LSALLE
DAYTON

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
LSALLE
Explorers
25
DAYTON
Flyers
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Explorers gains possession)  
19:44   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
19:20 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Rodney Chatman assists) 0-2
19:04   Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
18:45   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
18:38   Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot  
18:36   David Beatty defensive rebound  
18:16   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
18:14   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
18:04 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Ibi Watson assists) 0-4
17:33 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 2-4
17:12 +2 Rodney Chatman makes two point layup 2-6
16:43   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
16:41   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
16:31 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 2-8
16:17   David Beatty offensive foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)  
16:17   David Beatty turnover  
16:07   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
16:05   Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound  
15:46   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
15:44   Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound  
15:39   David Beatty personal foul  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:39   Flyers turnover (5-second violation)  
15:17   Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball)  
14:58   Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
14:58   Jordy Tshimanga turnover  
14:45   Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)  
14:38   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
14:36   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
14:33   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
14:31   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
14:08   Moulaye Sissoko turnover (lost ball)  
13:56   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
13:46 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot 2-10
13:31   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
13:29   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
13:17   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
13:07   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
13:05   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
12:34   Rodney Chatman misses two point layup  
12:32   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
12:22   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
12:20   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
12:05 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point layup 2-12
11:33   Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:09   Ayinde Hikim shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)  
11:09 +1 Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-13
11:09 +1 Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-14
10:55   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
10:53   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
10:34   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
10:34 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-15
10:34 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-16
10:15 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot 5-16
10:03   Moulaye Sissoko misses two point jump shot  
10:01   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
9:57 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup 7-16
9:36 +3 Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Zimi Nwokeji assists) 7-19
9:13 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup 9-19
9:00   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)  
8:55 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point dunk 11-19
8:35   Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot  
8:33   Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound  
8:26   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
8:24   Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound  
8:07   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
8:05   Rodney Chatman defensive rebound  
8:00   Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot  
7:58   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
7:47   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Jack Clark steals)  
7:44   Jack Clark offensive foul  
7:44   Jack Clark turnover  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:41   Jack Clark personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
7:25 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Koby Brea assists) 11-21
7:13 +3 Ayinde Hikim makes three point jump shot 14-21
6:43   Anwar Gill personal foul (Moulaye Sissoko draws the foul)  
6:43 +1 Moulaye Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-22
6:43 +1 Moulaye Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-23
6:22   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
6:20   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
6:05   Moulaye Sissoko misses two point hook shot  
6:03   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
5:58   Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
5:56 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 16-23
5:38   Flyers 30 second timeout  
5:28 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 16-25
5:14   Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball)  
4:51   Koby Brea turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)  
4:46   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
4:44   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
4:42   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
4:40   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
4:40   Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball)  
4:27   Christian Ray shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)  
4:27 +1 Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-26
4:27 +1 Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-27
4:11   Jalen Crutcher personal foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
4:09 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists) 18-27
3:45   Jalen Crutcher turnover (lost ball) (Christian Ray steals)  
3:43   Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:43 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-27
3:43 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-27
3:35   Rodney Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)  
3:14 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 23-27
2:41   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
2:39   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
2:34   Christian Ray misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
2:27 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point layup 25-27
1:58   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
1:56   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
1:45   Ibi Watson shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
1:45   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:45   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:45   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
1:40   Clifton Moore turnover (traveling)  
1:20   Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot  
1:18   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
1:14   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
1:12   Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound  
0:45   Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball)  
0:23 +3 Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 25-30
0:14   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:06   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE
Explorers
42
DAYTON
Flyers
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:46 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 25-32
19:31   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
19:26 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup 27-32
19:19   Jordy Tshimanga turnover (traveling) (Anwar Gill steals)  
19:14 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists) 29-32
19:14   Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)  
19:14   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
19:14   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
18:53 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot 29-34
18:34   Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot  
18:32   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
18:25   Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)  
18:20   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
18:18   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
18:14 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup 31-34
18:08   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
18:06   Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound  
18:02 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Jordy Tshimanga assists) 31-36
17:29 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 34-36
17:10 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 34-38
16:42 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 37-38
16:27   Christian Ray personal foul  
16:15   Jordy Tshimanga misses two point jump shot  
16:13   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
16:15   Jump ball. (Explorers gains possession)  
16:00 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 40-38
15:29   TV timeout  
15:26 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point turnaround jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists) 40-40
15:09   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
15:07   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
14:52 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Moulaye Sissoko assists) 40-43
14:27   Sherif Kenney offensive foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
14:27   Sherif Kenney turnover  
14:18 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 40-45
14:18   Anwar Gill shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
14:18 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-46
14:02 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot 43-46
13:41   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
13:39   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
13:24 +2 Jack Clark makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 45-46
13:11   Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot  
13:09   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
12:47   Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)  
12:44   Ibi Watson shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
12:44   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:44   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:44   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
12:29   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
12:27   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
12:23 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists) 47-46
12:03   Ayinde Hikim personal foul  
11:51 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot 47-48
11:51   Clifton Moore shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:51 +1 Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 47-49
11:40 +2 Jack Clark makes two point layup (Clifton Moore assists) 49-49
11:17   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
11:15   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
10:51 +2 Jack Clark makes two point jump shot 51-49
10:28 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot 51-51
10:10 +3 Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 54-51
9:51   Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot  
9:49   Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound  
9:41   Clifton Moore shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
9:41 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-52
9:41 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-53
9:31 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup 56-53
9:22   Flyers 30 second timeout  
9:22   TV timeout  
9:06   Rodney Chatman misses two point layup  
9:04   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
8:46   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
8:42   Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)  
8:42 +1 Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-53
8:42 +1 Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-53
8:23   Jack Clark shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)  
8:23 +1 Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-54
8:23   Mustapha Amzil misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:23   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
8:16 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists) 60-54
7:56 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot 60-56
7:35   Sherif Kenney misses two point layup  
7:33   Sherif Kenney offensive rebound  
7:33