20:00
Christian Bishop vs. Nate Watson (Marcus Zegarowski gains possession)
19:42
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
19:40
David Duke defensive rebound
19:10
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
19:08
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
19:00
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot
3-0
18:40
Christian Bishop personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
18:27
+3
David Duke makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
3-3
18:09
Denzel Mahoney turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Nichols Jr. steals)
18:05
Damien Jefferson blocks David Duke's two point layup
18:03
Friars offensive rebound
17:52
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:50
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
17:43
Damien Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Nate Watson steals)
17:41
Marcus Zegarowski personal foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
17:28
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
17:26
Nate Watson offensive rebound
17:24
Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
17:24
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-4
17:24
+1
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-5
17:05
Mitch Ballock turnover (lost ball) (Jared Bynum steals)
17:00
Jared Bynum misses two point layup
16:58
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive rebound
16:54
+2
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point putback layup
3-7
16:49
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point alley-oop layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
5-7
16:25
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
16:18
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point dunk
7-7
16:02
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks A.J. Reeves's two point layup
16:00
Friars offensive rebound
16:00
TV timeout
15:57
David Duke misses three point jump shot
15:55
A.J. Reeves offensive rebound
15:46
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:44
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
15:37
Damien Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (David Duke steals)
15:31
+2
David Duke makes two point dunk
7-9
15:03
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Denzel Mahoney assists)
9-9
14:41
+2
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point dunk (Jared Bynum assists)
9-11
14:23
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
14:21
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
14:14
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
14:12
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
14:00
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
13:58
Jared Bynum defensive rebound
13:34
David Duke misses three point jump shot
13:32
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
13:21
Jared Bynum personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
13:20
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
13:18
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
13:08
+2
Nate Watson makes two point layup
9-13
13:02
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot
12-13
12:49
A.J. Reeves misses two point layup
12:47
Noah Horchler offensive rebound
12:38
Noah Horchler misses two point layup
12:36
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
12:31
Alex O'Connell misses three point jump shot
12:29
David Duke defensive rebound
12:23
David Duke misses two point jump shot
12:21
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
12:08
Nate Watson shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
12:08
+1
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-13
12:08
+1
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-13
11:54
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
11:52
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
11:46
Antwann Jones misses two point layup
11:44
David Duke defensive rebound
11:29
+3
Greg Gantt makes three point jump shot (A.J. Reeves assists)
14-16
11:18
Noah Horchler shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
11:18
TV timeout
11:18
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:18
+1
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-16
11:00
Ed Croswell Jr. turnover (traveling)
10:42
Alex O'Connell misses two point jump shot
10:40
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
10:31
+3
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (Greg Gantt assists)
15-19
9:52
Bluejays turnover (shot clock violation)
9:31
+3
Noah Horchler makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
15-22
8:59
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
18-22
8:35
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Ed Croswell Jr.'s two point layup
8:33
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
8:28
Ed Croswell Jr. misses two point layup
8:26
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
8:23
+2
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup
18-24
8:06
Shereef Mitchell misses two point jump shot
8:04
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
7:59
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks David Duke's two point layup
7:57
Friars offensive rebound
7:57
TV timeout
7:37
David Duke misses two point jump shot
7:35
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
7:25
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point jump shot
20-24
7:06
Greg Gantt offensive foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
7:06
Greg Gantt turnover
6:50
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot
23-24
6:17
Greg Gantt turnover (bad pass) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
6:07
Mitch Ballock turnover (out of bounds)
5:40
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball) (Christian Bishop steals)
5:21
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
5:19
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
5:15
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
26-24
4:45
Greg Gantt turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
4:39
Damien Jefferson misses two point layup
4:37
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
4:33
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
28-24
4:33
Friars 30 second timeout
4:23
Brycen Goodine turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
4:17
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
31-24
3:56
Brycen Goodine misses three point jump shot
3:54
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
3:38
Nate Watson blocks Denzel Mahoney's two point layup
3:36
Bluejays offensive rebound
3:37
TV timeout
3:28
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point jump shot
33-24
3:09
Brycen Goodine misses three point jump shot
3:07
Brycen Goodine offensive rebound
3:03
+3
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (Brycen Goodine assists)
33-27
2:53
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
2:51
Nate Watson defensive rebound
2:24
Nate Watson misses two point hook shot
2:22
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
2:16
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
2:14
Nate Watson personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
1:12
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
1:00
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
0:55
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
37-30
0:48
+2
A.J. Reeves makes two point jump shot
37-32
0:38
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Christian Bishop shooting foul (Ed Croswell Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Antwann Jones assists)
|
40-32
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|