|
20:00
|
|
|
Bryce Golden vs. Nate Watson (David Duke gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point driving jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
Bryce Golden shooting foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:40
|
|
+1
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
18:28
|
|
|
Chuck Harris turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Nichols Jr. steals)
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point dunk (Jimmy Nichols Jr. assists)
|
0-5
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point reverse layup
|
2-5
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
Jared Bynum makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
2-7
|
17:20
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point dunk (Myles Tate assists)
|
4-8
|
17:06
|
|
|
Bryce Nze technical foul
|
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-9
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
4-10
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. turnover
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup
|
4-11
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup
|
6-11
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
6-14
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point driving layup
|
8-14
|
15:02
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. shooting foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point layup (Greg Gantt assists)
|
8-15
|
14:16
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (JaKobe Coles assists)
|
11-15
|
14:04
|
|
+3
|
David Duke makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|
11-18
|
13:42
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|
11-20
|
13:15
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves personal foul
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Bryce Golden shooting foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Jair Bolden turnover (bad pass) (Ed Croswell Jr. steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles blocks Ed Croswell Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
JaKobe Coles makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
13-20
|
10:58
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
JaKobe Coles makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
15-20
|
10:18
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Chuck Harris steals)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings personal foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
15-23
|
9:23
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings misses two point layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth offensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Friars defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Greg Gantt offensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point pullup jump shot
|
15-25
|
8:25
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles blocks Noah Horchler's two point jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
15-27
|
6:43
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles misses two point layup
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
JaKobe Coles makes two point driving layup
|
17-27
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jared Bynum misses two point layup
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Jared Bynum makes two point driving layup
|
17-29
|
4:33
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
John-Michael Mulloy turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point driving layup
|
17-31
|
2:53
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Friars defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
17-33
|
2:11
|
|
|
Greg Gantt personal foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (lost ball) (David Duke steals)
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point driving layup
|
17-35
|
2:02
|
|
|
Myles Tate shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
David Duke misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Greg Gantt shooting foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-35
|
1:24
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|