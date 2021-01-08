|
20:00
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele vs. Davion Bradford (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III offensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:00
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses two point layup
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Rudi Williams makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|
2-2
|
16:36
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses two point layup
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
16:34
|
|
|
Davion Bradford shooting foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point pullup jump shot (Carlton Linguard assists)
|
4-4
|
15:55
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|
4-7
|
14:50
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup
|
6-7
|
14:25
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Rudi Williams offensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
6-10
|
14:04
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon personal foul
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point hook shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
8-10
|
13:32
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point layup
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses two point layup
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point layup (Keylan Boone assists)
|
10-10
|
12:04
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Rondel Walker turnover (lost ball) (Rudi Williams steals)
|
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Rudi Williams makes two point layup
|
10-12
|
11:38
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
+3
|
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|
10-15
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:14
|
|
+3
|
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|
10-15
|
10:50
|
|
|
Davion Bradford personal foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point layup
|
12-15
|
10:14
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Kalib Boone steals)
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover (lost ball) (Keylan Boone steals)
|
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Rondel Walker assists)
|
14-15
|
9:36
|
|
|
Rudi Williams shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-15
|
9:13
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Selton Miguel shooting foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-15
|
8:39
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl offensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
18-15
|
8:00
|
|
|
Joe Petrakis misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Keylan Boone personal foul (Rudi Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Rondel Walker turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|
18-17
|
6:42
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Joe Petrakis defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe personal foul (Joe Petrakis draws the foul)
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Joe Petrakis makes two point layup (DaJuan Gordon assists)
|
18-19
|
5:57
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl personal foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Selton Miguel shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-19
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-19
|
3:23
|
|
|
Rudi Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III personal foul
|
|
4:59
|
|
+2
|
Selton Miguel makes two point driving layup
|
20-21
|
4:51
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Joe Petrakis misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Avery Anderson III makes three point jump shot (Kalib Boone assists)
|
23-21
|
3:47
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Bryce Williams personal foul
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-22
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Bernard Kouma makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
25-22
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup
|
25-24
|
2:13
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Likekele makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
|
28-24
|
1:54
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Bernard Kouma personal foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (lost ball) (Rondel Walker steals)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+3
|
Rondel Walker makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
31-24
|
1:00
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard shooting foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Rondel Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-24
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Rondel Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-24
|
0:35
|
|
|
Keylan Boone blocks DaJuan Gordon's two point layup
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Rondel Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Keylan Boone blocks Mike McGuirl's two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|