20:00
Liam Robbins vs. Micah Potter (Micah Potter gains possession)
19:43
Brandon Johnson blocks Nate Reuvers's two point hook shot
19:41
Nate Reuvers offensive rebound
19:31
Brandon Johnson blocks Nate Reuvers's two point layup
19:29
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
19:18
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
19:16
Micah Potter defensive rebound
19:05
Micah Potter offensive foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
19:05
Micah Potter turnover
18:42
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
18:40
Micah Potter defensive rebound
18:26
Liam Robbins blocks Micah Potter's two point layup
18:24
Micah Potter offensive rebound
18:16
+2
Micah Potter makes two point jump shot
0-2
18:03
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
18:01
Brad Davison defensive rebound
17:52
Liam Robbins blocks Micah Potter's two point hook shot
17:50
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
17:40
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
17:38
Micah Potter defensive rebound
17:25
Both Gach shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
17:25
Micah Potter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:25
+1
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-3
17:06
Liam Robbins misses two point hook shot
17:04
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
16:41
Micah Potter misses two point layup
16:39
Micah Potter offensive rebound
16:36
+2
Micah Potter makes two point layup
0-5
16:22
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
16:20
Marcus Carr offensive rebound
16:17
Official timeout
16:17
TV timeout
16:13
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
16:11
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
16:10
Brad Davison shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
16:10
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-5
16:10
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:10
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
15:51
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
15:49
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
15:40
Aleem Ford blocks Brandon Johnson's two point layup
15:38
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
15:26
+2
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point driving layup
3-5
15:07
+2
Nate Reuvers makes two point jump shot
3-7
14:44
+2
Brandon Johnson makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
5-7
14:30
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
5-9
14:14
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
7-9
14:03
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Both Gach steals)
14:00
Both Gach offensive foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
14:00
Both Gach turnover
13:47
+3
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
7-12
13:32
Marcus Carr turnover (lost ball) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)
13:31
Marcus Carr personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
13:08
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
13:06
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. defensive rebound
12:54
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
12:52
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
12:49
Marcus Carr turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Davis steals)
12:44
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point dunk
7-14
12:15
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:13
Micah Potter defensive rebound
12:06
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
12:04
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. defensive rebound
11:50
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (traveling)
11:50
TV timeout
11:36
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
11:34
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
11:34
Nate Reuvers personal foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
11:15
Jonathan Davis shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
11:15
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-14
11:15
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-14
11:03
Tre' Williams personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
10:55
Nate Reuvers misses two point layup
10:53
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
10:39
Liam Robbins misses two point hook shot
10:37
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
10:12
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
10:10
|
|
|
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Tre' Williams misses two point layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Jump ball. Liam Robbins vs. D'Mitrik Trice (Golden Gophers gains possession)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Tre' Williams misses two point layup
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Brad Davison makes two point layup
|
9-16
|
8:01
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice personal foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Aleem Ford blocks Eric Curry's two point layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
12-16
|
7:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:05
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot
|
12-19
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Eric Curry offensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot (Eric Curry assists)
|
15-19
|
6:10
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Brad Davison shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-19
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-19
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point jump shot
|
17-21
|
5:25
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
20-21
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point layup (Aleem Ford assists)
|
20-23
|
4:12
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Micah Potter offensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
20-25
|
3:48
|
|
|
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point layup (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
20-27
|
2:55
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Marcus Carr personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson blocks Trevor Anderson's two point layup
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Both Gach turnover (lost ball) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)
|
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup
|
20-29
|
2:04
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
21-29
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
22-29
|
2:04
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Liam Robbins personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point layup
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point layup
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Badgers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Liam Robbins blocks D'Mitrik Trice's two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|