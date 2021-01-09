|
20:00
|
|
|
Toumani Camara vs. Connor Vanover (Toumani Camara gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+3
|
Toumani Camara makes three point jump shot (Tye Fagan assists)
|
3-0
|
19:20
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Connor Vanover turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler personal foul
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:42
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-1
|
18:33
|
|
+3
|
Toumani Camara makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
6-1
|
18:06
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point layup
|
6-3
|
17:49
|
|
|
P.J. Horne shooting foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|
|
17:49
|
|
+1
|
Davonte Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-4
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|
8-4
|
17:16
|
|
|
Davonte Davis turnover (Sahvir Wheeler steals)
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate makes three point jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
8-7
|
16:31
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
16:06
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-10
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-11
|
15:21
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Justin Kier offensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jump ball. Justin Kier vs. Jaylin Williams (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover (Jaylin Williams steals)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams offensive foul
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive foul
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia turnover
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point layup (Andrew Garcia assists)
|
10-11
|
14:00
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
14:00
|
|
+1
|
Justin Kier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-11
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point jump shot
|
11-13
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point jump shot
|
13-13
|
13:04
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
15-13
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
Davonte Davis makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
15-16
|
12:23
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Christian Brown shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
12:04
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-17
|
12:04
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
18-17
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
18-19
|
11:16
|
|
|
Moses Moody personal foul
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Christian Brown turnover (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point layup
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
20-19
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
20-22
|
10:10
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point driving layup
|
22-22
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
22-25
|
9:30
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
24-25
|
8:49
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Christian Brown turnover (Davonte Davis steals)
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Mikal Starks personal foul
|
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-26
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-27
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Justin Kier offensive foul
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Mikal Starks defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan turnover (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (P.J. Horne steals)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
+3
|
JD Notae makes three point jump shot
|
24-30
|
6:06
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
24-32
|
5:16
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Davonte Davis offensive foul
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Davonte Davis turnover
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Jalen Tate shooting foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Justin Kier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-32
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Justin Kier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-32
|
4:24
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
|
28-32
|
3:57
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk (Justin Kier assists)
|
30-32
|
3:48
|
|
|
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
30-34
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Tye Fagan makes two point jump shot
|
32-34
|
2:56
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|
32-37
|
2:45
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point layup
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
32-39
|
1:56
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
JD Notae personal foul
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (Davonte Davis assists)
|
32-41
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
|
34-41
|
0:51
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-41
|
0:32
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. offensive foul
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. turnover
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Davonte Davis personal foul
|
|
0:17
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-41
|
0:17
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-41
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
37-43
|
0:02
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|