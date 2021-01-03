STJOES
RI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taylor Funk vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)
|19:40
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists)
|0-2
|19:20
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|19:18
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|19:06
|
|Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)
|18:58
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|18:46
|
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|18:26
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|2-2
|18:16
|
|+3
|Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|2-5
|18:03
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup
|4-5
|17:48
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|17:46
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|17:31
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|17:18
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|16:57
|
|Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|16:49
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists)
|6-5
|16:32
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|6-7
|16:22
|
|Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|16:00
|
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|8-7
|15:32
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|15:30
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|15:32
|
|Antwan Walker personal foul
|15:32
|
|TV timeout
|15:17
|
|Taylor Funk misses two point layup
|15:15
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|14:50
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|11-7
|14:34
|
|Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)
|14:30
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|14:23
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|11-9
|14:04
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup
|13-9
|13:43
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|13:23
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup
|15-9
|13:08
|
|+2
|Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Antwan Walker assists)
|15-11
|12:37
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists)
|17-11
|12:25
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|
|Myles Douglas defensive rebound
|12:15
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists)
|19-11
|11:40
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|19-13
|11:12
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)
|11:07
|
|Myles Douglas shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|11:07
|
|TV timeout
|11:07
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-14
|11:07
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-15
|10:53
|
|Jermaine Harris personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|10:48
|
|+2
|Myles Douglas makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|21-15
|10:34
|
|Rahmir Moore personal foul
|10:24
|
|+3
|D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|21-18
|10:10
|
|Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|10:06
|
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-19
|10:06
|
|Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:06
|
|Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|
|D.J. Johnson offensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Jordan Hall personal foul (D.J. Johnson draws the foul)
|9:45
|
|D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|9:43
|
|Anton Jansson defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Jadrian Tracey turnover (out of bounds)
|9:21
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point layup
|9:19
|
|Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|9:18
|
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|21-21
|9:10
|
|Ishmael Leggett personal foul
|8:58
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Myles Douglas assists)
|24-21
|8:42
|
|Jermaine Harris turnover (bad pass)
|8:36
|
|Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|8:32
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
|8:30
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|+3
|Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists)
|27-21
|8:11
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|8:09
|
|Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|8:06
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
|7:55
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|
|D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|7:42
|
|TV timeout
|7:42
|
|Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Myles Douglas offensive rebound
|7:15
|
|Jack Forrest misses two point layup
|7:13
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|+3
|Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|27-24
|6:41
|
|Jack Forrest misses two point layup
|6:39
|
|D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|+2
|D.J. Johnson makes two point layup (Allen Betrand assists)
|27-26
|6:17
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Myles Douglas shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:09
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:09
|
|+1
|Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-27
|5:46
|
|Jalen Carey blocks Taylor Funk's two point jump shot
|5:44
|
|Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Taylor Funk misses two point layup
|5:38
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|+3
|Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|27-30
|5:29
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|5:10
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot
|29-30
|4:55
|
|Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|4:47
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Malik Martin assists)
|29-32
|4:33
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|4:31
|
|Allen Betrand defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Fatts Russell misses two point layup
|4:25
|
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|4:22
|
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup
|29-34
|4:07
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|32-34
|3:38
|
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|3:36
|
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|3:21
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|3:21
|
|TV timeout
|3:12
|
|Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
|3:10
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|3:00
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|2:58
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|2:50
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
|32-36
|2:36
|
|Jermaine Harris personal foul
|2:33
|
|Jalen Carey blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup
|2:31
|
|Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|2:18
|
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)
|2:07
|
|Rahmir Moore misses two point layup
|2:05
|
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|2:05
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|35-36
|1:28
|
|Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|1:26
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|1:10
|
|Jermaine Harris misses two point layup
|1:08
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|1:08
|
|Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|37-36
|0:35
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:49
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|19:31
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|19:19
|
|Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)
|19:13
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|37-38
|19:06
|
|Antwan Walker blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup
|19:04
|
|Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|18:59
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup
|39-38
|18:43
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup
|39-40
|18:29
|
|Fatts Russell personal foul
|18:19
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|18:03
|
|Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)
|17:53
|
|Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|39-42
|17:44
|
|Cameron Brown shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|17:44
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-43
|17:34
|
|Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)
|17:24
|
|D.J. Johnson turnover (traveling)
|17:14
|
|Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Johnson steals)
|17:09
|
|Malik Martin misses two point layup
|17:07
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|42-43
|16:30
|
|Allen Betrand misses two point layup
|16:28
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|16:26
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup
|42-45
|16:09
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|15:49
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point layup
|15:36
|
|Rahmir Moore defensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|14:37
|
|Cameron Brown blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup
|14:35
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Jadrian Tracey steals)
|14:32
|
|+2
|Myles Douglas makes two point layup (Jadrian Tracey assists)
|44-45
|14:19
|
|Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
|14:19
|
|+1
|Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-46
|14:19
|
|Allen Betrand misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:19
|
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:29
|
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|13:27
|
|Myles Douglas defensive rebound
|13:19
|
|Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
|13:19
|
|Rahmir Moore turnover
|13:18
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|13:18
|
|TV timeout
|13:05
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|
|Jermaine Harris offensive rebound
|13:03
|
|Myles Douglas personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|12:56
|
|Allen Betrand misses two point layup
|12:54
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|12:35
|
|Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|
|Allen Betrand defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|+3
|D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|44-49
|11:54
|
|+3
|Jadrian Tracey makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|47-49
|11:33
|
|Jermaine Harris misses two point layup
|11:31
|
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|50-49
|10:57
|
|+2
|Allen Betrand makes two point floating jump shot
|50-51
|10:45
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup
|52-51
|10:45
