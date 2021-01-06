UTAHST
NMEX

1st Half
UTAHST
Aggies
41
NMEX
Lobos
18

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Aggies gains possession)  
19:39   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
19:37   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
19:17   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
19:15   Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)  
19:05   Justin Bean blocks Isaiah Marin's two point jump shot  
19:05   Lobos offensive rebound  
19:05   Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:46   Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass)  
18:26   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
18:24   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
18:19   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
18:17   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
18:00   Brock Miller personal foul  
17:50   Neemias Queta blocks Isaiah Marin's two point layup  
17:48   Isaiah Marin offensive rebound  
17:43   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
17:41   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
17:34   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
17:32   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
17:22   Neemias Queta blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup  
17:20   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
17:04   Isaiah Marin personal foul  
16:48 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 2-0
16:34   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
16:32   Aggies defensive rebound  
16:33   Saquan Singleton offensive foul  
16:33   Saquan Singleton turnover  
16:19 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk 4-0
16:01   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
15:59   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
15:51   Rod Brown blocks Marco Anthony's two point jump shot  
15:49   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
15:45   Rollie Worster shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-1
15:45 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
15:24   Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
15:24   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:24   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:24   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
15:04   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
15:02   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
14:52 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 6-2
14:41 +3 Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 6-5
14:27   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
14:25   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
14:16   Marco Anthony misses two point dunk  
14:14   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
14:08 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 6-8
13:55   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
13:53   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
13:34   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point layup  
13:32   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
13:27   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
13:25   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
13:15   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
12:52 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot 6-11
12:50   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)  
12:50 +1 Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-11
12:50 +1 Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
12:34   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
12:32   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
12:17   Bayron Matos personal foul  
12:12   Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot  
12:10   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
12:03   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
12:01   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
11:54 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 11-11
11:28   Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29 +1 Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
11:29   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:29   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
11:08 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point jump shot 13-12
10:49   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)  
10:42   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
10:42   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
10:42   Alphonso Anderson personal foul  
10:26   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
10:24   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
10:12   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
10:10   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
9:58   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
9:56   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
9:33 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists) 15-12
9:33   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
9:31   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
9:02 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 18-12
8:42   Sean Bairstow blocks Rod Brown's two point layup  
8:40   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
8:25   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
8:23   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
8:00 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 18-15
7:39 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists) 20-15
7:10   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)  
7:10   TV timeout  
6:52 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup 22-15
6:25   Keith McGee turnover (bad pass) (Rollie Worster steals)  
6:17   Rod Brown shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
6:17 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3 23-15
6:17 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 3 24-15
6:17 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3 25-15
6:02   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Makuach Maluach offensive rebound  
5:50   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
5:48   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
5:36   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
5:34   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
5:27 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot 27-15
5:17   Makuach Maluach turnover (traveling)  
5:04   Justin Bean turnover (lost ball)  
4:54   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Trevin Dorius steals)  
4:38   Keith McGee shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
4:38 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-15
4:38 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-15
4:18   Bayron Matos turnover (bad pass)  
4:03   Trevin Dorius misses two point layup  
4:01   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
3:53   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
3:51   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
3:41   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
3:39   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
3:19   Isaiah Marin turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)  
3:12 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 31-15
2:43 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists) 31-17
2:32   Isaiah Marin personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
2:32   TV timeout  
2:32 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-17
2:32 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-17
2:23   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Sean Bairstow steals)  
2:15   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
2:13   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
2:10   Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)  
2:01   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
2:01 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-17
2:01 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-17
1:41   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass)  
1:31 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sean Bairstow assists) 37-17
0:59   Alphonso Anderson personal foul  
0:48   Neemias Queta shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
0:48   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:48 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-18
0:29 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists) 39-18
0:25   Rod Brown turnover (bad pass)  
0:07 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists) 41-18
0:01   Neemias Queta blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup  
0:00   Lobos offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAHST
Aggies
36
NMEX
Lobos
27

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
19:41   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
19:19   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
19:17   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
19:15   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
19:10   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
19:08   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
18:58 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 43-18
18:58   Bayron Matos shooting foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
18:58 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-18
18:34   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
18:32   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
18:26 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point putback layup 44-20
18:10   Brock Miller turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
18:03   Justin Bean blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup  
18:01   Lobos offensive rebound  
17:53 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 44-22
17:36   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball)  
17:23   Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)  
17:14   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
17:12   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
17:14   Isaiah Marin personal foul  
17:08   Marco Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Rod Brown steals)  
16:44 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot 44-24
16:21 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 46-24
16:09 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 46-26
15:53   Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Rod Brown steals)  
15:48 +2 Rod Brown makes two point dunk 46-28
15:29   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
15:24   Rod Brown turnover (lost ball)  
15:24   TV timeout  
15:04   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
15:02   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
14:55   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
14:53   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
14:42   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
14:40   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
14:10   Justin Bean shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
14:10   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:10 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-29
13:53   Keith McGee personal foul  
13:42   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
13:19   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Keith McGee offensive rebound  
13:01 +2 Keith McGee makes two point layup 46-31
12:50 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists) 48-31
12:31 +2 Keith McGee makes two point jump shot 48-33
12:09 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 51-33
11:44   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
11:42   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
11:37   Steven Ashworth misses two point layup  
11:35   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
11:30 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 53-33
11:03   Brock Miller shooting foul (Jeremiah Francis III draws the foul)  
11:03   TV timeout  
11:03   Jeremiah Francis III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:03 +1 Jeremiah Francis III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-34
10:51 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point dunk 55-34
10:35 +3 Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Keith McGee assists) 55-37
10:09 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup 57-37
10:01 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point layup 57-39
9:35   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound  
9:25   Valdir Manuel blocks Steven Ashworth's two point layup  
9:23   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
9:16 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point layup