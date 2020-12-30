LSALLE
DAYTON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Explorers gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Rodney Chatman assists)
|0-2
|19:04
|
|Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|18:45
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|18:38
|
|Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|18:16
|
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|18:04
|
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Ibi Watson assists)
|0-4
|17:33
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:12
|
|+2
|Rodney Chatman makes two point layup
|2-6
|16:43
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|2-8
|16:17
|
|David Beatty offensive foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)
|16:17
|
|David Beatty turnover
|16:07
|
|Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|16:05
|
|Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
|15:46
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|
|Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound
|15:39
|
|David Beatty personal foul
|15:39
|
|TV timeout
|15:39
|
|Flyers turnover (5-second violation)
|15:17
|
|Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball)
|14:58
|
|Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|14:58
|
|Jordy Tshimanga turnover
|14:45
|
|Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)
|14:38
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|14:33
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|14:31
|
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|14:08
|
|Moulaye Sissoko turnover (lost ball)
|13:56
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot
|2-10
|13:31
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|13:29
|
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|13:05
|
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|12:34
|
|Rodney Chatman misses two point layup
|12:32
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|12:05
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point layup
|2-12
|11:33
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)
|11:33
|
|TV timeout
|11:09
|
|Ayinde Hikim shooting foul (Rodney Chatman draws the foul)
|11:09
|
|+1
|Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-13
|11:09
|
|+1
|Rodney Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-14
|10:55
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|10:34
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|10:34
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-15
|10:34
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-16
|10:15
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot
|5-16
|10:03
|
|Moulaye Sissoko misses two point jump shot
|10:01
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|+2
|Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup
|7-16
|9:36
|
|+3
|Koby Brea makes three point jump shot (Zimi Nwokeji assists)
|7-19
|9:13
|
|+2
|Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup
|9-19
|9:00
|
|Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|8:55
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point dunk
|11-19
|8:35
|
|Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|
|Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound
|8:26
|
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|
|Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|
|Rodney Chatman defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Rodney Chatman misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|7:47
|
|Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball) (Jack Clark steals)
|7:44
|
|Jack Clark offensive foul
|7:44
|
|Jack Clark turnover
|7:44
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|Jack Clark personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Koby Brea assists)
|11-21
|7:13
|
|+3
|Ayinde Hikim makes three point jump shot
|14-21
|6:43
|
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Moulaye Sissoko draws the foul)
|6:43
|
|+1
|Moulaye Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-22
|6:43
|
|+1
|Moulaye Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-23
|6:22
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|6:20
|
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|6:05
|
|Moulaye Sissoko misses two point hook shot
|6:03
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|5:56
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|16-23
|5:38
|
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|5:28
|
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|16-25
|5:14
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball)
|4:51
|
|Koby Brea turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)
|4:46
|
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|4:44
|
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|4:40
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|4:40
|
|Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball)
|4:27
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-26
|4:27
|
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-27
|4:11
|
|Jalen Crutcher personal foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|4:09
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|18-27
|3:45
|
|Jalen Crutcher turnover (lost ball) (Christian Ray steals)
|3:43
|
|Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|3:45
|
|TV timeout
|3:43
|
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-27
|3:43
|
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-27
|3:35
|
|Rodney Chatman turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)
|3:14
|
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|23-27
|2:41
|
|Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|2:39
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Christian Ray misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|2:27
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup
|25-27
|1:58
|
|Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|1:56
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|Ibi Watson shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|1:45
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:45
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:45
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Clifton Moore turnover (traveling)
|1:20
|
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|1:18
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|1:14
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|
|Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|0:45
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball)
|0:23
|
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|25-30
|0:14
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:06
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|—
|19:46
|
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|25-32
|19:31
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|19:26
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup
|27-32
|19:19
|
|Jordy Tshimanga turnover (traveling) (Anwar Gill steals)
|19:14
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists)
|29-32
|19:14
|
|Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|19:14
|
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:14
|
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|18:53
|
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot
|29-34
|18:34
|
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|18:25
|
|Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|18:20
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|18:18
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|18:14
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup
|31-34
|18:08
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|
|Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
|18:02
|
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Jordy Tshimanga assists)
|31-36
|17:29
|
|+3
|Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|34-36
|17:10
|
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|34-38
|16:42
|
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|37-38
|16:27
|
|Christian Ray personal foul
|16:15
|
|Jordy Tshimanga misses two point jump shot
|16:13
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|16:15
|
|Jump ball. (Explorers gains possession)
|16:00
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|40-38
|15:29
|
|TV timeout
|15:26
|
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point turnaround jump shot (Rodney Chatman assists)
|40-40
|15:09
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|+3
|Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Moulaye Sissoko assists)
|40-43
|14:27
|
|Sherif Kenney offensive foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|14:27
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover
|14:18
|
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|40-45
|14:18
|
|Anwar Gill shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|14:18
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-46
|14:02
|
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot
|43-46
|13:41
|
|Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|13:24
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|45-46
|13:11
|
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|13:09
|
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|12:47
|
|Rodney Chatman turnover (lost ball)
|12:44
|
|Ibi Watson shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|12:44
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:44
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:44
|
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|12:23
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists)
|47-46
|12:03
|
|Ayinde Hikim personal foul
|11:51
|
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point jump shot
|47-48
|11:51
|
|Clifton Moore shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)
|11:51
|
|TV timeout
|11:51
|
|+1
|Ibi Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-49
|11:40
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point layup (Clifton Moore assists)
|49-49
|11:17
|
|Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point jump shot
|51-49
|10:28
|
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point jump shot
|51-51
|10:10
|
|+3
|Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|54-51
|9:51
|
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|
|Jalen Crutcher offensive rebound
|9:41
|
|Clifton Moore shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|9:41
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-52
|9:41
|
|+1
|Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-53
|9:31
|
|+2
|Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup
|56-53
|9:22
|
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|9:22
|
|TV timeout
|9:06
|
|Rodney Chatman misses two point layup
|9:04
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|8:46
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|8:42
|
|Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Clifton Moore draws the foul)
|8:42
|
|+1
|Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-53
|8:42
|
|+1
|Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-53
|8:23
|
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|8:23
|
|+1
|Mustapha Amzil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-54
|8:23
|
|Mustapha Amzil misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:23
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|60-54
|7:56
|
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot
|60-56
|7:35
|
|Sherif Kenney misses two point layup
|7:33
|
|Sherif Kenney offensive rebound
|7:33
|