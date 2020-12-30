GMASON
UMASS

1st Half
GMASON
Patriots
25
UMASS
Minutemen
28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   AJ Wilson vs. Tre Mitchell (Patriots gains possession)  
19:48   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
19:46   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
19:41   Javon Greene shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)  
19:41 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:41   Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:41   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
19:32   Patriots turnover (10-second violation)  
19:15   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
19:09   Xavier Johnson offensive foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
19:09   Xavier Johnson turnover  
18:53 +3 Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 0-4
18:20 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot 2-4
17:55   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
17:53   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
17:24 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point pullup jump shot (Jordan Miller assists) 4-4
17:01   Tre Mitchell turnover (Josh Oduro steals)  
16:52   Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
16:40 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists) 6-4
16:21   Tre Mitchell turnover (AJ Wilson steals)  
16:13   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
16:11   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
15:57 +2 Noah Fernandes makes two point turnaround jump shot 6-6
15:38   Noah Fernandes personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:32   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:30   Mark Gasperini defensive rebound  
15:18 +3 Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 6-9
14:58   Dibaji Walker shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
14:58 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-9
14:58   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:58   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
14:36   Mark Gasperini misses two point hook shot  
14:34   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
14:22   Jovohn Garcia blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot  
14:20   Mark Gasperini defensive rebound  
14:14 +3 Jovohn Garcia makes three point jump shot 7-12
13:56 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup (Greg Calixte assists) 9-12
13:30   Jovohn Garcia turnover (Xavier Johnson steals)  
13:24   Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
13:11   Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
12:42   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
12:30 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup 11-12
12:24   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
12:22   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
12:11   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
12:09   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
11:52   T.J. Weeks turnover (Bahaide Haidara steals)  
11:37 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point hook shot 13-12
11:18   T.J. Weeks turnover (traveling)  
11:18   TV timeout  
10:57   Javon Greene misses two point hook shot  
10:55   Patriots offensive rebound  
10:49 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot (AJ Wilson assists) 15-12
10:39   Josh Oduro personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
10:30   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
10:28   Cairo McCrory offensive rebound  
10:26   AJ Wilson blocks Cairo McCrory's two point jump shot  
10:24   Minutemen offensive rebound  
10:21   Javon Greene shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)  
10:21 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-13
10:21 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-14
10:15   AJ Wilson turnover (Carl Pierre steals)  
10:07   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
10:05   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
9:48   Jovohn Garcia shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
9:48 +1 Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-14
9:48   Jamal Hartwell II misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:48   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
9:32   Jovohn Garcia offensive foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
9:32   Jovohn Garcia turnover  
9:16   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
9:13   AJ Wilson personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
8:59   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
8:47 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup 16-16
8:42   Tyler Kolek turnover (Tre Mitchell steals)  
8:33   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
8:32   Tyler Kolek turnover (traveling)  
8:15   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
8:13   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
8:09   Bahaide Haidara turnover (Tre Mitchell steals)  
7:59   T.J. Weeks misses three point jump shot  
7:57   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
7:48 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point floating jump shot 18-16
7:36   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
7:34   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
7:23   Greg Calixte offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
7:23   Greg Calixte turnover  
7:23   TV timeout  
7:08   T.J. Weeks turnover (Xavier Johnson steals)  
6:57   Noah Fernandes blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup  
6:55   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
6:43   Bahaide Haidara blocks Tre Mitchell's two point jump shot  
6:41   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
6:20   Ronald Polite turnover (T.J. Weeks steals)  
6:11   Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
6:11   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:11   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
5:57   Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot  
5:55   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
5:48 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point putback layup 20-16
5:38   Josh Oduro shooting foul (Dibaji Walker draws the foul)  
5:38 +1 Dibaji Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-17
5:38 +1 Dibaji Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-18
5:27   Ronald Polite turnover (bad pass)  
5:16   AJ Wilson blocks Noah Fernandes's two point layup  
5:14   Cairo McCrory offensive rebound  
5:06   AJ Wilson blocks Cairo McCrory's two point jump shot  
5:04   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
4:54   Cairo McCrory shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
4:54   AJ Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:54 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-18
4:32 +3 Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Carl Pierre assists) 21-21
4:20   Dibaji Walker personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
4:20   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:20   Dibaji Walker defensive rebound  
4:12   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
4:10   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
3:59 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists) 23-21
3:44   Dibaji Walker misses two point step back jump shot  
3:42   Carl Pierre offensive rebound  
3:32 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point hook shot 23-23
3:30   TV timeout  
3:21   AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)  
3:05   Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot  
3:03   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
2:52   Greg Calixte offensive foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
2:52   Greg Calixte turnover  
2:40 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 23-25
2:20 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point floating jump shot 25-25
1:56   Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
1:54   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
1:39   AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot  
1:37   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
1:29   AJ Wilson blocks Noah Fernandes's two point layup  
1:27   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
1:24   Jordan Miller shooting foul (Carl Pierre draws the foul)  
1:24 +1 Carl Pierre makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-26
1:24   Carl Pierre misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:24   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
1:06   Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot  
1:04   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:48   Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot  
0:46   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
0:39   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
0:37   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
0:32 +2 Tre Mitchell makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists) 25-28
0:23   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:05   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot  
0:03   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
0:03   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Minutemen offensive rebound  

2nd Half
GMASON
Patriots
37
UMASS
Minutemen
34

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 25-31
19:30   Carl Pierre shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
19:30   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:30   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:30   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
19:14 +3 Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Jovohn Garcia assists) 25-34
18:57   Javon Greene turnover (Jovohn Garcia steals)  
18:49   Josh Oduro blocks Ronnie DeGray III's two point jump shot  
18:49   Patriots defensive rebound  
18:40 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point dunk (Josh Oduro assists) 27-34
18:25 +2 Carl Pierre makes two point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists) 27-36
18:04 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point floating jump shot (Josh Oduro assists) 29-36
17:44   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
17:44 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-38
17:19 +2 Jovohn Garcia makes two point floating jump shot 31-40
17:12   Jovohn Garcia personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
16:53   Carl Pierre defensive rebound  
16:45   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
16:43   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
16:36 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 34-40
16:08   Tyler Kolek blocks Noah Fernandes's two point jump shot  
16:06   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
15:39   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
15:37   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
15:29   Noah Fernandes misses three point jump shot  
15:27   Tre Mitchell offensive rebound  
15:23   Jordan Miller shooting foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)  
15:23   Tre Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:23 +1 Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-41
14:57 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot 36-41
14:28   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
14:26   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
14:26   Dibaji Walker personal foul  
14:12 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup 38-41
14:12   Cairo McCrory shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
14:12 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1 39-41
13:51   Ronnie DeGray III turnover (Bahaide Haidara steals)  
13:39   Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup  
13:37   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
13:33   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
13:31   Tre Mitchell defensive rebound  
13:28   Jordan Miller personal foul  
13:11   Noah Fernandes misses two point jump shot  
13:09   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
12:46   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point floating jump shot  
12:44   Noah Fernandes defensive rebound  
12:36   Carl Pierre misses two point jump shot  
12:34   Carl Pierre offensive rebound  
12:27   Carl Pierre misses two point layup  
12:25   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
12:12