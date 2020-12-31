|
20:00
|
|
|
(Hornets gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Brandon Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Christian Terrell offensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Christian Terrell misses two point layup
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito offensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Esposito makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
2-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
Logan Johnson personal foul
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
+3
|
Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
|
2-5
|
17:51
|
|
|
Christian Terrell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
16:57
|
|
|
Christian Terrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Dan Fotu personal foul
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|
2-9
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Esposito makes two point jump shot
|
4-9
|
16:03
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Davis steals)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
David Jones personal foul
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
4-12
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Esposito makes two point layup
|
6-12
|
15:08
|
|
|
Dan Fotu shooting foul (Ethan Esposito draws the foul)
|
|
15:08
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Esposito makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-12
|
14:54
|
|
|
David Jones personal foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot
|
7-14
|
14:25
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point dunk
|
7-16
|
13:56
|
|
|
Christian Terrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Logan Johnson makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
7-18
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Kyle Bowen assists)
|
10-21
|
13:23
|
|
+3
|
Deshaun Highler makes three point jump shot
|
10-18
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Kyle Bowen assists)
|
10-21
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Esposito makes two point jump shot
|
12-21
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
12-23
|
12:04
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse personal foul
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Christian Terrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Deshaun Highler personal foul
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Logan Johnson makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
12-25
|
10:46
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Brandon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Brandon Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
14-27
|
10:46
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
13-25
|
10:46
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Davis makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
14-25
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
14-27
|
10:08
|
|
|
Christian Terrell misses two point layup
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Gaels offensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler personal foul
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Matthias Tass turnover (bad pass) (Deshaun Highler steals)
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito personal foul
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Gaels turnover
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Brandon Davis misses two point layup
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Brandon Davis personal foul
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Fowler steals)
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen offensive foul
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen turnover
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Fowler makes two point jump shot
|
16-27
|
6:04
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Logan Johnson personal foul
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Fowler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-27
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Fowler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-27
|
4:33
|
|
|
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Brandon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito offensive foul
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito turnover
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Fowler makes two point jump shot
|
20-27
|
4:00
|
|
|
Christian Terrell personal foul
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-28
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-29
|
3:50
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton shooting foul
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Deshaun Highler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
Jabe Mullins makes two point layup
|
20-31
|
2:48
|
|
|
Brandon Davis misses two point layup
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
David Jones shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-32
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-33
|
0:31
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Esposito makes two point layup (Christian Terrell assists)
|
22-33
|
0:48
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Christian Terrell defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Christian Terrell turnover (Jabe Mullins steals)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Ethan Esposito shooting foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-34
|
0:05
|
|
|
Brandon Davis turnover
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Samaad Hector shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-35
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-36
|
0:01
|
|
|
Bryce Fowler turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|