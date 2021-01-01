|
20:00
|
|
|
Jordan Brown vs. Dishon Jackson (Isaac Bonton gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point floating jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:27
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson misses two point putback layup
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point layup
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point layup
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski offensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes two point tip shot
|
0-4
|
18:05
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson personal foul (Jemarl Baker Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc defensive rebound
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
|
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-6
|
17:02
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point dunk (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
|
2-6
|
16:25
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
|
4-6
|
16:05
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jordan Brown vs. Isaac Bonton (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc defensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
6-6
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Dishon Jackson makes two point dunk (Aljaz Kunc assists)
|
6-8
|
14:02
|
|
|
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
14:02
|
|
+1
|
Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-9
|
13:51
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
9-9
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point hook shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
|
9-11
|
12:31
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Ira Lee shooting foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-12
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-13
|
12:05
|
|
|
Christian Koloko turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses two point driving layup
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jemarl Baker Jr. vs. Noah Williams (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jordan Brown personal foul
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Noah Williams turnover (bad pass) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
+3
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
|
9-16
|
10:09
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson shooting foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-16
|
10:12
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-16
|
9:50
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Jordan Brown personal foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Andrej Jakimovski draws the foul)
|
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-17
|
9:11
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc personal foul (Ira Lee draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Ira Lee turnover (lost ball) (Efe Abogidi steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Ira Lee shooting foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-18
|
8:34
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Ira Lee blocks Isaac Bonton's two point driving layup
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski offensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses two point putback layup
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc offensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jump ball. Aljaz Kunc vs. James Akinjo (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point alley-oop dunk (James Akinjo assists)
|
13-18
|
7:43
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-19
|
6:59
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski shooting foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-19
|
6:32
|
|
|
Christian Koloko blocks Dishon Jackson's two point layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Bonton makes three point step back jump shot
|
14-22
|
5:38
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Tony Miller defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Tony Miller turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point layup
|
16-22
|
4:50
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Brown steals)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi blocks Jemarl Baker Jr.'s two point driving layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
James Akinjo offensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski personal foul (Jemarl Baker Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brown assists)
|
19-22
|
3:44
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-23
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-24
|
3:31
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-24
|
3:07
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point driving layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
22-24
|
2:39
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Tony Miller shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-24
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-24
|
2:08
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jordan Brown blocks Andrej Jakimovski's two point driving layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Dishon Jackson makes two point putback layup
|
24-26
|
0:52
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson personal foul
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-26
|
0:46
|
|
|
Tony Miller blocks Terrell Brown Jr.'s two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. turnover
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Tony Miller draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Tony Miller shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kyle Smith technical foul
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
26-26
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
27-26
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-26
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-26
|
0:02
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul (Tony Miller draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Tony Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-27
|
0:02
|
|
|
Tony Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|