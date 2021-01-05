|
20:00
|
|
|
Dylan Disu vs. Olivier Sarr (Lance Ware gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Myles Stute offensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point layup (DJ Harvey assists)
|
2-0
|
19:03
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
18:42
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
DJ Harvey personal foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Devin Askew shooting foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Myles Stute makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-2
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Myles Stute makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
|
16:59
|
|
|
Devin Askew personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. personal foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
DJ Harvey personal foul (Dontaie Allen draws the foul)
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Jackson makes two point layup (Olivier Sarr assists)
|
4-6
|
15:52
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mintz makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
15:07
|
|
+3
|
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
7-8
|
14:55
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot (Brandon Boston Jr. assists)
|
7-10
|
14:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Dylan Disu's two point layup
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson personal foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot
|
7-13
|
13:26
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna offensive foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna turnover
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
|
9-13
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Dontaie Allen makes two point jump shot
|
9-15
|
12:28
|
|
|
Davion Mintz personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point layup (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
11-15
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot
|
11-17
|
10:53
|
|
|
Davion Mintz personal foul (Myles Stute draws the foul)
|
|
10:49
|
|
+3
|
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
14-17
|
10:39
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses two point layup
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
+3
|
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|
17-17
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Dontaie Allen makes two point layup
|
17-19
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
|
19-19
|
9:29
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Trey Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
|
21-19
|
8:55
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jordan Wright personal foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses two point layup
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|
24-19
|
8:32
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Devin Askew makes two point jump shot
|
24-21
|
8:01
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jordan Wright personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:59
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-22
|
7:59
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Dylan Disu turnover (bad pass) (Devin Askew steals)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Trey Thomas personal foul (Devin Askew draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Devin Askew misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Lance Ware blocks Jordan Wright's two point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. Dylan Disu vs. Olivier Sarr (Dylan Disu gains possession)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson blocks Dylan Disu's two point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-23
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-24
|
6:40
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
27-24
|
6:16
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-25
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-26
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
|
29-26
|
5:48
|
|
|
Akeem Odusipe personal foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-27
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-28
|
5:35
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Commodores defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr personal foul (Akeem Odusipe draws the foul)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Akeem Odusipe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Lance Ware offensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Myles Stute shooting foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Lance Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-29
|
4:55
|
|
|
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
32-29
|
4:15
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Jackson personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Lance Ware blocks Jordan Wright's two point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Dontaie Allen blocks Dylan Disu's two point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Dylan Disu blocks Brandon Boston Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Maxwell Evans assists)
|
35-29
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
|
37-29
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
|
37-31
|
1:26
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
40-31
|
0:37
|
|
|
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Myles Stute defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
|
|
0:13
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
|
40-33
|
0:02
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|