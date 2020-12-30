GMASON
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|AJ Wilson vs. Tre Mitchell (Patriots gains possession)
|19:48
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|19:46
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|19:41
|
|Javon Greene shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
|19:41
|
|+1
|Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:41
|
|Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:41
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Patriots turnover (10-second violation)
|19:15
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|19:09
|
|Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|19:09
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover
|18:53
|
|+3
|Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|0-4
|18:20
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot
|2-4
|17:55
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|17:24
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point pullup jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
|4-4
|17:01
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (Josh Oduro steals)
|16:52
|
|Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|16:40
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|6-4
|16:21
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (AJ Wilson steals)
|16:13
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|+2
|Noah Fernandes makes two point turnaround jump shot
|6-6
|15:38
|
|Noah Fernandes personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|15:38
|
|TV timeout
|15:32
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|
|Mark Gasperini defensive rebound
|15:18
|
|+3
|Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|6-9
|14:58
|
|Dibaji Walker shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|14:58
|
|+1
|Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-9
|14:58
|
|Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:58
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Mark Gasperini misses two point hook shot
|14:34
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|14:22
|
|Jovohn Garcia blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot
|14:20
|
|Mark Gasperini defensive rebound
|14:14
|
|+3
|Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot
|7-12
|13:56
|
|+2
|Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup (Greg Calixte assists)
|9-12
|13:30
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover (Xavier Johnson steals)
|13:24
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|13:11
|
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|12:42
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|12:30
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|11-12
|12:24
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|12:11
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|11:52
|
|T.J. Weeks turnover (Bahaide Haidara steals)
|11:37
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point hook shot
|13-12
|11:18
|
|T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)
|11:18
|
|TV timeout
|10:57
|
|Javon Greene misses two point hook shot
|10:55
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|10:49
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|15-12
|10:39
|
|Josh Oduro personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|10:30
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|
|Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|10:26
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Cairo McCrory's two point jump shot
|10:24
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Javon Greene shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
|10:21
|
|+1
|Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-13
|10:21
|
|+1
|Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-14
|10:15
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (Carl Pierre steals)
|10:07
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|9:48
|
|+1
|Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-14
|9:48
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:48
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Jovohn Garcia offensive foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|9:32
|
|Jovohn Garcia turnover
|9:16
|
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|AJ Wilson personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|8:59
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|8:47
|
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup
|16-16
|8:42
|
|Tyler Kolek turnover (Tre Mitchell steals)
|8:33
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|8:33
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|8:32
|
|Tyler Kolek turnover (traveling)
|8:15
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|8:13
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Bahaide Haidara turnover (Tre Mitchell steals)
|7:59
|
|T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|7:48
|
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point floating jump shot
|18-16
|7:36
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|7:34
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Greg Calixte offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|7:23
|
|Greg Calixte turnover
|7:23
|
|TV timeout
|7:08
|
|T.J. Weeks turnover (Xavier Johnson steals)
|6:57
|
|Noah Fernandes blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup
|6:55
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|6:43
|
|Bahaide Haidara blocks Tre Mitchell's two point jump shot
|6:41
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Ronald Polite turnover (T.J. Weeks steals)
|6:11
|
|Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|6:11
|
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:11
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|5:57
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot
|5:55
|
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|5:48
|
|+2
|Bahaide Haidara makes two point putback layup
|20-16
|5:38
|
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Dibaji Walker draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|+1
|Dibaji Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-17
|5:38
|
|+1
|Dibaji Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-18
|5:27
|
|Ronald Polite turnover (bad pass)
|5:16
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Noah Fernandes's two point layup
|5:14
|
|Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|5:06
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Cairo McCrory's two point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|4:54
|
|Cairo McCrory shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:54
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-18
|4:32
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists)
|21-21
|4:20
|
|Dibaji Walker personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|4:20
|
|Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:20
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|4:10
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|3:59
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists)
|23-21
|3:44
|
|Dibaji Walker misses two point step back jump shot
|3:42
|
|Carl Pierre offensive rebound
|3:32
|
|+2
|Carl Pierre makes two point hook shot
|23-23
|3:30
|
|TV timeout
|3:21
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)
|3:05
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot
|3:03
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|2:52
|
|Greg Calixte offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|2:52
|
|Greg Calixte turnover
|2:40
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|23-25
|2:20
|
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point floating jump shot
|25-25
|1:56
|
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot
|1:37
|
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Noah Fernandes's two point layup
|1:27
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Jordan Miller shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|+1
|Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-26
|1:24
|
|Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:24
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|0:37
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|25-28
|0:23
|
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:05
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot
|0:03
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|19:42
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|25-31
|19:30
|
|Carl Pierre shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|19:30
|
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:30
|
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:30
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists)
|25-34
|18:57
|
|Javon Greene turnover (Jovohn Garcia steals)
|18:49
|
|Josh Oduro blocks Ronnie DeGray III's two point jump shot
|18:49
|
|Patriots defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point dunk (Josh Oduro assists)
|27-34
|18:25
|
|+2
|Carl Pierre makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|27-36
|18:04
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point floating jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|29-36
|17:44
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:44
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-38
|17:19
|
|+2
|Jovohn Garcia makes two point floating jump shot
|31-40
|17:12
|
|Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|16:53
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|16:43
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|34-40
|16:08
|
|Tyler Kolek blocks Noah Fernandes's two point jump shot
|16:06
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|15:39
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|15:29
|
|Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|15:23
|
|Jordan Miller shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|15:23
|
|Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:23
|
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-41
|14:57
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot
|36-41
|14:28
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|14:26
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Dibaji Walker personal foul
|14:12
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|38-41
|14:12
|
|Cairo McCrory shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|14:12
|
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-41
|13:51
|
|Ronnie DeGray III turnover (Bahaide Haidara steals)
|13:39
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup
|13:37
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|13:33
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|13:31
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Jordan Miller personal foul
|13:11
|
|Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot
|13:09
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses two point floating jump shot
|12:44
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Carl Pierre offensive rebound
|12:27
|
|Carl Pierre misses two point layup
|12:25
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|12:12