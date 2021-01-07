|
20:00
Jericho Sims vs. Derek Culver (Matt Coleman III gains possession)
19:46
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point driving layup
2-0
19:44
Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
19:44
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover
19:05
+2
Andrew Jones makes two point driving layup
4-0
18:45
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
4-3
18:19
Jalen Bridges blocks Andrew Jones's two point layup
18:17
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
18:12
Jericho Sims shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
18:12
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:12
+1
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-4
18:04
+2
Matt Coleman III makes two point driving layup
6-4
18:04
Sean McNeil shooting foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
18:04
+1
Matt Coleman III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-4
17:42
+2
Derek Culver makes two point layup
7-6
17:31
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point alley-oop dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
9-6
17:15
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
17:13
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
17:02
+2
Greg Brown III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Courtney Ramey assists)
11-6
16:55
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
16:41
Matt Coleman III personal foul (Sean McNeil draws the foul)
16:24
+2
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Taz Sherman assists)
11-8
16:05
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point driving layup
13-8
15:45
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
15:45
TV timeout
15:32
+2
Miles McBride makes two point step back jump shot
13-10
15:22
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
15:20
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
15:20
Greg Brown III misses two point layup
15:18
Derek Culver defensive rebound
15:12
Kai Jones personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
14:58
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
14:56
Mountaineers offensive rebound
14:47
Derek Culver misses two point layup
14:45
Miles McBride offensive rebound
14:42
Miles McBride turnover (lost ball) (Courtney Ramey steals)
14:27
Matt Coleman III turnover (bad pass)
14:16
+3
Taz Sherman makes three point step back jump shot
13-13
13:58
Kai Jones turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
13:58
Royce Hamm Jr. shooting foul (Taz Sherman draws the foul)
13:51
+1
Taz Sherman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-14
13:51
+1
Taz Sherman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-15
13:43
Andrew Jones turnover (bad pass) (Emmitt Matthews Jr. steals)
13:30
Miles McBride turnover (bad pass) (Brock Cunningham steals)
13:30
Kai Jones misses two point layup
13:28
Mountaineers defensive rebound
13:11
+3
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
13-18
12:52
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
12:50
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
12:50
Gabe Osabuohien shooting foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
12:50
+1
Greg Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-18
12:50
Greg Brown III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:50
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
12:35
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (traveling)
12:22
+2
Greg Brown III makes two point pullup jump shot
16-18
12:07
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
12:05
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
11:52
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
19-18
11:33
Matt Coleman III shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
11:33
TV timeout
11:33
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-19
11:33
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-20
11:12
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
11:10
Greg Brown III offensive rebound
11:01
Andrew Jones misses two point layup
10:59
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
10:55
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
10:53
Derek Culver defensive rebound
10:30
+2
Taz Sherman makes two point pullup jump shot (Derek Culver assists)
19-22
10:18
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point floating jump shot
21-22
9:58
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (bad pass) (Jericho Sims steals)
9:46
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
9:44
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
9:26
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Derek Culver assists)
21-25
9:09
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
24-25
8:52
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
8:50
Derek Culver offensive rebound
8:44
+2
Derek Culver makes two point putback layup
24-27
8:31
Kedrian Johnson shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
8:31
+1
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-27
8:31
Courtney Ramey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:31
Seny Ndiaye defensive rebound
8:07
+2
Jordan McCabe makes two point pullup jump shot
25-29
7:47
Sean McNeil personal foul (Royce Hamm Jr. draws the foul)
7:47
TV timeout
7:40
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
7:38
Derek Culver defensive rebound
7:17
Taz Sherman turnover (traveling)
7:05
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
7:03
Derek Culver defensive rebound
6:58
Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
6:56
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
6:48
+2
Kai Jones makes two point driving dunk
27-29
6:32
Royce Hamm Jr. shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
6:32
+1
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-30
6:32
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:32
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
6:23
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
6:21
Kedrian Johnson defensive rebound
6:18
+3
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
27-33
5:59
Kai Jones misses two point hook shot
5:57
Derek Culver defensive rebound
5:57
Jericho Sims personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
5:59
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:59
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
5:49
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
5:47
Kai Jones offensive rebound
5:47
Derek Culver blocks Kai Jones's two point layup
5:45
Kai Jones offensive rebound
5:45
Kai Jones turnover (traveling)
5:38
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
5:36
Derek Culver offensive rebound
5:28
Jordan McCabe misses three point jump shot
5:26
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
5:26
Kedrian Johnson personal foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
5:13
Kai Jones misses three point jump shot
5:11
Kai Jones offensive rebound
5:02
+2
Kai Jones makes two point driving layup
29-33
4:53
Derek Culver offensive foul
4:53
Derek Culver turnover
4:34
Matt Coleman III turnover (traveling)
4:16
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (lost ball)
3:56
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point step back jump shot
31-33
3:37
+2
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
31-35
3:32
Andrew Jones offensive foul
3:32
Andrew Jones turnover
3:33
TV timeout
3:10
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
3:08
Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
3:00
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
2:58
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
2:53
+2
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Courtney Ramey assists)
33-35
2:33
Derek Culver misses two point hook shot
2:31
Kai Jones defensive rebound
2:22
Emmitt Matthews Jr. blocks Greg Brown III's two point dunk
2:20
Derek Culver defensive rebound
2:01
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
1:59
Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
1:46
Courtney Ramey turnover (bad pass)
1:32
+2
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point finger roll layup
33-37
1:18
+3
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
36-37
1:07
+3
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan McCabe assists)
36-40
0:57
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
0:55
Royce Hamm Jr. offensive rebound
0:50
Royce Hamm Jr. misses two point tip shot
0:48
Taz Sherman defensive rebound
0:48
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
0:46
Mountaineers offensive rebound
0:41
Derek Culver turnover (out of bounds)
0:27
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
0:25
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
0:26
Emmitt Matthews Jr. personal foul (Brock Cunningham draws the foul)
0:26
Brock Cunningham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:26
Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
0:00
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
0:00
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
