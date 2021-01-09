|
20:00
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett vs. Quincy Guerrier (Marek Dolezaj gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Donald Carey makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:09
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett blocks Quincy Guerrier's two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
4-2
|
18:11
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
6-2
|
17:38
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (lost ball) (Jamorko Pickett steals)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
|
6-4
|
16:49
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
|
9-4
|
16:34
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
9-7
|
16:16
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
9-9
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
|
11-9
|
14:45
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Alan Griffin shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
14:29
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-9
|
14:29
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-9
|
14:12
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
|
13-11
|
13:44
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses two point layup
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
|
16-11
|
13:17
|
|
+3
|
Quincy Guerrier makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
16-14
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Joseph Girard III's two point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Orange offensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
16-16
|
12:04
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier blocks Dante Harris's three point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Chudier Bile shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
16-17
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
16-18
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
16-19
|
10:28
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Malcolm Wilson blocks Kadary Richmond's two point layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Orange offensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett offensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Jump ball. Chudier Bile vs. Alan Griffin (Hoyas gains possession)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point jump shot
|
16-21
|
8:50
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point jump shot
|
18-21
|
8:04
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-21
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-21
|
7:45
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:15
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot
|
23-21
|
6:51
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Donald Carey steals)
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier shooting foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Chudier Bile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-21
|
6:38
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
24-24
|
6:38
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
6:38
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-25
|
6:19
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab turnover
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point jump shot
|
24-27
|
5:43
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
27-27
|
5:27
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup
|
27-29
|
5:17
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Robert Braswell assists)
|
27-32
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
27-34
|
3:25
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Robert Braswell defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
27-36
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:36
|
|
+3
|
Robert Braswell makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
27-39
|
2:07
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
30-39
|
1:54
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive foul (Donald Carey draws the foul)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj turnover
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Collin Holloway personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point layup
|
30-41
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Collin Holloway shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
0:09
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-42
|
0:09
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-43
|
0:06
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III personal foul (Dante Harris draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|