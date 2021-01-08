|
20:00
Michael Durr vs. Ludgy Debaut (J.J. Miles gains possession)
19:42
Brandon Suggs misses two point driving layup
19:40
Pirates offensive rebound
19:34
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
19:32
Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
19:26
Tremont Robinson-White misses two point jump shot
19:24
Justin Brown defensive rebound
19:06
Alexis Yetna turnover (lost ball)
18:54
J.J. Miles misses two point driving layup
18:52
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
18:44
+3
Brandon Suggs makes three point jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
0-3
18:28
David Collins turnover (lost ball) (Bitumba Baruti steals)
18:11
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
18:09
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
17:57
David Collins misses three point jump shot
17:57
Michael Durr offensive rebound
17:57
Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
17:54
David Collins misses three point jump shot
17:52
Pirates defensive rebound
17:28
Bitumba Baruti misses two point jump shot
17:26
Brandon Suggs offensive rebound
17:22
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point layup
0-5
17:08
+2
Alexis Yetna makes two point dunk (David Collins assists)
2-5
16:49
Tremont Robinson-White turnover (bad pass)
16:37
Brandon Suggs shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
16:37
+1
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-5
16:37
+1
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-5
16:12
Tyrie Jackson turnover (bad pass)
15:58
Michael Durr misses two point hook shot
15:56
Miles James defensive rebound
15:47
Charles Coleman misses two point driving layup
15:46
Justin Brown shooting foul (Miles James draws the foul)
15:46
TV timeout
15:46
+1
Miles James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-6
15:46
+1
Miles James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-7
15:30
Jamir Chaplin turnover (lost ball) (Tyrie Jackson steals)
15:22
Miles James misses three point jump shot
15:20
Michael Durr defensive rebound
15:20
Brandon Suggs personal foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
14:50
+2
Michael Durr makes two point turnaround jump shot (David Collins assists)
6-7
14:30
Jayden Gardner turnover (bad pass)
14:10
Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot
14:08
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
14:08
Alexis Yetna personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
13:48
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point pullup jump shot (Miles James assists)
6-9
13:31
Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
13:29
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
13:17
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
13:15
David Collins defensive rebound
13:08
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point fadeaway jump shot
8-9
12:54
+2
J.J. Miles makes two point turnaround jump shot (Miles James assists)
8-11
12:36
+3
Rashun Williams makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
11-11
12:15
Miles James turnover (double dribble)
12:04
Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass) (Tyrie Jackson steals)
11:48
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
11:46
Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
11:35
David Collins misses two point jump shot
11:33
Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
11:31
Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
11:31
TV timeout
11:31
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:31
Charles Coleman defensive rebound
11:31
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:31
Charles Coleman defensive rebound
11:17
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball)
11:01
Charles Coleman shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
11:01
+1
Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-11
11:01
Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:43
Jayden Gardner misses two point turnaround jump shot
10:41
Rashun Williams defensive rebound
10:36
Xavier Castaneda misses two point pullup jump shot
10:10
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
9:57
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
9:55
+2
Russel Tchewa makes two point hook shot
14-11
9:37
Jayden Gardner misses two point turnaround jump shot
9:27
Russel Tchewa offensive foul (Charles Coleman draws the foul)
9:27
Russel Tchewa turnover
9:05
J.J. Miles misses two point turnaround jump shot
9:03
Michael Durr defensive rebound
8:52
Bitumba Baruti personal foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
8:43
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
8:41
Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
8:33
+2
Jamir Chaplin makes two point driving layup (Caleb Murphy assists)
16-11
8:33
Miles James shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
8:33
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:23
Justin Brown shooting foul (Tremont Robinson-White draws the foul)
8:23
+1
Tremont Robinson-White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-12
8:23
Michael Durr defensive rebound
8:02
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
8:00
Caleb Murphy offensive rebound
7:39
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
7:39
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
7:37
Michael Durr offensive rebound
7:29
David Collins turnover (traveling)
7:18
+2
Bitumba Baruti makes two point pullup jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
16-14
7:00
+3
Madut Akec makes three point jump shot (Michael Durr assists)
19-14
6:37
+2
Bitumba Baruti makes two point jump shot (Miles James assists)
19-16
6:20
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
6:18
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
5:59
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
5:57
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
5:54
Caleb Murphy turnover (traveling)
5:37
Madut Akec shooting foul (J.J. Miles draws the foul)
5:37
+1
J.J. Miles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-17
5:37
+1
J.J. Miles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-18
5:18
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
5:16
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
4:55
+3
Tremont Robinson-White makes three point jump shot (Jayden Gardner assists)
19-21
4:32
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
4:30
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
4:30
Michael Durr personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
4:30
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-22
4:30
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-23
3:59
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
3:57
Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
3:49
Jamir Chaplin personal foul (Charles Coleman draws the foul)
3:49
TV timeout
3:49
Charles Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:49
Madut Akec defensive rebound
3:33
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point pullup jump shot (David Collins assists)
21-23
3:04
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
3:02
David Collins defensive rebound
2:46
Michael Durr misses two point hook shot
2:44
Charles Coleman defensive rebound
2:29
Madut Akec shooting foul (Miles James draws the foul)
2:29
|
|
|
Miles James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Miles James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-24
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner blocks Alexis Yetna's two point layup
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
J.J. Miles personal foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-24
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-24
|
1:11
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball) (David Collins steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point floating jump shot
|
25-24
|
1:07
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson shooting foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
David Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy shooting foul (Tremont Robinson-White draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Tremont Robinson-White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-25
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Tremont Robinson-White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-26
|
0:01
|
|
|
Rashun Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Gardner steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|