NEVADA
NMEX

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
32
NMEX
Lobos
22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Warren Washington vs. Bayron Matos (Lobos gains possession)  
19:48   Rod Brown turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
19:39   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:37   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
19:28 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 0-3
19:00   Zane Meeks turnover (lost ball)  
18:37   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
18:35   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
18:32   Makuach Maluach personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
18:24   Warren Washington turnover (traveling)  
18:06   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball)  
17:50   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
17:48   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
17:44   Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
17:44 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-3
17:44 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-3
17:30   Bayron Matos turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
17:17   Grant Sherfield misses two point layup  
17:15   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
17:11   Saquan Singleton misses two point floating jump shot  
17:09   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
17:04   Warren Washington turnover (traveling)  
16:52   Bayron Matos offensive foul  
16:52   Bayron Matos turnover  
16:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
16:21 +2 Rod Brown makes two point jump shot 2-5
16:04   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)  
15:45   Kane Milling personal foul (Keith McGee draws the foul)  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:40   Emmanuel Kuac misses two point jump shot  
15:38   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
15:22   Zane Meeks misses two point reverse layup  
15:20   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
15:07 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists) 2-7
14:52   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
14:50   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
14:41   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
14:30   K.J. Hymes blocks Emmanuel Kuac's two point layup  
14:28   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
14:28   Tre Coleman offensive foul (Kurt Wegscheider draws the foul)  
14:28   Tre Coleman turnover  
14:04   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
14:02   Jeremiah Francis III offensive rebound  
13:57   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point putback layup  
13:55   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
13:50   Jump ball. Kurt Wegscheider vs. Warren Washington (Wolf Pack gains possession)  
13:30   K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot  
13:02 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk 4-9
13:02   Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
12:40   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
12:40   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
12:38   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
12:08   K.J. Hymes blocks Jeremiah Francis III's two point layup  
12:06   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
12:02 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point driving layup (Grant Sherfield assists) 9-9
11:38   Jump ball. Emmanuel Kuac vs. Robby Robinson (Lobos gains possession)  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:31   Bayron Matos turnover (traveling)  
11:12   Robby Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Rod Brown steals)  
11:07   Robby Robinson shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
11:07 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-10
11:07 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-11
10:40   Rod Brown blocks Grant Sherfield's two point pullup jump shot  
10:38   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
10:25 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 9-14
10:06   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
10:04   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
9:52   K.J. Hymes blocks Bayron Matos's two point layup  
9:50   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
9:43   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:41   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
9:16   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
9:06   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Lobos defensive rebound  
9:04   K.J. Hymes personal foul  
8:49   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
8:47   Valdir Manuel offensive rebound  
8:45   Valdir Manuel misses two point putback layup  
8:44   Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound  
8:43   Kurt Wegscheider misses two point jump shot  
8:42   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
8:41   Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
8:41   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:41   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:41   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
8:27   Saquan Singleton personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
8:23   Kurt Wegscheider shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
8:23 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-14
8:23 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-14
7:57   Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot  
7:55   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
7:43   TV timeout  
7:34 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point driving layup 13-14
7:34   Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
7:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:34   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
7:32   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
7:13   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Tre Coleman steals)  
6:53   Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
6:53 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-14
6:53 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-14
6:40   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
6:38   Tre Coleman defensive rebound  
6:28 +2 Warren Washington makes two point reverse layup 17-14
6:09 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point floating jump shot 17-16
6:03   Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Jeremiah Francis III draws the foul)  
6:03   Grant Sherfield turnover  
5:51   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
5:49   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
5:32   Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
5:30 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-16
5:30 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-16
5:14   Bayron Matos misses two point hook shot  
5:12   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
5:07 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 21-16
4:56   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (bad pass)  
4:33   Rod Brown shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
4:17   Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
4:33   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:33   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
4:17   Warren Washington shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
4:17 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-17
4:17 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-18
4:02   Zane Meeks misses two point driving layup  
4:00   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
3:58 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point putback layup 23-18
3:58   Keith McGee shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-18
3:34 +2 Kurt Wegscheider makes two point layup (Rod Brown assists) 24-20
3:19   K.J. Hymes offensive foul  
3:19   K.J. Hymes turnover  
3:04   Robby Robinson personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
3:04   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:20   Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Rod Brown's two point layup  
3:04   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:04   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
2:48 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point floating jump shot 26-20
2:20   Desmond Cambridge Jr. blocks Rod Brown's two point layup  
2:18   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
2:02 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point driving layup 28-20
1:46   DeAndre Henry personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
1:46   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:25   Kurt Wegscheider misses two point layup  
1:46 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-21
1:33   Grant Sherfield misses two point pullup jump shot  
1:31   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
1:25   Kurt Wegscheider misses two point layup  
1:23   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
1:21   Rod Brown misses two point putback layup  
1:19   Javonte Johnson offensive rebound  
1:18   Tre Coleman personal foul (Javonte Johnson draws the foul)  
1:18 +1 Javonte Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-22
1:18   Javonte Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:18   Tre Coleman defensive rebound  
0:49   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
1:13   Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
1:13 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-22
1:13 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-22
0:51   Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:49   DeAndre Henry defensive rebound  
0:34   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
0:32   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
0:22   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
0:14 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point alley-oop layup (Grant Sherfield assists) 32-22
0:02   Valdir Manuel turnover (3-second violation)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
36
NMEX
Lobos
32

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Warren Washington turnover (traveling)  
19:26   Rod Brown turnover (bad pass)  
19:13   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Saquan Singleton steals)  
19:09 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point driving dunk 32-24
19:00   Bayron Matos shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
19:00 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-24
19:00 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-24
18:47   Rod Brown misses two point floating jump shot  
18:45   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
18:44   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
18:44   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:44 +1 Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-25
18:29 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point fadeaway jump shot 36-25
18:16   Saquan Singleton turnover (bad pass) (Zane Meeks steals)  
18:02   Warren Washington misses two point hook shot  
18:00   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
17:56   Warren Washington shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
17:56   Makuach Maluach misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:56   Makuach Maluach misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:53   Lobos offensive rebound  
17:47 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point driving layup 36-27
17:15   Grant Sherfield misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:13   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
17:14   K.J. Hymes personal foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
16:52   Bayron Matos misses two point hook shot  
16:50   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
16:40