|
20:00
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi vs. Makhel Mitchell (Jalen Adaway gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Jalen Adaway assists)
|
2-0
|
19:33
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Malik Martin blocks Jaren Holmes's two point layup
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point hook shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
2-2
|
18:29
|
|
|
Antwan Walker blocks Dominick Welch's two point layup
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
2-4
|
17:54
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Malik Martin turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|
|
16:44
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|
5-4
|
16:28
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists)
|
7-4
|
16:20
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris offensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
7-6
|
15:20
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Fatts Russell offensive foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris blocks Osun Osunniyi's two point layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses two point layup
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi personal foul (D.J. Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett turnover (lost ball) (Osun Osunniyi steals)
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Anthony Roberts assists)
|
9-6
|
13:11
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris offensive foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris turnover
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Roberts makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists)
|
12-6
|
12:13
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks D.J. Johnson's two point layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)
|
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists)
|
12-8
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point step back jump shot
|
14-8
|
11:05
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Allen Betrand offensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jalen Carey assists)
|
14-10
|
10:28
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Makhel Mitchell steals)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup
|
14-12
|
9:51
|
|
|
Eddie Creal misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Dominick Welch turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Allen Betrand personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Dominick Welch personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Jump ball. Dominick Welch vs. Allen Betrand (Rams gains possession)
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Allen Betrand steals)
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Eddie Creal personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
|
|
+1
|
Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-13
|
9:17
|
|
|
Allen Betrand misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-13
|
8:33
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-13
|
8:21
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point hook shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Dominick Welch personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Malik Martin personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
16-16
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists)
|
18-16
|
7:25
|
|
|
Malik Martin shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jalen Carey assists)
|
18-18
|
6:41
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jalen Carey offensive foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists)
|
20-18
|
5:34
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts misses two point layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Eddie Creal shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-19
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-20
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses two point layup
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Roberts steals)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jermaine Harris assists)
|
20-22
|
4:04
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point hook shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|
20-24
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup
|
24-24
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point driving jump shot
|
22-24
|
3:09
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Eddie Creal defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup
|
24-24
|
3:02
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-24
|
2:40
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point tip shot
|
25-26
|
2:11
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi turnover
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalen Adaway assists)
|
27-26
|
1:12
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris offensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-27
|
0:42
|
|
|
Eddie Creal misses two point layup
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Eddie Creal offensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses two point tip shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup
|
29-27