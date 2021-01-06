|
20:00
Sandro Mamukelashvili vs. Christian Bishop (Marcus Zegarowski gains possession)
19:36
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point layup
0-2
19:22
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point layup (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
2-2
18:58
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
2-4
18:33
Denzel Mahoney shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
18:33
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-4
18:33
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-4
18:18
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
18:11
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point step back jump shot
4-7
17:53
Jared Rhoden misses three point pullup jump shot
17:51
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
17:39
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point driving layup
4-9
17:28
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
17:26
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
17:12
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point pullup jump shot
4-11
16:38
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point layup
16:35
Bluejays defensive rebound
16:21
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
4-14
16:02
Myles Cale misses three point pullup jump shot
16:00
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
15:46
TV timeout
15:37
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point pullup jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
4-17
15:24
Official timeout
15:16
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:14
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
15:05
Sandro Mamukelashvili blocks Christian Bishop's two point dunk
15:03
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
15:01
Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
15:01
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-17
15:01
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-17
14:47
Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
14:47
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:47
+1
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-18
14:36
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
14:22
Denzel Mahoney turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
14:06
+3
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Jared Rhoden assists)
9-18
13:59
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
13:57
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
13:50
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point floating jump shot
13:48
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
13:38
Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
13:30
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point step back jump shot
13:28
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
13:16
Marcus Zegarowski shooting foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
13:16
Ike Obiagu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:16
Ike Obiagu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:16
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
12:50
Antwann Jones misses two point driving layup
12:48
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
12:35
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point driving jump shot
11-18
12:19
Ike Obiagu shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
12:19
+1
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-19
12:19
+1
Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-20
11:57
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
11:55
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
11:49
Denzel Mahoney turnover (lost ball)
11:49
TV timeout
11:21
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point hook shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
13-20
11:00
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Damien Jefferson assists)
13-22
10:41
Ike Obiagu turnover (lost ball)
10:30
Antwann Jones misses three point pullup jump shot
10:27
Pirates defensive rebound
10:14
Takal Molson misses two point floating jump shot
10:12
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
10:10
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Ike Obiagu's two point putback layup
10:02
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
9:57
Shereef Mitchell turnover (traveling)
9:43
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
9:41
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
9:24
Denzel Mahoney misses two point pullup jump shot
9:22
Takal Molson defensive rebound
9:02
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
9:00
Pirates offensive rebound
8:52
Christian Bishop blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili's two point floating jump shot
8:51
Pirates offensive rebound
8:48
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point pullup jump shot
15-22
8:22
Jared Rhoden personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
8:08
+3
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
15-25
7:44
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point floating jump shot
7:42
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive rebound
7:32
Jared Rhoden misses two point pullup jump shot
7:30
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
7:22
TV timeout
7:15
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
7:13
Pirates defensive rebound
7:02
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Alex O'Connell steals)
6:54
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
6:47
Myles Cale misses two point driving layup
6:45
Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
6:45
+2
Tyrese Samuel makes two point tip shot
17-25
6:26
Alex O'Connell misses two point floating jump shot
6:24
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
6:15
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
6:13
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
5:58
Marcus Zegarowski shooting foul (Shavar Reynolds Jr. draws the foul)
5:58
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:58
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:58
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
5:39
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point driving layup
17-27
5:17
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (lost ball)
4:55
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
4:53
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
4:46
Jump ball. Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Myles Cale (Pirates gains possession)
4:46
Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (lost ball) (Myles Cale steals)
4:32
Takal Molson turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Kalkbrenner steals)
4:06
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point driving layup
17-29
4:05
Pirates 30 second timeout
4:05
TV timeout
3:45
+2
Myles Cale makes two point driving layup
19-29
3:23
+3
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
19-32
2:57
+2
Myles Cale makes two point dunk (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
21-32
2:39
Denzel Mahoney turnover (lost ball) (Myles Cale steals)
2:35
Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
2:35
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-32
2:35
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-32
2:15
Denzel Mahoney misses two point pullup jump shot
2:13
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
2:04
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
2:00
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point dunk
23-34
1:31
Jared Rhoden turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
1:29
Damien Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
1:24
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes two point dunk
25-34
1:15
+2
Shereef Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
25-36
1:05
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
1:01
Jared Rhoden shooting foul (Alex O'Connell draws the foul)
1:01
Official timeout
0:41
Alex O'Connell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:41
|
+1
|
Alex O'Connell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-37
|
0:28
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
|
|
0:28
|
|
+1
|
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-37
|
0:28
|
|
|
Takal Molson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|