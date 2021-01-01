|
(Tigers gains possession)
19:46
Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
19:44
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
19:15
Harlond Beverly turnover (traveling)
19:00
+3
Aamir Simms makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
3-0
18:33
Harlond Beverly turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
18:22
Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass) (Nysier Brooks steals)
17:55
+3
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Elijah Olaniyi assists)
3-3
17:43
+3
Aamir Simms makes three point jump shot (Clyde Trapp assists)
6-3
17:43
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
17:41
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
17:19
Jonathan Baehre turnover (traveling)
16:57
Alex Hemenway personal foul
16:53
Matt Cross turnover (bad pass) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
16:49
Al-Amir Dawes misses two point layup
16:47
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
16:43
+2
Aamir Simms makes two point putback dunk
8-3
16:24
+3
Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Elijah Olaniyi assists)
8-6
16:07
+3
Clyde Trapp makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
11-6
15:50
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
15:48
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
15:42
Jonathan Baehre misses two point layup
15:40
Hurricanes defensive rebound
15:41
TV timeout
15:19
Aamir Simms blocks Nysier Brooks's two point layup
15:17
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
15:01
+2
Jonathan Baehre makes two point layup (Aamir Simms assists)
13-6
14:32
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
14:30
Chase Hunter defensive rebound
14:09
Aamir Simms misses two point layup
14:07
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
13:49
+2
Earl Timberlake makes two point layup (Isaiah Wong assists)
13-8
13:33
Nysier Brooks personal foul
13:25
+3
Jonathan Baehre makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
16-8
12:57
Jonathan Baehre shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
12:57
Anthony Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:57
+1
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-9
12:41
+3
Chase Hunter makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
19-9
12:19
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
12:17
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
12:09
Earl Timberlake blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point layup
12:07
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
12:03
Anthony Walker misses two point layup
12:01
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
12:00
Anthony Walker personal foul
12:00
TV timeout
11:49
+2
PJ Hall makes two point hook shot (Nick Honor assists)
21-9
11:25
Kameron McGusty turnover (bad pass) (Nick Honor steals)
11:11
Chase Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
11:05
+2
Harlond Beverly makes two point layup
21-11
10:52
Chase Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Deng Gak steals)
10:40
+2
Kameron McGusty makes two point layup
21-13
10:32
Tigers 30 second timeout
10:20
Nick Honor turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
10:12
Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
10:10
Earl Timberlake offensive rebound
10:10
Earl Timberlake misses two point layup
10:08
Earl Timberlake offensive rebound
10:07
Earl Timberlake turnover (bad pass)
9:45
Clyde Trapp misses two point layup
9:43
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
9:38
+2
Kameron McGusty makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
21-15
9:27
+2
Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
23-15
9:12
Kameron McGusty misses three point jump shot
9:10
Hurricanes offensive rebound
9:10
Jonathan Baehre personal foul
8:57
+2
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
23-17
8:36
+2
Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot
25-17
8:06
Olivier-Maxence Prosper shooting foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
8:06
+1
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-18
8:06
+1
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-19
7:54
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point jump shot
7:52
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
7:48
Earl Timberlake turnover (traveling)
7:48
TV timeout
7:32
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
7:30
Matt Cross defensive rebound
7:22
Earl Timberlake turnover (lost ball) (Nick Honor steals)
7:19
+2
Nick Honor makes two point layup
27-19
7:19
Isaiah Wong shooting foul (Nick Honor draws the foul)
7:19
Nick Honor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:19
Matt Cross defensive rebound
6:59
Alex Hemenway blocks Elijah Olaniyi's two point dunk
6:57
Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
6:45
Aamir Simms offensive foul (Earl Timberlake draws the foul)
6:45
Aamir Simms turnover
6:25
+3
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
27-22
6:07
Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
6:05
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
6:01
Earl Timberlake offensive foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
6:01
Earl Timberlake turnover
5:42
+3
Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
30-22
5:24
Al-Amir Dawes personal foul
5:24
Kameron McGusty turnover (out of bounds)
5:09
Nick Honor misses two point layup
5:07
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
4:51
Alex Hemenway shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
4:51
+1
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-23
4:51
+1
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-24
4:42
Nick Honor turnover (bad pass)
4:25
+2
Kameron McGusty makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists)
30-26
4:06
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
4:04
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
3:45
Chase Hunter shooting foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
3:45
TV timeout
3:45
Elijah Olaniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:45
+1
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-27
3:14
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
2:57
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
2:55
Elijah Olaniyi offensive rebound
2:47
+2
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point putback layup
30-29
2:41
Elijah Olaniyi personal foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
2:32
+2
Aamir Simms makes two point layup (Clyde Trapp assists)
32-29
2:06
+3
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Earl Timberlake assists)
32-32
1:53
Aamir Simms turnover (lost ball) (Earl Timberlake steals)
1:40
Kameron McGusty misses two point layup
1:38
Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
1:34
Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
1:32
Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
1:28
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
1:26
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
1:15
Chase Hunter shooting foul (Earl Timberlake draws the foul)
1:15
Earl Timberlake misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:15
Earl Timberlake misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:15
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
1:02
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
1:00
Matt Cross defensive rebound
0:44
+2
Earl Timberlake makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists)
32-34
0:30
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Aamir Simms blocks Harlond Beverly's two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Aamir Simms blocks Harlond Beverly's two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hurricanes turnover (shot clock violation)
|