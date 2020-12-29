|
20:00
Anthony Fairley vs. Flo Thamba (MaCio Teague gains possession)
19:36
+2
Flo Thamba makes two point dunk (MaCio Teague assists)
0-2
19:36
Tyree Corbett shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
19:36
+1
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-3
19:08
Tyree Corbett misses two point jump shot
19:06
Arne Morris offensive rebound
18:49
Kurk Lee misses two point jump shot
18:47
Tyree Corbett offensive rebound
18:46
Flo Thamba shooting foul (Tyree Corbett draws the foul)
18:46
+1
Tyree Corbett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-3
18:46
+1
Tyree Corbett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-3
18:37
Anthony Fairley shooting foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
18:37
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:37
+1
Mark Vital makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
18:26
Tyree Corbett misses two point jump shot
18:24
Tyree Corbett offensive rebound
18:21
+2
Tyree Corbett makes two point tip shot
4-4
18:03
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
18:01
Mark Vital offensive rebound
17:56
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
17:54
Anthony Fairley defensive rebound
17:34
+2
Kurk Lee makes two point jump shot
6-4
17:10
Anthony Fairley personal foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
17:07
Anthony Fairley blocks Adam Flagler's two point jump shot
17:05
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
16:53
Mark Vital misses two point jump shot
16:51
Anthony Fairley defensive rebound
16:29
+2
Arne Morris makes two point jump shot
8-4
16:04
+3
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Mark Vital assists)
8-7
15:45
Braves 30 second timeout
15:45
TV timeout
15:41
Byron Joshua turnover (traveling)
15:28
+2
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk (MaCio Teague assists)
8-9
15:16
Jacoby Ross misses two point jump shot
15:14
Tyree Corbett offensive rebound
15:10
+2
Tyree Corbett makes two point layup
10-9
14:58
Adam Flagler turnover (lost ball)
14:43
Byron Joshua turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mitchell steals)
14:36
+3
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
10-12
14:16
+2
Tyree Corbett makes two point layup (Byron Joshua assists)
12-12
13:59
+2
Adam Flagler makes two point layup (MaCio Teague assists)
12-14
13:32
Jacoby Ross turnover (out of bounds)
13:11
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
13:09
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
13:08
+2
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk
12-16
12:45
David Pierce III misses three point jump shot
12:43
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
12:36
LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
12:34
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
12:17
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
12:15
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
12:03
+2
Matthew Mayer makes two point layup
12-18
11:42
Jacoby Ross misses three point jump shot
11:40
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
11:31
Matthew Mayer misses two point layup
11:29
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
11:24
+3
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot
12-21
11:01
Jacoby Ross turnover (bad pass) (LJ Cryer steals)
10:56
Tyree Corbett shooting foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
10:56
TV timeout
10:56
+1
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-22
10:56
+1
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-23
10:26
+2
Kobe Wilson makes two point layup (Byron Joshua assists)
14-23
10:12
+2
Matthew Mayer makes two point dunk (Jared Butler assists)
14-25
9:55
Mark Vital personal foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
9:43
Byron Joshua misses two point jump shot
9:41
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
9:27
+2
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point jump shot (Mark Vital assists)
14-27
9:27
Kobe Wilson shooting foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
9:27
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:27
Anthony Fairley defensive rebound
9:08
Byron Joshua turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
9:03
+2
Jared Butler makes two point layup
14-29
8:46
+2
Byron Joshua makes two point jump shot
16-29
8:40
Jared Butler misses two point jump shot
8:38
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
8:31
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point tip shot
8:29
Kobe Wilson defensive rebound
8:21
David Pierce III turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Mayer steals)
8:16
+2
Mark Vital makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jared Butler assists)
16-31
7:50
Jacoby Ross turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mitchell steals)
7:50
TV timeout
7:40
+3
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot
16-34
7:18
+2
Anthony Fairley makes two point layup (Byron Joshua assists)
18-34
7:09
+3
Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
18-37
6:49
Oddyst Walker misses three point jump shot
6:47
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
6:41
+3
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
18-40
6:19
Anthony Fairley turnover (traveling)
6:00
Davion Mitchell misses two point layup
5:58
Kobe Wilson defensive rebound
5:47
Davion Mitchell blocks Byron Joshua's two point jump shot
5:45
Kobe Wilson offensive rebound
5:45
Flo Thamba shooting foul (Kobe Wilson draws the foul)
5:45
+1
Kobe Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-40
5:31
Anthony Fairley shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
5:31
+1
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-41
5:31
+1
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-42
5:10
Mark Vital shooting foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
5:10
Byron Joshua misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:10
+1
Byron Joshua makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-42
4:58
Byron Joshua personal foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
4:58
+1
Davion Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-43
4:58
+1
Davion Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-44
4:47
+2
Byron Joshua makes two point layup
22-44
4:35
Mark Vital misses two point jump shot
4:33
Davion Mitchell offensive rebound
4:26
+3
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
22-47
4:03
+2
Byron Joshua makes two point jump shot
24-47
3:55
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Corbett steals)
3:44
Braves 30 second timeout
3:44
TV timeout
3:36
Tyree Corbett turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
3:30
+2
Mark Vital makes two point dunk (Davion Mitchell assists)
24-49
3:04
David Pierce III misses three point jump shot
3:02
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
2:46
Byron Joshua shooting foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
2:46
+1
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-50
2:46
+1
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-51
2:13
Oddyst Walker turnover (bad pass) (MaCio Teague steals)
2:07
+2
Jared Butler makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
24-53
1:52
Byron Joshua turnover (bad pass) (MaCio Teague steals)
1:44
Davion Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (David Pierce III steals)
1:36
+3
Tyree Corbett makes three point jump shot (Byron Joshua assists)
27-53
1:20
Mark Vital misses three point jump shot
1:18
Byron Joshua defensive rebound
1:09
Byron Joshua turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
1:04
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
1:02
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
1:02
Malik Hardmon shooting foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
1:03
+1
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-54
1:02
+1
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-55
0:42
Jacoby Ross turnover (traveling)
0:25
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
0:23
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
0:17
+2
MaCio Teague makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
27-57
0:05
Jacoby Ross turnover (out of bounds)
0:00
+2
Davion Mitchell makes two point jump shot
27-59
0:00
End of period
