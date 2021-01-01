|
20:00
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier vs. Yvan Ouedraogo (Lat Mayen gains possession)
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Lat Mayen shooting foul (Joshua Langford draws the foul)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Joshua Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:19
|
|
+1
|
Joshua Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Kithier makes two point layup (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|
4-2
|
18:09
|
|
|
Teddy Allen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
+3
|
Trey McGowens makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
4-5
|
17:27
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point dunk
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Lat Mayen personal foul
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Trey McGowens makes two point floating jump shot
|
4-7
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Langford makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
16:32
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard personal foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo makes two point hook shot
|
6-9
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
15:58
|
|
|
Aaron Henry personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Trey McGowens turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Julius Marble II offensive foul
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Julius Marble II turnover
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses two point layup
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
15:16
|
|
|
Teddy Allen personal foul (Julius Marble II draws the foul)
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:12
|
|
+1
|
Julius Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-11
|
14:58
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Brown makes two point jump shot
|
11-11
|
14:32
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo misses two point layup
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Julius Marble II shooting foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Gabe Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Eduardo Andre turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Gabe Brown personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
|
11-13
|
12:57
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Eduardo Andre defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard blocks Teddy Allen's three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Dalano Banton shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-13
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
12:03
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Webster makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
|
13-16
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts makes two point layup
|
15-16
|
11:13
|
|
|
Mady Sissoko blocks Dalano Banton's two point jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point layup
|
17-16
|
10:47
|
|
|
Teddy Allen flagrant 1 (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Teddy Allen turnover
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
18-16
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
18-16
|
10:38
|
|
|
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Kithier steals)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Cornhuskers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Trey McGowens personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Webster makes three point jump shot (Trey McGowens assists)
|
18-19
|
9:02
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Henry makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|
21-19
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Trey McGowens makes two point layup
|
21-21
|
8:35
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Kobe Webster defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Lat Mayen personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Trevor Lakes defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Foster Loyer personal foul (Kobe Webster draws the foul)
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Dalano Banton offensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Joshua Langford personal foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
|
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-22
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-23
|
7:16
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Trey McGowens steals)
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Jump ball. Dalano Banton vs. Aaron Henry (Spartans gains possession)
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Dalano Banton turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Henry steals)
|
|
6:55
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Henry makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|
24-23
|
6:41
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Kobe Webster personal foul (Joshua Langford draws the foul)
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Joshua Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-23
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Joshua Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-23
|
6:03
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (Joshua Langford assists)
|
29-23
|
5:24
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Brown steals)
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Brown steals)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier offensive foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier turnover
|
|
5:02
|
|
+3
|
Trey McGowens makes three point jump shot (Thorir Thorbjarnarson assists)
|
29-26
|
4:49
|
|
|
Joey Hauser offensive foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Joey Hauser turnover
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Rocket Watts shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
4:32
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-27
|
4:32
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-28
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot
|
31-28
|
4:14
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-28
|
3:55
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point step back jump shot
|
34-28
|
3:02
|
|
|
Cornhuskers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point driving jump shot
|
36-28
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo makes two point layup
|
36-30
|
2:02
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Mady Sissoko shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-31
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-32
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point jump shot
|
38-32
|
1:19
|
|
|
Mady Sissoko blocks Shamiel Stevenson's two point layup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses two point layup
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Cornhuskers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Foster Loyer turnover (lost ball) (Yvan Ouedraogo steals)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Foster Loyer turnover (lost ball) (Yvan Ouedraogo steals)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard blocks Thorir Thorbjarnarson's two point layup
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
0:08
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-32
|
0:08
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-32
|
0:05
|
|
|
Rocket Watts personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-33
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-33
|
0:01
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Cornhuskers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|