|
20:00
|
|
|
Dakota Reber vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Jamarius Burton gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Godsgift Ezedinma defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Brandon Swaby turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Santos-Silva steals)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Dakota Reber misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
18:40
|
|
|
Godsgift Ezedinma shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:40
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-5
|
18:22
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva personal foul (Des Balentine draws the foul)
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Des Balentine makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:02
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung makes two point reverse layup (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|
2-7
|
17:49
|
|
|
Des Balentine turnover (bad pass) (Jamarius Burton steals)
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Mac McClung offensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva personal foul (Godsgift Ezedinma draws the foul)
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Micah Peavy personal foul (Dakota Reber draws the foul)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith shooting foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Keaston Willis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-7
|
16:38
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith offensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup (Tyreek Smith assists)
|
3-9
|
16:21
|
|
|
Des Balentine offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Des Balentine turnover
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards blocks Keaston Willis's two point layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Josh Morgan misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Josh Morgan misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Mac McClung turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile misses two point layup
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile offensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile misses two point layup
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Cardinals offensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Keaston Willis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile shooting foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
Micah Peavy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-10
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
Micah Peavy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-10
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Keaston Willis makes two point layup
|
5-10
|
14:23
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)
|
|
14:23
|
|
+1
|
Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-10
|
14:08
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Larsson steals)
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Keaston Willis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point hook shot (Kevin McCullar assists)
|
6-12
|
13:04
|
|
|
Keaston Willis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Brandon Swaby shooting foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:34
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-13
|
12:34
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-13
|
12:12
|
|
|
Josh Morgan offensive foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Josh Morgan turnover
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Mac McClung offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point layup
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Micah Peavy makes two point layup
|
6-15
|
11:43
|
|
|
Des Balentine turnover (lost ball) (Mac McClung steals)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Kevin McCullar makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
|
6-17
|
11:16
|
|
|
Brandon Swaby shooting foul (Kevin McCullar draws the foul)
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:16
|
|
+1
|
Kevin McCullar makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-18
|
10:55
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith blocks Bradley Akhile's two point layup
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile shooting foul (Tyreek Smith draws the foul)
|
|
10:31
|
|
+1
|
Tyreek Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-19
|
10:31
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith blocks Josh Morgan's two point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Cardinals defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Godsgift Ezedinma offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Godsgift Ezedinma turnover
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Jump ball. Terrence Shannon Jr. vs. Brandon Swaby (Cardinals gains possession)
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Swaby steals)
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Dakota Reber turnover (lost ball) (Jamarius Burton steals)
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Kevin McCullar makes two point jump shot (Nimari Burnett assists)
|
6-21
|
8:07
|
|
|
Josh Morgan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Jamarius Burton makes two point jump shot
|
6-23
|
7:14
|
|
|
Chibuzo Agbo shooting foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-23
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-23
|
7:04
|
|
+3
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
|
8-26
|
6:38
|
|
|
Micah Peavy shooting foul (Marcus Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Marcus Larsson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Larsson makes two point layup
|
11-28
|
6:38
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-26
|
5:41
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup (Mac McClung assists)
|
9-28
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Larsson makes two point layup
|
11-28
|
5:43
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point layup
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Kevin McCullar makes two point tip shot
|
11-30
|
5:27
|
|
|
Mac McClung shooting foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-30
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-30
|
5:10
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith personal foul (Marcus Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-30
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-30
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Kevin McCullar makes two point layup
|
15-32
|
4:40
|
|
|
Keaston Willis turnover (back court violation)
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Chibuzo Agbo misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Godsgift Ezedinma misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Mac McClung turnover (lost ball) (Keaston Willis steals)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Keaston Willis misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Cardinals offensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards blocks Bradley Akhile's two point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile offensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Akhile makes two point layup
|
17-32
|
2:46
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Bradley Akhile defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Des Balentine misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Jamarius Burton makes two point dunk (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
17-34
|
2:06
|
|
|
Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Nimari Burnett makes two point dunk (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
17-36
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Josh Morgan makes two point layup
|
19-36
|
1:15
|
|
+3
|
Chibuzo Agbo makes three point jump shot (Nimari Burnett assists)
|
19-39
|
0:02
|
|
|
Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Josh Morgan turnover (bad pass) (Mac McClung steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Tyreek Smith makes two point dunk (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|
19-41
|
0:33
|
|
|
Godsgift Ezedinma misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|