20:00
Jump ball. Abdul Ado vs. Jeremiah Tilmon (Iverson Molinar gains possession)
19:41
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point reverse layup
0-2
19:22
+2
Mark Smith makes two point driving layup
2-2
18:58
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tolu Smith assists)
2-4
18:36
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
18:34
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
18:29
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point jump shot
18:27
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
18:23
+3
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
2-7
18:00
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
4-7
17:42
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
17:40
Dru Smith defensive rebound
17:30
Kobe Brown misses two point layup
17:28
Kobe Brown offensive rebound
17:23
+2
Kobe Brown makes two point layup
6-7
17:05
Kobe Brown shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
17:05
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-8
17:05
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-9
16:50
Xavier Pinson turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Stewart Jr. steals)
16:48
Xavier Pinson personal foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
16:36
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot (Abdul Ado assists)
6-11
16:08
+3
Dru Smith makes three point jump shot (Mark Smith assists)
9-11
15:42
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
15:42
Tigers defensive rebound
15:42
TV timeout
15:27
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
15:25
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
15:01
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
14:59
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
14:52
Xavier Pinson misses two point driving layup
14:50
Quinten Post defensive rebound
14:50
Jeremiah Tilmon personal foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
14:30
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Mark Smith steals)
14:06
+2
Javon Pickett makes two point pullup jump shot
11-11
13:41
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
13:39
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
13:36
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
11-13
13:31
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
13:29
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
13:10
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Smith steals)
13:00
+2
Javon Pickett makes two point reverse layup (Drew Buggs assists)
13-13
12:39
Quinten Post offensive foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
12:39
Quinten Post turnover
12:26
+3
Javon Pickett makes three point jump shot (Dru Smith assists)
16-13
12:06
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
12:04
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
11:57
Dru Smith misses two point jump shot
11:55
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
11:52
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
11:50
Tigers defensive rebound
11:52
Quinten Post personal foul
11:50
TV timeout
11:29
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
11:27
Bulldogs defensive rebound
11:11
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
11:09
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
11:05
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
18-13
10:35
Kobe Brown shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
10:35
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-14
10:35
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:35
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
10:28
+2
Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
18-16
10:21
Abdul Ado blocks Mark Smith's two point dunk
10:19
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
10:17
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point layup
10:15
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
10:11
Cameron Matthews shooting foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
10:11
+1
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-16
10:11
+1
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-16
9:57
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Smith steals)
9:40
+2
Mitchell Smith makes two point layup (Mark Smith assists)
22-16
9:15
Tolu Smith turnover (traveling)
9:02
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
24-16
8:57
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
8:44
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
8:42
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
8:33
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
8:31
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
8:24
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
8:22
Tigers defensive rebound
7:58
+2
Xavier Pinson makes two point driving layup
26-16
7:34
Mitchell Smith blocks Quinten Post's two point jump shot
7:32
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
7:28
Quinten Post offensive foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
7:28
Quinten Post turnover
7:28
TV timeout
7:00
Javon Pickett misses two point jump shot
6:58
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
6:28
Abdul Ado misses two point jump shot
6:26
Drew Buggs defensive rebound
6:15
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point layup
28-16
6:12
Bulldogs 60 second timeout
5:54
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Drew Buggs steals)
5:49
+2
Dru Smith makes two point driving layup (Drew Buggs assists)
30-16
5:29
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
5:27
Dru Smith defensive rebound
5:12
Drew Buggs misses two point reverse layup
5:10
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
5:05
Javon Pickett blocks Jalen Johnson's three point jump shot
5:03
Bulldogs offensive rebound
4:47
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
4:47
+1
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-17
4:47
+1
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-18
4:32
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
4:30
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
4:08
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point floating jump shot
30-20
3:47
Deivon Smith personal foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
3:47
TV timeout
3:29
+3
Mark Smith makes three point jump shot (Xavier Pinson assists)
33-20
3:08
Mark Smith personal foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
2:54
Parker Braun blocks Abdul Ado's two point layup
2:52
Bulldogs offensive rebound
2:49
+3
Deivon Smith makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
33-23
2:28
Dru Smith misses two point floating jump shot
2:26
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
2:20
Iverson Molinar turnover (lost ball) (Dru Smith steals)
2:05
Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
2:05
+1
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-23
2:05
+1
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-23
1:44
Parker Braun shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
1:44
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-24
1:44
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-25
1:28
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
1:26
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
1:03
Deivon Smith misses two point pullup jump shot
1:01
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|
35-27
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Smith makes two point alley-oop dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
37-27
|
0:04
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Tolu Smith personal foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-27
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|