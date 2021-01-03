SILL
DRAKE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo vs. Darnell Brodie (D.J. Wilkins gains possession)
|19:38
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)
|18:35
|
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|18:21
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|0-2
|18:12
|
|Lance Jones turnover (bad pass) (Tremell Murphy steals)
|18:05
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:05
|
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|17:43
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo turnover (out of bounds)
|17:31
|
|Roman Penn turnover (bad pass)
|17:20
|
|+3
|Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|3-4
|17:02
|
|Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|16:53
|
|Lance Jones misses two point layup
|16:51
|
|Lance Jones offensive rebound
|16:47
|
|+3
|Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|6-4
|16:28
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|16:18
|
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot
|9-4
|15:50
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|15:45
|
|D.J. Wilkins blocks Ben Harvey's two point layup
|15:43
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|9-6
|15:16
|
|+3
|Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|12-6
|15:14
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|15:14
|
|TV timeout
|14:58
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point layup
|14:56
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|14:47
|
|+2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point dunk (Marcus Domask assists)
|14-6
|14:32
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot
|14-8
|14:01
|
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|16-8
|13:44
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|13:35
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup
|18-8
|13:08
|
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point alley-oop layup (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|18-10
|12:40
|
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|12:34
|
|+2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point hook shot
|20-10
|12:21
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot
|20-13
|11:52
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup (Kyler Filewich assists)
|22-13
|11:40
|
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point jump shot
|22-15
|11:07
|
|Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|11:01
|
|Marcus Domask blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup
|10:59
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|11:01
|
|TV timeout
|10:57
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|10:55
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|10:34
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|10:00
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|9:58
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|Dalton Banks shooting foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)
|9:33
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-16
|9:33
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-17
|9:14
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:12
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Dalton Banks shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|9:03
|
|Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:03
|
|+1
|Roman Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-18
|8:42
|
|Ben Harvey misses two point layup
|8:40
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot
|22-20
|7:54
|
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|7:54
|
|TV timeout
|7:36
|
|Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:34
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|7:25
|
|+2
|Tremell Murphy makes two point jump shot
|22-22
|7:02
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|6:55
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|22-24
|6:24
|
|Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|6:22
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|6:17
|
|Ben Harvey personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|6:12
|
|Roman Penn misses two point jump shot
|6:10
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|25-24
|5:41
|
|Lance Jones shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|5:41
|
|+1
|Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-25
|5:41
|
|+1
|Roman Penn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-26
|5:39
|
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|5:16
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|5:14
|
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|4:59
|
|Nate Ferguson misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|4:49
|
|Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
|4:47
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup
|4:40
|
|Nate Ferguson offensive rebound
|4:31
|
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point layup
|25-28
|4:08
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|4:06
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Ben Harvey shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|4:01
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:01
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-29
|3:46
|
|Nate Ferguson blocks Kyler Filewich's two point layup
|3:44
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Wilkins assists)
|25-31
|3:17
|
|Nate Ferguson personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|3:17
|
|TV timeout
|3:11
|
|Nate Ferguson shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
|3:11
|
|Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:11
|
|Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:11
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Darnell Brodie turnover (traveling)
|2:33
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. offensive foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|2:33
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. turnover
|2:22
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|25-33
|2:13
|
|Roman Penn personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|1:51
|
|Shanquan Hemphill blocks Steven Verplancken Jr.'s two point layup
|1:49
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Kyler Filewich blocks Garrett Sturtz's two point layup
|1:41
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound
|1:27
|
|+3
|Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists)
|28-33
|1:14
|
|+3
|Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists)
|28-36
|0:55
|
|Roman Penn personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-36
|0:55
|
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-36
|0:45
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses two point layup
|0:43
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound
|0:37
|
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|0:10
|
|+3
|Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot
|30-39
|0:00
|
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:42
|
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point layup
|32-39
|19:12
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Tremell Murphy assists)
|32-41
|18:40
|
|D.J. Wilkins blocks Trent Brown's two point layup
|18:38
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Darnell Brodie personal foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)
|18:16
|
|Trent Brown turnover (bad pass)
|18:06
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover (traveling)
|17:49
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|17:42
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|32-43
|17:27
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup
|34-43
|17:16
|
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|17:14
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|17:06
|
|Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|16:56
|
|Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|16:47
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|16:43
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|34-46
|16:17
|
|Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|16:17
|
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-46
|16:17
|
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-46
|15:53
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|15:27
|
|+2
|Dalton Banks makes two point layup
|38-46
|15:06
|
|Roman Penn misses two point layup
|15:04
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|TV timeout
|14:50
|
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point floating jump shot
|38-48
|14:33
|
|Nate Ferguson personal foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)
|14:33
|
|+1
|Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-48
|14:33
|
|+1
|Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-48
|14:19
|
|Darnell Brodie turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)
|14:12
|
|Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|14:12
|
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-48
|14:12
|
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-48
|13:59
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists)
|42-51
|13:22
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot
|44-51
|13:05
|
|Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Darnell Brodie draws the foul)
|13:05
|
|+1
|Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-52
|13:05
|
|+1
|Darnell Brodie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-53
|12:48
|
|Lance Jones misses two point layup
|12:46
|
|Dalton Banks offensive rebound
|12:39
|
|Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|12:31
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk
|44-55
|12:03
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|12:01
|
|Salukis offensive rebound
|11:54
|
|Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|11:54
|
|TV timeout
|11:54
|
|Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:54
|
|+1
|Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-55
|11:29
|
|D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass) (Ben Harvey steals)
|11:23
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup
|47-55
|11:13
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup
|11:11
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|10:52
|
|Joseph Yesufu turnover (lost ball)
|10:33
|
|Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|47-57
|9:50
|
|+2
|Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point hook shot
|49-57
|9:28
|
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|49-59
|9:02
|
|Trent Brown turnover (bad pass) (Nate Ferguson steals)
|8:31
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|
|Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
|8:20
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup
|7:53
|
|Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
|7:27
|
|Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Kyler Filewich misses two point layup
|7:03
|
|Ben Harvey offensive rebound
|6:59
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup
|51-59
|6:28
|
|+3
|Garrett Sturtz makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|51-62
|6:03
|
|Kyler Filewich turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|5:55
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk
|51-64
|5:47
|
|Salukis 30 second timeout
|5:47
|
|TV timeout
|5:27
|
|TV timeout
|5:23
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|5:03
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|51-67
|4:27
|
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|3:56
|
|+3
|Roman Penn makes three point jump shot
|51-70
|3:29
|
|Lance Jones turnover (bad pass)
|3:28
|
|TV timeout
|3:00
|
|+3
|Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot
|51-73
|2:42
|
|+2
|Sekou Dembele makes two point hook shot
|53-73
|2:06
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses two point layup
|2:04
|
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|1:42
|
|Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Sekou Dembele defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|Dalton Banks misses two point layup
|1:31
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound