|
20:00
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic vs. Sincere Carry (Dukes gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Weathers makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
|
0-3
|
19:20
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Carter Collins defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry makes two point layup
|
0-5
|
17:48
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee turnover (bad pass) (Sincere Carry steals)
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry makes two point layup
|
0-7
|
17:21
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Carter Collins defensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses two point layup
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Kellan Grady offensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Sincere Carry shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)
|
|
16:21
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-7
|
16:21
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-7
|
16:02
|
|
|
Maceo Austin misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Michael Jones makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|
4-7
|
15:16
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers offensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers offensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:51
|
|
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot (Tyson Acuff assists)
|
4-10
|
14:30
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
4-12
|
13:49
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Bates Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
+3
|
Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|
7-12
|
12:24
|
|
|
Maceo Austin misses two point layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Bates Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup
|
9-12
|
11:52
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Carter Collins defensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point pullup jump shot
|
9-14
|
11:11
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff blocks Sam Mennenga's two point layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Maceo Austin turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Murphy makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-16
|
9:32
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Michael Hughes blocks Luka Brajkovic's two point layup
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Hyunjung Lee steals)
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point layup (Ryan Murphy assists)
|
9-18
|
8:28
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-19
|
8:15
|
|
|
Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists)
|
9-21
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|
12-21
|
7:31
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Michael Hughes blocks Sam Mennenga's two point layup
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Murphy makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists)
|
12-24
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady makes two point step back jump shot
|
14-24
|
6:17
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Michael Hughes shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:02
|
|
+1
|
Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-24
|
5:38
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Carter Collins offensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins makes two point tip shot
|
17-24
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Amari Kelly makes two point driving layup
|
17-26
|
4:48
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Carter Collins offensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Maceo Austin misses two point layup
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Carter Collins defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
David Kristensen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Amari Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee makes two point finger roll layup
|
19-26
|
3:01
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Michael Jones offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Michael Jones misses two point layup
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Amari Kelly shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-26
|
2:25
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|
22-26
|
1:41
|
|
|
Michael Hughes turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|
25-26
|
0:56
|
|
|
Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Toby Okani blocks Hyunjung Lee's three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers turnover (bad pass) (Luka Brajkovic steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Dukes defensive rebound
|