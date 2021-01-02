|
20:00
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi vs. Grant Golden (Bonnies gains possession)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Cayo steals)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Dominick Welch assists)
|
2-0
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
2-3
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Eddie Creal assists)
|
4-3
|
16:58
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Eddie Creal defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|
6-3
|
16:32
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Spiders offensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch makes two point jump shot
|
8-3
|
15:52
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point hook shot
|
8-5
|
15:15
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:43
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|
8-8
|
14:20
|
|
|
Matt Grace personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|
|
14:17
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|
11-8
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup
|
11-10
|
13:45
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point layup
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Dominick Welch misses two point layup
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Spiders defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
|
11-12
|
12:57
|
|
|
Jalen Shaw shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|
13-12
|
12:22
|
|
|
Dominick Welch shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:22
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi turnover
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes turnover (back court violation)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Dominick Welch shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-14
|
11:26
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Tyler Burton personal foul (Anthony Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Roberts makes two point jump shot
|
15-14
|
10:40
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|
15-17
|
10:29
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Tyler Burton shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:58
|
|
+1
|
Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-17
|
9:43
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Grant Golden blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Roberts makes two point jump shot
|
18-17
|
8:26
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Anthony Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-17
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-17
|
7:39
|
|
|
Jalen Shaw blocks Souleymane Koureissi's two point layup
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Matt Grace makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
20-19
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Matt Grace makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
20-19
|
7:22
|
|
|
Jalen Shaw turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|
22-19
|
6:33
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Roberts steals)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jalen Shaw personal foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot
|
24-19
|
5:05
|
|
|
Grant Golden shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-19
|
4:48
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-21
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Jalen Adaway assists)
|
27-21
|
4:09
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|
27-23
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
27-24
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
27-25
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
27-26
|
2:42
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Eddie Creal offensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk
|
29-26
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup
|
29-28
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|
31-28
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
31-30
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
31-32
|
0:57
|
|
|
Grant Golden blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
31-32
|
0:24
|
|
+2
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|
33-32
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|
33-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|