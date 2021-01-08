|
20:00
|
|
|
Abdul Ado vs. Quentin Millora-Brown (DJ Harvey gains possession)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:45
|
|
+3
|
DJ Harvey makes three point jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
|
2-3
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jalen Johnson vs. DJ Harvey (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. shooting foul
|
|
18:17
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-3
|
18:17
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-3
|
17:53
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover (Iverson Molinar steals)
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Dylan Disu blocks Iverson Molinar's two point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson shooting foul
|
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
4-4
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
4-5
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
4-6
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
|
6-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
|
8-6
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
DJ Harvey makes two point jump shot
|
8-8
|
15:54
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
8-11
|
15:25
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans offensive foul
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews turnover (Scotty Pippen Jr. steals)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Tolu Smith shooting foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Dylan Disu blocks Jalen Johnson's two point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
8-14
|
13:55
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson blocks Jordan Wright's two point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
10-14
|
13:15
|
|
|
Dylan Disu shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-14
|
13:00
|
|
+3
|
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
11-17
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
13-17
|
12:12
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Abdul Ado misses two point layup
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. shooting foul
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-18
|
11:49
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-19
|
11:28
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|
15-19
|
10:59
|
|
|
Myles Stute shooting foul
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
+3
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|
15-22
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
17-22
|
10:11
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Deivon Smith turnover
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jordan Wright turnover (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
20-22
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Myles Stute offensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna misses two point layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
23-22
|
8:38
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Trey Thomas makes two point layup
|
23-24
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point layup
|
25-24
|
7:41
|
|
|
Deivon Smith personal foul
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
Maxwell Evans makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|
25-27
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Deivon Smith makes two point layup (Abdul Ado assists)
|
27-27
|
6:14
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Ejike Obinna's two point layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
DJ Harvey offensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews personal foul
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
DJ Harvey shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-27
|
5:33
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (Iverson Molinar steals)
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point dunk
|
30-27
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson personal foul
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover (Maxwell Evans steals)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses two point layup
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point layup
|
32-27
|
3:29
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar shooting foul
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:29
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-28
|
3:13
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive foul
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Tolu Smith turnover
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
|
32-30
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
34-30
|
2:10
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
36-30
|
1:40
|
|
+3
|
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
36-33
|
1:18
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover (Quentin Millora-Brown steals)
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point layup (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
36-35
|
0:37
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Commodores 30 second timeout
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
DJ Harvey offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|