|
20:00
|
|
|
Colin Castleton vs. Jordan Bruner (Tre Mann gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
|
3-0
|
19:22
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Lewis makes two point step back jump shot
|
5-0
|
18:48
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
5-3
|
18:12
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point driving layup
|
5-5
|
17:18
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Duruji makes two point putback dunk
|
7-5
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
|
7-7
|
16:25
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mann steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner shooting foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:15
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-7
|
15:57
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Alex Reese blocks Tre Mann's two point floating jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Tre Mann offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Duruji steals)
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|
|
15:02
|
|
+1
|
James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-8
|
15:01
|
|
|
James Rojas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Alex Reese blocks Anthony Duruji's two point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot (Anthony Duruji assists)
|
11-8
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
|
11-10
|
13:54
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
|
11-12
|
13:35
|
|
|
Gators 30 second timeout
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-12
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-12
|
13:16
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis personal foul
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball) (Omar Payne steals)
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis offensive foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Osayi Osifo personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
13-14
|
12:10
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Tre Mann offensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Osayi Osifo assists)
|
16-14
|
11:42
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mann steals)
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Tyree Appleby makes two point driving layup (Tre Mann assists)
|
18-14
|
11:21
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Omar Payne defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Noah Locke turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses two point layup
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
James Rojas offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Osayi Osifo personal foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Omar Payne shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
James Rojas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
James Rojas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
+3
|
Keon Ellis makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
18-17
|
10:13
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
James Rojas misses two point layup
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point layup
|
18-19
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Omar Payne makes two point layup (Tre Mann assists)
|
20-19
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point dunk (Joshua Primo assists)
|
20-21
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner personal foul
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
James Rojas misses two point layup
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point layup
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|
22-21
|
7:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Juwan Gary offensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses two point tip shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Ques Glover defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point dunk (Ques Glover assists)
|
24-21
|
6:59
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby turnover (lost ball) (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|
|
6:28
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (Keon Ellis assists)
|
24-24
|
6:18
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Alex Reese personal foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses two point layup
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Alex Reese offensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Alex Reese makes two point tip shot
|
24-26
|
5:09
|
|
|
Ques Glover misses two point layup
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+3
|
Keon Ellis makes three point jump shot (Joshua Primo assists)
|
24-29
|
4:41
|
|
|
Tre Mann turnover (lost ball) (Joshua Primo steals)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses two point layup
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point putback layup
|
26-29
|
4:03
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Duruji steals)
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses two point layup
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. personal foul (Anthony Duruji draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:58
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Duruji makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-29
|
3:49
|
|
|
Tre Mann shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
James Rojas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-30
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Noah Locke makes two point pullup jump shot
|
29-30
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
James Rojas makes two point layup (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
29-32
|
2:53
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Joshua Primo personal foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
29-34
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jump ball. Tre Mann vs. John Petty Jr. (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Tre Mann turnover (lost ball) (John Petty Jr. steals)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point putback layup
|
31-34
|
1:35
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
James Rojas offensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Noah Locke personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-35
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-36
|
1:07
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (Keon Ellis assists)
|
31-39
|
0:36
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Keon Ellis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Alex Reese shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-39
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|