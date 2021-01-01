|
20:00
E.J. Liddell vs. Liam Robbins (Marcus Carr gains possession)
19:37
+3
Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johnson assists)
0-3
19:17
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
19:15
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
19:09
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
19:07
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
19:05
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point layup
0-5
18:41
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
|
18:32
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
18:30
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|
18:27
+2
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup
0-7
18:15
Brandon Johnson shooting foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
18:15
+1
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-7
18:15
+1
Kyle Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-7
18:04
+2
Both Gach makes two point jump shot (Liam Robbins assists)
2-9
17:36
+3
Kyle Young makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
5-9
17:09
+3
Both Gach makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
5-12
16:51
CJ Walker misses two point layup
|
16:49
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
16:42
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
5-14
16:40
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|
16:22
Liam Robbins blocks E.J. Liddell's two point jump shot
|
16:20
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
16:15
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
16:13
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
16:13
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
16:12
Brandon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
16:10
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|
16:02
Zed Key personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
16:02
+2
Both Gach makes two point alley-oop dunk (Marcus Carr assists)
5-16
15:38
Brandon Johnson personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
15:38
TV timeout
|
15:31
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
8-16
15:13
Eric Curry misses two point hook shot
|
15:11
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
14:48
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
14:46
Kyle Young offensive rebound
|
14:40
Kyle Young misses two point layup
|
14:38
Eugene Brown III offensive rebound
|
14:35
+2
Eugene Brown III makes two point layup
10-16
14:28
Justin Ahrens shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
14:28
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14:28
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-17
14:18
Eugene Brown III turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|
14:06
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
14:04
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
13:46
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eugene Brown III assists)
13-17
|
13:18
E.J. Liddell blocks Jamal Mashburn, Jr.'s two point layup
|
13:16
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
13:16
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
13:14
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
13:10
Golden Gophers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
12:58
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
12:56
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|
12:39
+2
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point jump shot
15-17
12:15
Liam Robbins offensive foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
12:15
Liam Robbins turnover
|
11:57
Kyle Young misses two point jump shot
|
11:55
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
11:48
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
11:46
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
11:39
Isaiah Ihnen shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
11:39
TV timeout
|
11:39
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-17
11:39
+1
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-17
11:25
+3
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes three point jump shot (Liam Robbins assists)
17-20
11:04
Liam Robbins blocks Kyle Young's two point dunk
|
11:02
Buckeyes offensive rebound
|
10:52
Liam Robbins blocks E.J. Liddell's two point layup
|
10:50
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. defensive rebound
|
10:32
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. turnover (back court violation)
|
10:21
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
10:19
Buckeyes offensive rebound
|
10:19
Tre' Williams personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
10:15
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
19-20
10:02
Justice Sueing shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
10:02
Marcus Carr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10:02
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-21
9:49
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
21-21
9:23
Zed Key personal foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
9:16
+2
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point jump shot
21-23
8:54
Both Gach personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
8:38
Zed Key misses two point hook shot
|
8:36
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|
8:20
Kyle Young shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
8:20
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-24
8:20
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-25
7:59
Liam Robbins blocks Kyle Young's two point layup
|
7:57
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
7:52
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
7:50
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
7:38
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
7:36
Eric Curry defensive rebound
|
7:24
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
7:22
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
7:04
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
24-25
6:42
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point hook shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
24-27
6:27
Eric Curry personal foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)
|
6:27
TV timeout
|
6:27
+1
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-27
6:27
+1
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-27
6:14
Marcus Carr misses two point layup
|
6:12
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|
5:55
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point dunk (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
28-27
5:37
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point hook shot (Eric Curry assists)
28-29
5:35
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
5:35
Buckeyes technical foul
|
5:35
Buckeyes turnover
|
5:35
+1
Marcus Carr makes technical free throw 1 of 2
28-30
5:35
+1
Marcus Carr makes technical free throw 2 of 2
28-31
5:18
+2
Eugene Brown III makes two point layup (Kyle Young assists)
30-31
4:59
+3
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
30-34
4:34
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Duane Washington Jr. draws the foul)
|
4:34
+1
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-34
4:34
+1
Duane Washington Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-34
4:22
+2
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes two point jump shot
32-36
4:04
Justice Sueing offensive foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
4:04
Justice Sueing turnover
|
3:53
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. offensive foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
3:53
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. turnover
|
3:53
TV timeout
|
3:35
Eric Curry personal foul (Seth Towns draws the foul)
|
3:35
Seth Towns misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3:35
+1
Seth Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-36
3:27
Duane Washington Jr. personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
3:27
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-37
3:27
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-38
3:06
Seth Towns misses two point layup
|
3:04
Seth Towns offensive rebound
|
3:00
Both Gach shooting foul (Eugene Brown III draws the foul)
|
3:00
Eugene Brown III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3:00
+1
Eugene Brown III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-38
2:44
Liam Robbins turnover (traveling)
|
2:16
CJ Walker misses two point layup
|
2:14
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
2:03
+3
Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Liam Robbins assists)
34-41
1:42
E.J. Liddell misses two point layup
|
1:40
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
1:35
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
1:33
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
1:14
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
1:12
Justin Ahrens offensive rebound
|
1:07
+3
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot
37-41
0:47
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
37-43
0:28
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
|
0:26
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
0:00
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
0:00
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
0:00
|
|
End of period
|