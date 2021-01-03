SILL
DRAKE

1st Half
SILL
Salukis
30
DRAKE
Bulldogs
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Anthony D'Avanzo vs. Darnell Brodie (D.J. Wilkins gains possession)  
19:38   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
19:36   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
19:15   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
19:05   Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)  
18:35   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
18:33   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
18:21 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 0-2
18:12   Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Tremell Murphy steals)  
18:05 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 0-4
18:05   Salukis 30 second timeout  
17:43   Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (out of bounds)  
17:31   Roman Penn turnover (bad pass)  
17:20 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 3-4
17:02   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
17:00   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
16:53   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
16:51   Lance Jones offensive rebound  
16:47 +3 Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 6-4
16:28   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
16:26   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
16:18 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot 9-4
15:50   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
15:48   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
15:45   D.J. Wilkins blocks Ben Harvey's two point layup  
15:43   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
15:33 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 9-6
15:16 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 12-6
15:14   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
15:14   TV timeout  
14:58   D.J. Wilkins misses two point layup  
14:56   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
14:47 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point dunk (Marcus Domask assists) 14-6
14:32 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot 14-8
14:01 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 16-8
13:44   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
13:42   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
13:35 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 18-8
13:08 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point alley-oop layup (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 18-10
12:40   Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
12:34 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point hook shot 20-10
12:21 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot 20-13
11:52 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup (Kyler Filewich assists) 22-13
11:40 +2 Joseph Yesufu makes two point jump shot 22-15
11:07   Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)  
11:01   Marcus Domask blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup  
10:59   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
11:01   TV timeout  
10:57   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
10:55   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
10:34   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
10:08   Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
10:00   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
9:58   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
9:33   Dalton Banks shooting foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)  
9:33 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-16
9:33 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-17
9:14   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:12   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
9:03   Dalton Banks shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
9:03   Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:03 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-18
8:42   Ben Harvey misses two point layup  
8:40   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
8:13 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot 22-20
7:54   Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
7:54   TV timeout  
7:36   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
7:34   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
7:25 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point jump shot 22-22
7:02   Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)  
6:55 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 22-24
6:24   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
6:22   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
6:17   Ben Harvey personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
6:12   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
6:10   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
5:55 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 25-24
5:41   Lance Jones shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
5:41 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-25
5:41 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-26
5:39   Salukis 30 second timeout  
5:16   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
5:14   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
4:59   Nate Ferguson misses two point jump shot  
4:57   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
4:49   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
4:47   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
4:42   Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup  
4:40   Nate Ferguson offensive rebound  
4:31 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point layup 25-28
4:08   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
4:06   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
4:01   Ben Harvey shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
4:01   Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:01 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-29
3:46   Nate Ferguson blocks Kyler Filewich's two point layup  
3:44   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
3:36 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Wilkins assists) 25-31
3:17   Nate Ferguson personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
3:17   TV timeout  
3:11   Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
3:11   Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:11   Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:11   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
2:54   Darnell Brodie turnover (traveling)  
2:33   Steven Verplancken Jr. offensive foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
2:33   Steven Verplancken Jr. turnover  
2:22 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 25-33
2:13   Roman Penn personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
1:51   Shanquan Hemphill blocks Steven Verplancken Jr.'s two point layup  
1:49   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
1:43   Kyler Filewich blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup  
1:41   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
1:27 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists) 28-33
1:14 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists) 28-36
0:55   Roman Penn personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
0:55 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-36
0:55 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-36
0:45   Joseph Yesufu misses two point layup  
0:43   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
0:37   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
0:10 +3 Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot 30-39
0:00   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL
Salukis
25
DRAKE
Bulldogs
34

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Lance Jones makes two point layup 32-39
19:12 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Tremell Murphy assists) 32-41
18:40   D.J. Wilkins blocks Trent Brown's two point layup  
18:38   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
18:31   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
18:29   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
18:29   Darnell Brodie personal foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)  
18:16   Trent Brown turnover (bad pass)  
18:06   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (traveling)  
17:49   Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)  
17:42 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 32-43
17:27 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 34-43
17:16   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
17:14   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:06   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
16:56   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
16:54   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
16:49   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
16:47   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
16:43 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 34-46
16:17   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
16:17 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-46
16:17 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-46
15:53   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
15:51   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
15:27 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup 38-46
15:06   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
15:04   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
15:05   TV timeout  
14:50 +2 Joseph Yesufu makes two point floating jump shot 38-48
14:33   Nate Ferguson personal foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)  
14:33 +1 Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-48
14:33 +1 Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-48
14:19   Darnell Brodie turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)  
14:12   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
14:12 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-48
14:12 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-48
13:59 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists) 42-51
13:22 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot 44-51
13:05   Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)  
13:05 +1 Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-52
13:05 +1 Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-53
12:48   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
12:46   Dalton Banks offensive rebound  
12:39   Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)  
12:31 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk 44-55
12:03   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
12:01   Salukis offensive rebound  
11:54   Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:54 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-55
11:29   D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)  
11:23 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 47-55
11:13   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup  
11:11   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
11:05   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
11:03   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
10:52   Joseph Yesufu turnover (lost ball)  
10:33   Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot  
10:31   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
10:17 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 47-57
9:50 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point hook shot 49-57
9:28 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 49-59
9:02   Trent Brown turnover (bad pass) (Nate Ferguson steals)  
8:31   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
8:29   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
8:22   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
8:20   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
7:55   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup  
7:53   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
7:42   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
7:40   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
7:29   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
7:27   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
7:05   Kyler Filewich misses two point layup  
7:03   Ben Harvey offensive rebound  
6:59 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 51-59
6:28 +3 Garrett Sturtz makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 51-62
6:03   Kyler Filewich turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)  
5:55 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk 51-64
5:47   Salukis 30 second timeout  
5:47   TV timeout  
5:27   TV timeout  
5:23   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
5:21   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
5:03 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 51-67
4:27   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
4:25   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
3:56 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot 51-70
3:29   Lance Jones turnover (bad pass)  
3:28   TV timeout  
3:00 +3 Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot 51-73
2:42 +2 Sekou Dembele makes two point hook shot 53-73
2:06   Joseph Yesufu misses two point layup  
2:04   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
1:42   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
1:40   Sekou Dembele defensive rebound  
1:33   Dalton Banks misses two point layup  
1:31   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound