Tomley assists)
|
10-18
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes two point floating jump shot
|
10-20
|
13:22
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Giordan Williams blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point layup
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point putback layup
|
10-22
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako makes two point layup (Miguel Tomley assists)
|
12-22
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point hook shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
12-24
|
11:47
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Giordan Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Drew Peterson personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point layup
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Noah Baumann shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
10:16
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-24
|
10:16
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup (Jalen Williams assists)
|
15-24
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
15-26
|
9:16
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point reverse layup
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle offensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle turnover (lost ball) (Chevez Goodwin steals)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Broncos gains possession)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point jump shot
|
15-30
|
6:59
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point dunk (Drew Peterson assists)
|
15-32
|
6:30
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Giordan Williams blocks Drew Peterson's two point layup
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Drew Peterson offensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Giordan Williams makes two point jump shot
|
17-32
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point driving layup
|
17-34
|
5:25
|
|
|
Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Giordan Williams personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-35
|
5:16
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell makes two point step back jump shot
|
19-35
|
4:35
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Isaiah White offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Giordan Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Isaiah White turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Giordan Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
19-37
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
19-36
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
19-37
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|
21-37
|
2:26
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Giordan Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy offensive foul
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy turnover
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point hook shot (Giordan Williams assists)
|
23-37
|
1:28
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point driving layup (Guglielmo Caruso assists)
|
25-37
|
0:26
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses two point layup
|
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point driving layup
|
25-39
|
0:40
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point hook shot (Trent Hudgens Jr. assists)
|
27-39
|
0:26
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses two point layup
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley turnover (bad pass) (Drew Peterson steals)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White makes two point layup (Drew Peterson assists)
|
27-41
|
0:03
|
|
|
Trent Hudgens Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|