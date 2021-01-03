STJOES
RI

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
37
RI
Rams
36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)  
19:40 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists) 0-2
19:20   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
19:18   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
19:06   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)  
18:58   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
18:46   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
18:44   Hawks defensive rebound  
18:26 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 2-2
18:16 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 2-5
18:03 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup 4-5
17:48   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
17:31   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
17:18   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
17:16   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
17:13   Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
16:57   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)  
16:49 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists) 6-5
16:32 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 6-7
16:22   Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot  
16:20   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
16:13   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
16:11   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
16:00 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 8-7
15:32   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
15:30   Hawks defensive rebound  
15:32   Antwan Walker personal foul  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:17   Taylor Funk misses two point layup  
15:15   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
15:07   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
14:50 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 11-7
14:34   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)  
14:30   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
14:23 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 11-9
14:04 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup 13-9
13:43   Makhel Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
13:23 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup 15-9
13:08 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Antwan Walker assists) 15-11
12:37 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists) 17-11
12:25   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
12:23   Myles Douglas defensive rebound  
12:15 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists) 19-11
11:40 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 19-13
11:12   Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)  
11:07   Myles Douglas shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
11:07   TV timeout  
11:07 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-14
11:07 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-15
10:53   Jermaine Harris personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
10:48 +2 Myles Douglas makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 21-15
10:34   Rahmir Moore personal foul  
10:24 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 21-18
10:10   Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot  
10:08   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
10:06   Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
10:06 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
10:06   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:06   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
9:58   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
9:56   D.J. Johnson offensive rebound  
9:56   Jordan Hall personal foul (D.J. Johnson draws the foul)  
9:45   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
9:43   Anton Jansson defensive rebound  
9:36   Jadrian Tracey turnover (out of bounds)  
9:21   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
9:19   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
9:18 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 21-21
9:10   Ishmael Leggett personal foul  
8:58 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Myles Douglas assists) 24-21
8:42   Jermaine Harris turnover (bad pass)  
8:36   Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
8:32   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
8:30   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
8:27 +3 Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists) 27-21
8:11   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
8:09   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
8:06   Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)  
7:55   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
7:53   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
7:42   D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Myles Douglas offensive rebound  
7:15   Jack Forrest misses two point layup  
7:13   Hawks offensive rebound  
7:13   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
7:11   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
7:05 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 27-24
6:41   Jack Forrest misses two point layup  
6:39   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
6:34 +2 D.J. Johnson makes two point layup (Allen Betrand assists) 27-26
6:17   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
6:09   Myles Douglas shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
6:09   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:09 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-27
5:46   Jalen Carey blocks Taylor Funk's two point jump shot  
5:44   Taylor Funk offensive rebound  
5:40   Taylor Funk misses two point layup  
5:38   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
5:29 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 27-30
5:29   Hawks 30 second timeout  
5:10 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot 29-30
4:55   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
4:47 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Malik Martin assists) 29-32
4:33   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
4:31   Allen Betrand defensive rebound  
4:27   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
4:25   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
4:22 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup 29-34
4:07 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 32-34
3:38   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
3:36   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
3:31   Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
3:21   Rams 30 second timeout  
3:21   TV timeout  
3:12   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
3:10   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
3:00   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
2:58   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
2:50 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 32-36
2:36   Jermaine Harris personal foul  
2:33   Jalen Carey blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup  
2:31   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
2:18   Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)  
2:07   Rahmir Moore misses two point layup  
2:05   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
2:05 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 35-36
1:28   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
1:26   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
1:15   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
1:10   Jermaine Harris misses two point layup  
1:08   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
1:08   Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
0:55 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 37-36
0:35   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
0:04   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES
Hawks
33
RI
Rams
34

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
19:31   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
19:19   Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)  
19:13 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 37-38
19:06   Antwan Walker blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup  
19:04   Taylor Funk offensive rebound  
18:59 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup 39-38
18:43 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup 39-40
18:29   Fatts Russell personal foul  
18:19   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
18:17   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
18:03   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)  
17:53   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
17:51   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:44 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 39-42
17:44   Cameron Brown shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
17:44 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 39-43
17:34   Taylor Funk turnover (traveling)  
17:24   D.J. Johnson turnover (traveling)  
17:14   Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Johnson steals)  
17:09   Malik Martin misses two point layup  
17:07   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
16:49 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 42-43
16:30   Allen Betrand misses two point layup  
16:28   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
16:26 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup 42-45
16:09   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
16:07   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:38   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
15:36   Rahmir Moore defensive rebound  
15:10   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
14:57   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
14:55   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
14:43   Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
14:37   Cameron Brown blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup  
14:35   Rams offensive rebound  
14:35   Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Jadrian Tracey steals)  
14:32 +2 Myles Douglas makes two point layup (Jadrian Tracey assists) 44-45
14:19   Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
14:19 +1 Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-46
14:19   Allen Betrand misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:19   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
13:48   Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:29   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
13:27   Myles Douglas defensive rebound  
13:19   Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
13:19   Rahmir Moore turnover  
13:18   Hawks 30 second timeout  
13:18   TV timeout  
13:05   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Jermaine Harris offensive rebound  
13:03   Myles Douglas personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
12:56   Allen Betrand misses two point layup  
12:54   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
12:35   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
12:33   Allen Betrand defensive rebound  
12:19 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 44-49
11:54 +3 Jadrian Tracey makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 47-49
11:33   Jermaine Harris misses two point layup  
11:31   Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound  
11:24 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 50-49
10:57 +2 Allen Betrand makes two point floating jump shot 50-51
10:45 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup 52-51
10:45