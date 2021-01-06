|
20:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell vs. Grant Golden (Rams gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|
|
19:26
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:26
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:14
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point tip shot
|
2-2
|
18:51
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
2-4
|
18:30
|
|
|
Antwan Walker shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
18:30
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-5
|
18:11
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
2-7
|
17:42
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Antwan Walker blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses two point layup
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|
4-7
|
16:39
|
|
|
Malik Martin shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:39
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-8
|
16:23
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Matt Grace defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|
6-8
|
14:24
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point layup
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Fatts Russell shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
14:24
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-9
|
14:24
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-10
|
13:59
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot
|
8-10
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|
8-12
|
13:02
|
|
|
Grant Golden personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jump ball. Souleymane Koureissi vs. Allen Betrand (Souleymane Koureissi gains possession)
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
12:38
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|
8-15
|
12:11
|
|
|
Allen Betrand misses two point layup
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball) (Allen Betrand steals)
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Tyler Burton shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|
|
12:07
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-15
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-15
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
10-17
|
11:27
|
|
+3
|
Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
13-17
|
11:02
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
+3
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot
|
16-17
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|
16-19
|
10:19
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point layup
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|
16-21
|
9:21
|
|
|
Allen Betrand turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point layup
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point dunk (Blake Francis assists)
|
16-23
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot
|
18-23
|
7:41
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point layup
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Spiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|
20-23
|
6:41
|
|
|
Jalen Carey technical foul
|
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
20-24
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
20-25
|
6:25
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jump ball. Antwan Walker vs. Nathan Cayo (Nathan Cayo gains possession)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Tyler Burton personal foul
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|
22-25
|
4:53
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive foul
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|
29-34
|
1:55
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-35
|
1:54
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point jump shot
|
31-35
|
1:11
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi blocks Jermaine Harris's two point layup
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point jump shot
|
33-35
|
0:06
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|