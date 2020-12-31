NEVADA
NMEX
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Warren Washington vs. Bayron Matos (Lobos gains possession)
|19:48
|
|Rod Brown turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|19:39
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:37
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|19:28
|
|+3
|Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|0-3
|19:00
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (lost ball)
|18:37
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|18:35
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Makuach Maluach personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|18:24
|
|Warren Washington turnover (traveling)
|18:06
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball)
|17:50
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|17:48
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|17:44
|
|Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|17:44
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-3
|17:44
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|17:30
|
|Bayron Matos turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|17:17
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point layup
|17:15
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point floating jump shot
|17:09
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|Warren Washington turnover (traveling)
|16:52
|
|Bayron Matos offensive foul
|16:52
|
|Bayron Matos turnover
|16:34
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|
|Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|16:21
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|16:04
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)
|15:45
|
|Kane Milling personal foul (Keith McGee draws the foul)
|15:41
|
|TV timeout
|15:40
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|15:22
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point reverse layup
|15:20
|
|Keith McGee defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
|2-7
|14:52
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|
|Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|14:41
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|14:30
|
|K.J. Hymes blocks Emmanuel Kuac's two point layup
|14:28
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|14:28
|
|Tre Coleman offensive foul (Kurt Wegscheider draws the foul)
|14:28
|
|Tre Coleman turnover
|14:04
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|14:02
|
|Jeremiah Francis III offensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point putback layup
|13:55
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Jump ball. Kurt Wegscheider vs. Warren Washington (Wolf Pack gains possession)
|13:30
|
|K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk
|4-9
|13:02
|
|Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|12:40
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|12:40
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|K.J. Hymes blocks Jeremiah Francis III's two point layup
|12:06
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point driving layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|9-9
|11:38
|
|Jump ball. Emmanuel Kuac vs. Robby Robinson (Lobos gains possession)
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:31
|
|Bayron Matos turnover (traveling)
|11:12
|
|Robby Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Rod Brown steals)
|11:07
|
|Robby Robinson shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|11:07
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-10
|11:07
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-11
|10:40
|
|Rod Brown blocks Grant Sherfield's two point pullup jump shot
|10:38
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|10:25
|
|+3
|Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
|9-14
|10:06
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|K.J. Hymes blocks Bayron Matos's two point layup
|9:50
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|9:06
|
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|
|Lobos defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul
|8:49
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|8:47
|
|Valdir Manuel offensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point putback layup
|8:44
|
|Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Kurt Wegscheider misses two point jump shot
|8:42
|
|Rod Brown offensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|8:41
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:41
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:41
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:41
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Saquan Singleton personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|8:23
|
|Kurt Wegscheider shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|8:23
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|8:23
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-14
|7:57
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot
|7:55
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|7:43
|
|TV timeout
|7:34
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point driving layup
|13-14
|7:34
|
|Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|7:34
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:34
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|7:32
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Tre Coleman steals)
|6:53
|
|Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|6:53
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-14
|6:53
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-14
|6:40
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Tre Coleman defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point reverse layup
|17-14
|6:09
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point floating jump shot
|17-16
|6:03
|
|Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Jeremiah Francis III draws the foul)
|6:03
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover
|5:51
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
|5:30
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-16
|5:30
|
|+1
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-16
|5:14
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point hook shot
|5:12
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|5:07
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
|21-16
|4:33
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:56
|
|Jeremiah Francis III turnover (bad pass)
|4:33
|
|Rod Brown shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|4:33
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:17
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|4:33
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:33
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|4:17
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-17
|4:17
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-18
|4:02
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point driving layup
|4:00
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|3:58
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup
|23-18
|3:58
|
|Keith McGee shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:58
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-18
|3:34
|
|+2
|Kurt Wegscheider makes two point layup (Rod Brown assists)
|24-20
|3:19
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive foul
|3:19
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover
|3:04
|
|Robby Robinson personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:20
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Rod Brown's two point layup
|3:04
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:04
|
|DeAndre Henry defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point floating jump shot
|26-20
|2:20
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Rod Brown's two point layup
|2:18
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point driving layup
|28-20
|1:46
|
|DeAndre Henry personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|1:46
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:25
|
|Kurt Wegscheider misses two point layup
|1:46
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-21
|1:33
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:31
|
|Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Kurt Wegscheider misses two point layup
|1:23
|
|Rod Brown offensive rebound
|1:21
|
|Rod Brown misses two point putback layup
|1:19
|
|Javonte Johnson offensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Tre Coleman personal foul (Javonte Johnson draws the foul)
|1:18
|
|+1
|Javonte Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-22
|1:18
|
|Javonte Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:18
|
|Tre Coleman defensive rebound
|0:49
|
|DeAndre Henry defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|1:13
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-22
|1:13
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-22
|0:51
|
|Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|
|DeAndre Henry defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|0:22
|
|Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|0:14
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point alley-oop layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|32-22
|0:02
|
|Valdir Manuel turnover (3-second violation)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:35
|
|Warren Washington turnover (traveling)
|19:26
|
|Rod Brown turnover (bad pass)
|19:13
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Saquan Singleton steals)
|19:09
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point driving dunk
|32-24
|19:00
|
|Bayron Matos shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|19:00
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-24
|19:00
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-24
|18:47
|
|Rod Brown misses two point floating jump shot
|18:45
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|18:44
|
|Zane Meeks shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)
|18:44
|
|Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:44
|
|+1
|Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-25
|18:29
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|36-25
|18:16
|
|Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Zane Meeks steals)
|18:02
|
|Warren Washington misses two point hook shot
|18:00
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|17:56
|
|Makuach Maluach misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:56
|
|Makuach Maluach misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:53
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|17:47
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point driving layup
|36-27
|17:15
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point pullup jump shot
|17:13
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|17:14
|
|K.J. Hymes personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|16:52
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point hook shot
|16:50
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|16:40