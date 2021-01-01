|
20:00
|
|
|
Bryce Golden vs. Ike Obiagu (Shavar Reynolds Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
+3
|
Myles Tate makes three point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
|
3-0
|
18:24
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Jair Bolden makes two point jump shot
|
5-0
|
17:58
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Jair Bolden turnover (back court violation) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Bryce Nze shooting foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-1
|
17:24
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Bryce Nze's two point layup
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
5-3
|
16:37
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Bryce Golden's two point layup
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|
8-3
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
|
8-5
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point jump shot
|
10-5
|
14:38
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rhoden makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
10-8
|
13:34
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:05
|
|
+3
|
Myles Tate makes three point jump shot
|
13-8
|
12:49
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Bryce Aiken assists)
|
13-11
|
12:14
|
|
+3
|
Myles Tate makes three point jump shot (Bryce Golden assists)
|
16-11
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point layup (Myles Tate assists)
|
18-11
|
11:17
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
|
18-13
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point jump shot
|
20-13
|
9:24
|
|
+3
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
20-16
|
8:55
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jair Bolden personal foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Takal Molson turnover (bad pass) (Myles Wilmoth steals)
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth offensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Takal Molson personal foul (Myles Wilmoth draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Myles Cale personal foul (Markeese Hastings draws the foul)
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive foul (Shavar Reynolds Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point layup
|
20-18
|
6:58
|
|
|
Myles Tate shooting foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-19
|
6:42
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu misses two point dunk
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings personal foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
20-21
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Pirates defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
+3
|
Chuck Harris makes three point jump shot (Markeese Hastings assists)
|
23-21
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Ike Obiagu makes two point hook shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
23-23
|
4:04
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Myles Tate's two point layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point dunk
|
23-25
|
3:27
|
|
|
Takal Molson personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth offensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken personal foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point layup
|
23-27
|
2:23
|
|
|
Chuck Harris turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Aiken steals)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Takal Molson offensive foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Takal Molson turnover
|
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Myles Tate makes two point jump shot
|
25-27
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rhoden makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
25-30
|
1:01
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Myles Tate shooting foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-31
|
0:59
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel blocks Chuck Harris's two point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot
|
25-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|