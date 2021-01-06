UTAHST
NMEX
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Aggies gains possession)
|19:39
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|19:37
|
|Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|19:17
|
|Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)
|19:05
|
|Justin Bean blocks Isaiah Marin's two point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|19:05
|
|Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:46
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass)
|18:26
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|18:24
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|18:19
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|Brock Miller personal foul
|17:50
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Isaiah Marin's two point layup
|17:48
|
|Isaiah Marin offensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|17:34
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|
|Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|17:22
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup
|17:20
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|Isaiah Marin personal foul
|16:48
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|2-0
|16:34
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|16:32
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|16:33
|
|Saquan Singleton offensive foul
|16:33
|
|Saquan Singleton turnover
|16:19
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk
|4-0
|16:01
|
|Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|15:51
|
|Rod Brown blocks Marco Anthony's two point jump shot
|15:49
|
|Keith McGee defensive rebound
|15:45
|
|Rollie Worster shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|15:45
|
|TV timeout
|15:45
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-1
|15:45
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|15:24
|
|Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|15:24
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:24
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:24
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|15:04
|
|Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
|6-2
|14:41
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
|6-5
|14:27
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|14:25
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|14:16
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point dunk
|14:14
|
|Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|14:08
|
|+3
|Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|6-8
|13:55
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|13:34
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point layup
|13:32
|
|Rod Brown offensive rebound
|13:27
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|13:25
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
|12:52
|
|+3
|Keith McGee makes three point jump shot
|6-11
|12:50
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|12:50
|
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-11
|12:50
|
|+1
|Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-11
|12:34
|
|Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|12:17
|
|Bayron Matos personal foul
|12:12
|
|Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|12:03
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|12:01
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|11:54
|
|+3
|Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|11-11
|11:28
|
|Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)
|11:29
|
|TV timeout
|11:29
|
|+1
|Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-12
|11:29
|
|Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:29
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|+2
|Alphonso Anderson makes two point jump shot
|13-12
|10:49
|
|Emmanuel Kuac turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)
|10:42
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|10:42
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Alphonso Anderson personal foul
|10:26
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|10:24
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|+2
|Trevin Dorius makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|15-12
|9:33
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|18-12
|8:42
|
|Sean Bairstow blocks Rod Brown's two point layup
|8:40
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|8:23
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|+3
|Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|18-15
|7:39
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists)
|20-15
|7:10
|
|Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)
|7:10
|
|TV timeout
|6:52
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|22-15
|6:25
|
|Keith McGee turnover (bad pass) (Rollie Worster steals)
|6:17
|
|Rod Brown shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|6:17
|
|+1
|Brock Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|23-15
|6:17
|
|+1
|Brock Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|24-15
|6:17
|
|+1
|Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|25-15
|6:02
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|
|Makuach Maluach offensive rebound
|5:50
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|5:48
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|5:36
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|5:34
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|5:27
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot
|27-15
|5:17
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (traveling)
|5:04
|
|Justin Bean turnover (lost ball)
|4:54
|
|Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Trevin Dorius steals)
|4:38
|
|Keith McGee shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|4:38
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-15
|4:38
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-15
|4:18
|
|Bayron Matos turnover (bad pass)
|4:03
|
|Trevin Dorius misses two point layup
|4:01
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|3:51
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|3:39
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Isaiah Marin turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)
|3:12
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
|31-15
|2:43
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists)
|31-17
|2:32
|
|Isaiah Marin personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|2:32
|
|TV timeout
|2:32
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-17
|2:32
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-17
|2:23
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Sean Bairstow steals)
|2:15
|
|Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
|2:13
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|2:10
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)
|2:01
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|2:01
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-17
|2:01
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-17
|1:41
|
|Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass)
|1:31
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sean Bairstow assists)
|37-17
|0:59
|
|Alphonso Anderson personal foul
|0:48
|
|Neemias Queta shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|0:48
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:48
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-18
|0:29
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists)
|39-18
|0:25
|
|Rod Brown turnover (bad pass)
|0:07
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists)
|41-18
|0:01
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup
|0:00
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|19:19
|
|Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot
|19:17
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
|19:10
|
|Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|18:58
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|43-18
|18:58
|
|Bayron Matos shooting foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|18:58
|
|+1
|Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-18
|18:34
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|18:26
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point putback layup
|44-20
|18:10
|
|Brock Miller turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)
|18:03
|
|Justin Bean blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup
|18:01
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|17:53
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
|44-22
|17:36
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball)
|17:23
|
|Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)
|17:14
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|17:12
|
|Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|17:14
|
|Isaiah Marin personal foul
|17:08
|
|Marco Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Rod Brown steals)
|16:44
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point jump shot
|44-24
|16:21
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|46-24
|16:09
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
|46-26
|15:53
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Rod Brown steals)
|15:48
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point dunk
|46-28
|15:29
|
|Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball) (Makuach Maluach steals)
|15:24
|
|Rod Brown turnover (lost ball)
|15:24
|
|TV timeout
|15:04
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|14:53
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|14:42
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|14:10
|
|Justin Bean shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|14:10
|
|Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:10
|
|+1
|Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-29
|13:53
|
|Keith McGee personal foul
|13:42
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|13:19
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|
|Keith McGee offensive rebound
|13:01
|
|+2
|Keith McGee makes two point layup
|46-31
|12:50
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists)
|48-31
|12:31
|
|+2
|Keith McGee makes two point jump shot
|48-33
|12:09
|
|+3
|Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|51-33
|11:44
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|11:42
|
|Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|11:37
|
|Steven Ashworth misses two point layup
|11:35
|
|Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|11:30
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
|53-33
|11:03
|
|Brock Miller shooting foul (Jeremiah Francis III draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|TV timeout
|11:03
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:03
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Francis III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-34
|10:51
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point dunk
|55-34
|10:35
|
|+3
|Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Keith McGee assists)
|55-37
|10:09
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|57-37
|10:01
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Francis III makes two point layup
|57-39
|9:35
|
|Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Alphonso Anderson offensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Valdir Manuel blocks Steven Ashworth's two point layup
|9:23
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Francis III makes two point layup