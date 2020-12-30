RICH
DAVID
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Wildcats gains possession)
|19:34
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot
|0-2
|19:17
|
|Carter Collins blocks Blake Francis's two point jump shot
|19:15
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|19:00
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|18:45
|
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:19
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|18:17
|
|Grant Golden defensive rebound
|18:03
|
|+3
|Grant Golden makes three point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists)
|5-2
|17:37
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|
|Spiders defensive rebound
|17:22
|
|+2
|Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot
|7-2
|17:07
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists)
|7-4
|16:46
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|16:33
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|16:33
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover
|16:10
|
|Nathan Cayo turnover (lost ball) (Bates Jones steals)
|15:35
|
|Bates Jones turnover (bad pass)
|15:35
|
|TV timeout
|15:23
|
|Isaiah Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)
|15:13
|
|Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|15:00
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot
|9-6
|14:31
|
|Isaiah Wilson turnover (back court violation)
|14:21
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|13:53
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point layup
|11-6
|13:53
|
|Bates Jones shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|13:53
|
|+1
|Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-6
|13:36
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|12-8
|13:21
|
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|15-8
|13:04
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|
|Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound
|12:55
|
|+2
|Hyunjung Lee makes two point tip shot
|15-10
|12:43
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|12:30
|
|Tyler Burton blocks Hyunjung Lee's two point layup
|12:28
|
|Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Souleymane Koureissi misses two point layup
|12:19
|
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|12:04
|
|+3
|Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|15-13
|11:36
|
|Grant Golden misses two point hook shot
|11:34
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|11:25
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (traveling)
|11:25
|
|TV timeout
|11:15
|
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|18-13
|10:48
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|Isaiah Wilson misses two point jump shot
|10:30
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|10:20
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Carter Collins misses two point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Michael Jones offensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|
|Isaiah Wilson defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|9:14
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists)
|20-13
|8:57
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|8:42
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk
|20-15
|8:14
|
|Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|
|Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|7:49
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|7:49
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point tip shot
|20-17
|7:49
|
|Matt Grace shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|7:49
|
|TV timeout
|7:49
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-18
|7:40
|
|+2
|Nathan Cayo makes two point hook shot
|22-18
|7:26
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|
|Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Grant Golden misses two point layup
|7:09
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|6:53
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|22-20
|6:35
|
|Michael Jones personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|6:31
|
|Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|6:29
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses two point layup
|6:20
|
|Kellan Grady offensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|6:20
|
|Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:20
|
|+1
|Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-21
|6:12
|
|Blake Francis misses two point hook shot
|6:10
|
|Spiders offensive rebound
|5:50
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|24-21
|5:43
|
|Blake Francis shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|5:43
|
|+1
|Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-22
|5:43
|
|+1
|Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-23
|5:38
|
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|27-23
|5:24
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point dunk (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|27-25
|5:09
|
|Grant Golden misses two point layup
|5:07
|
|Grant Golden offensive rebound
|5:03
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point tip shot
|29-25
|4:55
|
|Tyler Burton blocks Hyunjung Lee's two point layup
|4:53
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Official timeout
|4:45
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point layup
|4:43
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|4:43
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:43
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-26
|4:18
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|31-26
|3:56
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot
|31-28
|3:35
|
|Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|3:33
|
|Michael Jones defensive rebound
|3:14
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot
|31-30
|2:55
|
|+2
|Souleymane Koureissi makes two point layup
|33-30
|2:42
|
|Grant Golden blocks Luka Brajkovic's two point layup
|2:40
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|2:25
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|33-33
|2:02
|
|+3
|Grant Golden makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|36-33
|1:36
|
|Sam Mennenga misses two point hook shot
|1:34
|
|Spiders defensive rebound
|1:34
|
|TV timeout
|1:09
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass) (Souleymane Koureissi steals)
|0:40
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|+3
|Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|36-36
|0:03
|
|Souleymane Koureissi misses two point layup
|0:01
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:37
|
|Nathan Cayo misses two point layup
|19:35
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|19:24
|
|Nathan Cayo blocks Sam Mennenga's two point layup
|19:22
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|19:09
|
|+3
|Grant Golden makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|39-36
|18:52
|
|Hyunjung Lee turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|18:40
|
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|41-36
|18:32
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|41-39
|18:17
|
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|18:17
|
|+1
|Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-39
|18:17
|
|+1
|Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-39
|17:57
|
|Grant Golden shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|17:57
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:57
|
|+1
|Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-40
|17:47
|
|+2
|Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
|45-40
|17:20
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point jump shot
|45-42
|16:58
|
|Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)
|16:40
|
|Tyler Burton shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|16:40
|
|+1
|Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|45-43
|16:40
|
|+1
|Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|45-44
|16:40
|
|+1
|Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|45-45
|16:22
|
|+3
|Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|48-45
|15:54
|
|+3
|Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|48-48
|15:54
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point layup
|50-48
|15:14
|
|Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|
|Blake Francis defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists)
|52-48
|14:48
|
|Nathan Cayo blocks Carter Collins's two point layup
|14:46
|
|Grant Golden defensive rebound
|14:42
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|54-48
|14:42
|
|Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|14:42
|
|TV timeout
|14:42
|
|+1
|Grant Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-48
|14:27
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|14:16
|
|+3
|Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|55-51
|14:00
|
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point jump shot
|13:58
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|13:41
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point layup
|55-53
|13:17
|
|Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:29
|
|+2
|Jacob Gilyard makes two point jump shot
|57-53
|12:06
|
|Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|
|Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|11:48
|
|Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot
|11:46
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|57-55
|11:13
|
|Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Bates Jones steals)
|11:03
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point layup
|11:01
|
|Kellan Grady offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|+2
|Kellan Grady makes two point tip shot
|57-57
|10:40
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|
|Bates Jones defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|10:02
|
|+2
|Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
|59-57
|9:45
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point hook shot
|59-59
|9:29
|
|Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (Kellan Grady steals)
|9:17
|
|+2
|Michael Jones makes two point jump shot
|59-61
|9:08
|
|Spiders 30 second timeout
|9:08
|
|TV timeout
|8:52
|
|Nathan Cayo turnover (traveling)
|8:52
|
|TV timeout
|8:30
|
|Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)
|8:22
|
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point dunk
|61-61
|8:05
|
|+3
|Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot
|61-64
|7:36
|
|Nathan Cayo misses two point layup
|7:34
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|+2
|Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists)
|61-66
|7:08
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Carter Collins defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)
|6:24
|
|Blake Francis shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|TV timeout
|6:24
|
|Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:24
|
|Carter Collins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:24
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|6:06
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists)
|63-66
|5:54
|
|+2
|Carter Collins makes two point jump shot
|63-68
|5:42
|
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|5:42
|
|Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:42
|
|+1
|Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-68
|5:40
|
|Sam Mennenga turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)
|5:33
|
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|5:33
|
|Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:33
|
|+1
|Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-68
|5:31
|
|Sam Mennenga turnover (bad pass)
|5:18
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point jump shot
|67-68
|4:53
|
|Kellan Grady misses two point jump shot
|4:51
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|4:35
|
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|67-70
|3:57
|
|Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|3:57
|
|TV timeout
|3:57