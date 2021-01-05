|
20:00
Jordy Tshimanga vs. Joel Soriano (Josh Navarro gains possession)
19:28
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
19:19
Jalen Crutcher offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
19:19
Jalen Crutcher turnover
19:01
+2
Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot
0-2
18:32
+3
Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Ibi Watson assists)
3-2
18:13
Kyle Rose misses two point floating jump shot
18:11
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
17:55
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (bad pass)
17:38
Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Jordy Tshimanga steals)
17:11
Ibi Watson offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
17:11
Ibi Watson turnover
16:51
Joel Soriano turnover (traveling)
16:37
Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
16:35
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
16:34
Joel Soriano shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
16:34
+1
Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-2
16:34
Jordy Tshimanga misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:34
Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
16:17
Jalen Cobb misses two point driving layup
16:15
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
16:10
+3
Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists)
7-2
15:44
+3
Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
7-5
15:17
Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
15:15
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
15:05
Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot
15:03
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
14:53
Elijah Weaver misses two point driving layup
14:51
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
14:52
Joel Soriano shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
14:52
Official timeout
14:52
+1
Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-5
14:52
+1
Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-5
14:32
Elijah Weaver shooting foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
14:32
+1
Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-6
14:32
+1
Josh Navarro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-7
14:06
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point finger roll layup
11-7
13:47
Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)
13:41
Koby Brea offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
13:41
Koby Brea turnover
13:11
Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
13:09
Koby Brea defensive rebound
12:54
Koby Brea misses two point pullup jump shot
12:52
Ivan Raut defensive rebound
12:41
+3
Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Josh Navarro assists)
11-10
12:40
Flyers 30 second timeout
12:16
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
12:14
Kyle Rose defensive rebound
12:02
Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
12:00
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
11:50
+3
Zimi Nwokeji makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
14-10
11:35
+2
Onyi Eyisi makes two point jump shot (Josh Navarro assists)
14-12
11:19
Jalen Crutcher misses two point driving layup
11:17
Kyle Rose defensive rebound
11:00
Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)
11:01
TV timeout
11:01
Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Weaver steals)
10:58
Josh Navarro personal foul (Elijah Weaver draws the foul)
10:43
Joel Soriano shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
10:43
+1
Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-12
10:43
+1
Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-12
10:16
Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot
10:14
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
9:51
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (lost ball) (Onyi Eyisi steals)
9:38
Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
9:36
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
9:30
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
9:28
Chris Austin defensive rebound
9:25
Ibi Watson shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
9:25
+1
Chris Austin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-13
9:25
+1
Chris Austin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-14
9:13
Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
9:11
Chris Austin defensive rebound
9:01
+2
Kyle Rose makes two point driving layup (Josh Navarro assists)
16-16
8:50
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
8:48
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
8:46
Josh Navarro personal foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
8:40
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point finger roll layup
18-16
8:10
Onyi Eyisi misses two point jump shot
8:08
Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
8:00
Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
8:00
TV timeout
8:00
+1
Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-16
8:00
+1
Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-16
7:34
Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot
7:32
Elijah Weaver defensive rebound
7:17
Elijah Weaver turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cobb steals)
7:14
+2
Jalen Cobb makes two point finger roll layup
20-18
7:14
Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
7:14
+1
Jalen Cobb makes regular free throw 1 of 1
20-19
7:01
Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
6:51
Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
6:49
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
6:45
Kyle Rose personal foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)
6:46
+1
Koby Brea makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-19
6:46
+1
Koby Brea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-19
6:28
Onyi Eyisi misses two point hook shot
6:26
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
6:10
Moulaye Sissoko turnover (bad pass)
5:59
Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
5:57
Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
5:30
Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
5:28
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
5:08
Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
5:05
Rams offensive rebound
5:00
+3
Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Ivan Raut assists)
22-22
4:58
Rams 30 second timeout
4:38
Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass) (Onyi Eyisi steals)
4:33
Kyle Rose turnover (out of bounds)
4:13
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot
24-22
4:00
Chris Austin turnover (lost ball) (Mustapha Amzil steals)
3:54
Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
3:54
TV timeout
3:54
+1
Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-22
3:54
Jalen Crutcher misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:54
Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
3:39
Jalen Cobb misses two point pullup jump shot
3:37
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
3:09
+2
Zimi Nwokeji makes two point dunk (Jalen Crutcher assists)
27-22
2:40
Joel Soriano offensive foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
2:40
Joel Soriano turnover
2:21
Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
2:19
Jordy Tshimanga offensive rebound
2:12
Jordy Tshimanga turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)
2:05
Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot
2:03
Flyers defensive rebound
1:51
Mustapha Amzil offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
1:51
Mustapha Amzil turnover
1:34
+2
Onyi Eyisi makes two point reverse layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
27-24
1:14
Jalen Crutcher misses two point driving layup
1:12
Kyle Rose defensive rebound
0:47
Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
0:45
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
0:17
Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
0:15
Kyle Rose defensive rebound
0:01
Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot
0:00
Flyers defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
