WASHINGTON (AP) Toby Okani came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Duquesne to a 75-63 win over George Washington on Saturday.

Marcus Weathers had 14 points for Duquesne (2-1, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amari Kelly added 13 points. Michael Hughes had 12 points, five assists and three blocks.

James Bishop had 21 points for the Colonials (2-7, 1-1). Jamison Battle added 17 points. Matt Moyer had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

