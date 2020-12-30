RICH
DAVID

1st Half
RICH
Spiders
36
DAVID
Wildcats
36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Wildcats gains possession)  
19:34 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot 0-2
19:17   Carter Collins blocks Blake Francis's two point jump shot  
19:15   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
19:00   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
18:45 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point jump shot 2-2
18:19   Sam Mennenga misses two point layup  
18:17   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
18:03 +3 Grant Golden makes three point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists) 5-2
17:37   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Spiders defensive rebound  
17:22 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot 7-2
17:07 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists) 7-4
16:46 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 9-4
16:33   Luka Brajkovic offensive foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
16:33   Luka Brajkovic turnover  
16:10   Nathan Cayo turnover (lost ball) (Bates Jones steals)  
15:35   Bates Jones turnover (bad pass)  
15:35   TV timeout  
15:23   Isaiah Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Carter Collins steals)  
15:13   Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
15:00 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot 9-6
14:31   Isaiah Wilson turnover (back court violation)  
14:21   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
14:19   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
13:53 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup 11-6
13:53   Bates Jones shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
13:53 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-6
13:36 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 12-8
13:21 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists) 15-8
13:04   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Hyunjung Lee offensive rebound  
12:55 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point tip shot 15-10
12:43   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
12:41   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
12:30   Tyler Burton blocks Hyunjung Lee's two point layup  
12:28   Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound  
12:21   Souleymane Koureissi misses two point layup  
12:19   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
12:04 +3 Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 15-13
11:36   Grant Golden misses two point hook shot  
11:34   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
11:25   Hyunjung Lee turnover (traveling)  
11:25   TV timeout  
11:15 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 18-13
10:48   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
10:46   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
10:32   Isaiah Wilson misses two point jump shot  
10:30   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
10:20   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
10:18   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
10:02   Carter Collins misses two point jump shot  
10:00   Michael Jones offensive rebound  
9:48   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:46   Isaiah Wilson defensive rebound  
9:33   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
9:31   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
9:14   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses three point jump shot  
9:12   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
9:03 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists) 20-13
8:57   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
8:42 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk 20-15
8:14   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
8:12   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
7:51   Sam Mennenga misses two point layup  
7:49   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
7:49 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point tip shot 20-17
7:49   Matt Grace shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:49 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-18
7:40 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point hook shot 22-18
7:26   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
7:24   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
7:11   Grant Golden misses two point layup  
7:09   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
6:53 +2 Michael Jones makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists) 22-20
6:35   Michael Jones personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
6:31   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
6:29   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
6:22   Luka Brajkovic misses two point layup  
6:20   Kellan Grady offensive rebound  
6:20   Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
6:20   Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:20 +1 Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-21
6:12   Blake Francis misses two point hook shot  
6:10   Spiders offensive rebound  
5:50 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 24-21
5:43   Blake Francis shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
5:43 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-22
5:43 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-23
5:38 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 27-23
5:24 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point dunk (Hyunjung Lee assists) 27-25
5:09   Grant Golden misses two point layup  
5:07   Grant Golden offensive rebound  
5:03 +2 Grant Golden makes two point tip shot 29-25
4:55   Tyler Burton blocks Hyunjung Lee's two point layup  
4:53   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
4:52   Official timeout  
4:45   Kellan Grady misses two point layup  
4:43   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
4:43   Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
4:43   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:43 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-26
4:18 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 31-26
3:56 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot 31-28
3:35   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
3:33   Michael Jones defensive rebound  
3:14 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot 31-30
2:55 +2 Souleymane Koureissi makes two point layup 33-30
2:42   Grant Golden blocks Luka Brajkovic's two point layup  
2:40   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
2:25 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 33-33
2:02 +3 Grant Golden makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 36-33
1:36   Sam Mennenga misses two point hook shot  
1:34   Spiders defensive rebound  
1:34   TV timeout  
1:09   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
1:07   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
0:53   Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass) (Souleymane Koureissi steals)  
0:40   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
0:28 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 36-36
0:03   Souleymane Koureissi misses two point layup  
0:01   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
RICH
Spiders
44
DAVID
Wildcats
38

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Nathan Cayo misses two point layup  
19:35   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
19:24   Nathan Cayo blocks Sam Mennenga's two point layup  
19:22   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
19:09 +3 Grant Golden makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 39-36
18:52   Hyunjung Lee turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
18:40 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 41-36
18:32 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 41-39
18:17   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
18:17 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-39
18:17 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-39
17:57   Grant Golden shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
17:57   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:57 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-40
17:47 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup 45-40
17:20 +2 Carter Collins makes two point jump shot 45-42
16:58   Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)  
16:40   Tyler Burton shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
16:40 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 3 45-43
16:40 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 3 45-44
16:40 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 3 of 3 45-45
16:22 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists) 48-45
15:54 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 48-48
15:54 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup 50-48
15:14   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
15:06 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists) 52-48
14:48   Nathan Cayo blocks Carter Collins's two point layup  
14:46   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
14:42 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 54-48
14:42   Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
14:42   TV timeout  
14:42 +1 Grant Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 1 55-48
14:27   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
14:25   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
14:16 +3 Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists) 55-51
14:00   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point jump shot  
13:58   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
13:41 +2 Carter Collins makes two point layup 55-53
13:17   Blake Francis misses two point jump shot  
13:15   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
12:46   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:29 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point jump shot 57-53
12:06   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
11:48   Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot  
11:46   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
11:34 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 57-55
11:13   Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Bates Jones steals)  
11:03   Kellan Grady misses two point layup  
11:01   Kellan Grady offensive rebound  
10:57 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point tip shot 57-57
10:40   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
10:11   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
10:02 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup 59-57
9:45 +2 Michael Jones makes two point hook shot 59-59
9:29   Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (Kellan Grady steals)  
9:17 +2 Michael Jones makes two point jump shot 59-61
9:08   Spiders 30 second timeout  
9:08   TV timeout  
8:52   Nathan Cayo turnover (traveling)  
8:52   TV timeout  
8:30   Luka Brajkovic turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)  
8:22 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point dunk 61-61
8:05 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot 61-64
7:36   Nathan Cayo misses two point layup  
7:34   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
7:26 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists) 61-66
7:08   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
6:47   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
6:31   Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball) (Carter Collins steals)  
6:24   Blake Francis shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
6:24   TV timeout  
6:24   Carter Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:24   Carter Collins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:24   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
6:06 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists) 63-66
5:54 +2 Carter Collins makes two point jump shot 63-68
5:42   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
5:42   Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:42 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-68
5:40   Sam Mennenga turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)  
5:33   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
5:33   Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:33 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-68
5:31   Sam Mennenga turnover (bad pass)  
5:18 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot 67-68
4:53   Kellan Grady misses two point jump shot  
4:51   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
4:35   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
4:33   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
4:12 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup 67-70
3:57   Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57