20:00
Makhel Mitchell vs. Corey Douglas (Rams gains possession)
19:42
Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot
19:40
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
19:23
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
19:21
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
19:23
Corey Douglas personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
18:57
+2
Allen Betrand makes two point layup
2-0
18:40
Makhel Mitchell blocks Levi Stockard III's two point layup
18:38
Rams offensive rebound
18:38
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
2-2
18:38
Antwan Walker shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
18:38
+1
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
2-3
18:12
+2
Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot
4-3
17:56
+3
Vince Williams makes three point jump shot
4-6
17:41
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
17:35
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
17:33
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
17:24
Vince Williams personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
17:24
Antwan Walker offensive foul
17:24
Antwan Walker turnover
17:07
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Antwan Walker steals)
16:57
+2
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot
6-6
16:45
Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
16:43
Rams offensive rebound
16:24
Hason Ward misses two point layup
16:22
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
16:11
+2
Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists)
8-6
15:52
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
15:50
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
15:45
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
15:43
Hason Ward defensive rebound
15:32
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
8-9
15:06
Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
15:03
Rams offensive rebound
15:03
TV timeout
14:47
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
14:45
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
14:41
KeShawn Curry misses two point layup
14:39
Malik Martin defensive rebound
14:33
Hason Ward blocks Malik Martin's two point layup
14:31
Rams defensive rebound
14:10
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
14:08
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
14:02
KeShawn Curry blocks Malik Martin's two point layup
14:00
Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
13:57
Vince Williams blocks Ishmael Leggett's two point layup
13:55
Vince Williams defensive rebound
13:55
KeShawn Curry turnover (lost ball)
13:26
Corey Douglas blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup
13:24
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
13:23
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
13:10
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:08
Rams defensive rebound
12:41
Corey Douglas personal foul
12:38
Ishmael Leggett offensive foul
12:38
Ishmael Leggett turnover
12:30
Ishmael Leggett personal foul
12:15
Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)
12:07
+2
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot
10-9
11:56
+2
Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
10-11
11:26
Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
11:18
+2
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists)
10-13
11:03
Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
11:03
TV timeout
11:03
+1
Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-13
11:03
Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:03
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
10:42
+2
KeShawn Curry makes two point jump shot
11-15
10:21
+2
Allen Betrand makes two point jump shot
13-15
10:06
Jermaine Harris personal foul
9:52
+2
KeShawn Curry makes two point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
13-17
9:27
Levi Stockard III personal foul
9:25
D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
9:22
D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
9:22
Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:22
+1
Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-18
9:01
+3
D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
16-18
8:46
D.J. Johnson personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
8:46
+1
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-19
8:46
+1
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-20
8:22
+3
Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Makhel Mitchell assists)
19-20
8:11
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup
8:09
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
8:03
Jamir Watkins blocks Fatts Russell's two point layup
8:01
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
7:58
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Allen Betrand steals)
7:56
Jamir Watkins personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)
7:56
TV timeout
7:37
Allen Betrand turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
7:37
Allen Betrand personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
7:37
+1
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-21
7:37
+1
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-22
7:27
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
7:25
Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
7:21
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
7:19
Vince Williams defensive rebound
7:16
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
7:16
+1
Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-23
7:16
+1
Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-24
6:48
+3
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
22-24
6:36
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)
6:31
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
6:29
Vince Williams defensive rebound
6:23
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
6:12
Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
6:12
+1
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-24
6:12
+1
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-24
5:57
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
5:55
Vince Williams offensive rebound
5:46
D.J. Johnson blocks Vince Williams's two point layup
5:44
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
5:40
D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
5:40
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
5:38
Vince Williams offensive rebound
5:41
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
5:41
Vince Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:41
+1
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-25
5:29
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
5:20
Vince Williams turnover (traveling)
5:12
Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
5:12
Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:12
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
5:12
Jermaine Harris personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
5:12
+1
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-26
5:12
+1
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-27
5:05
Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
5:05
Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:05
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
4:44
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|
4:42
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Vince Williams personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-27
|
4:23
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (KeShawn Curry assists)
|
25-30
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Antwan Walker makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|
28-30
|
4:08
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point hook shot
|
28-32
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup
|
30-32
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point dunk
|
30-34
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Malik Martin makes two point layup (Allen Betrand assists)
|
32-34
|
2:53
|
|
|
Hason Ward shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-34
|
2:36
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive foul
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover
|
|
2:15
|
|
+3
|
Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|
36-34
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jalen Carey personal foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Hason Ward blocks Malik Martin's two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Hason Ward turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Hason Ward blocks Allen Betrand's two point layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Allen Betrand personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-35
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-36
|
0:53
|
|
+2
|
Malik Martin makes two point jump shot
|
38-36
|
0:40
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry offensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point layup
|
38-38
|
0:19
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-38
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-38
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Watkins makes two point jump shot
|
40-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|