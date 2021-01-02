|
19:57
|
|
|
Michael Hughes vs. Chase Paar (James Bishop gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball) (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:44
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses two point layup
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Chase Paar offensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:58
|
|
|
Sincere Carry misses two point layup
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers shooting foul
|
|
17:32
|
|
+1
|
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-5
|
17:32
|
|
|
Chase Paar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
James Bishop shooting foul
|
|
17:17
|
|
+1
|
Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-5
|
17:17
|
|
+1
|
Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-5
|
17:12
|
|
|
Jamison Battle misses two point layup
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dean makes two point dunk
|
2-7
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists)
|
4-7
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|
4-9
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Toby Okani makes two point layup
|
6-9
|
15:57
|
|
|
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
8-9
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Matt Moyer makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
15:03
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
James Bishop misses two point layup
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dean makes two point dunk
|
8-13
|
13:57
|
|
|
Hunter Dean personal foul
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Sloan Seymour defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jamison Battle personal foul
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point layup
|
10-13
|
12:32
|
|
|
Michael Hughes blocks Sloan Seymour's three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot
|
13-13
|
12:05
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Toby Okani steals)
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Toby Okani makes two point dunk
|
15-13
|
11:20
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford turnover (lost ball) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
Michael Hughes makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
18-13
|
10:57
|
|
|
Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Sincere Carry steals)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Sincere Carry misses two point layup
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball) (Sincere Carry steals)
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Chase Paar offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Chase Paar misses two point layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Michael Hughes personal foul
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Ryan Murphy assists)
|
20-13
|
8:31
|
|
|
Colonials 30 second timeout
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Lincoln Ball makes two point jump shot
|
20-15
|
8:18
|
|
|
Maceo Austin shooting foul
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers shooting foul
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Sincere Carry misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Chase Paar defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Maceo Austin blocks James Bishop's two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses two point layup
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Maceo Austin assists)
|
23-15
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
James Bishop makes three point jump shot
|
23-18
|
6:11
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Lamar Norman Jr. assists)
|
26-18
|
5:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Dukes defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Toby Okani turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Hunter Dean assists)
|
26-20
|
4:43
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Dukes offensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Hunter Dean blocks Michael Hughes's two point layup
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Andre Harris shooting foul
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
James Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|
26-22
|
4:04
|
|
|
Andre Harris shooting foul
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:59
|
|
+1
|
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-23
|
3:33
|
|
|
Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot
|
26-25
|
3:03
|
|
|
Hunter Dean personal foul
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Toby Okani makes two point layup
|
28-25
|
2:29
|
|
|
Sincere Carry shooting foul
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-26
|
2:08
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Dukes defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
+3
|
Amari Kelly makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
|
31-26
|
1:18
|
|
|
Sincere Carry personal foul
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Amari Kelly offensive foul
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Amari Kelly turnover
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point layup
|
31-28
|
0:30
|
|
|
Michael Hughes shooting foul
|
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
31-29
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
33-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|