20:00
Olivier Sarr vs. Colin Castleton (Wildcats gains possession)
19:39
Lance Ware turnover (out of bounds)
19:23
+2
Tyree Appleby makes two point floating jump shot
0-2
18:55
Colin Castleton blocks Brandon Boston Jr.'s two point fadeaway jump shot
18:53
Tre Mann defensive rebound
18:48
+3
Anthony Duruji makes three point jump shot
0-5
18:21
+2
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point dunk (Davion Mintz assists)
2-5
18:07
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point dunk (Tre Mann assists)
2-7
17:42
+2
Davion Mintz makes two point pullup jump shot
4-7
17:42
Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
17:42
+1
Davion Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-7
17:22
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
17:20
Davion Mintz defensive rebound
17:13
Davion Mintz turnover (traveling)
16:58
+3
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot
5-10
16:28
Wildcats offensive rebound
16:28
Anthony Duruji personal foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
16:25
+2
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
7-10
16:25
+2
Olivier Sarr makes two point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
7-10
15:56
Scottie Lewis turnover (lost ball)
15:39
+3
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Davion Mintz assists)
10-10
15:14
Noah Locke misses two point pullup jump shot
15:12
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
14:57
Isaiah Jackson misses two point layup
14:55
Omar Payne defensive rebound
14:36
Osayi Osifo turnover (bad pass)
14:20
+3
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Keion Brooks Jr. assists)
13-10
13:49
Colin Castleton turnover (bad pass) (Olivier Sarr steals)
13:51
Jump ball. Colin Castleton vs. Olivier Sarr (Gators gains possession)
13:49
Colin Castleton turnover (bad pass) (Olivier Sarr steals)
13:45
+2
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jacob Toppin assists)
15-10
13:11
+2
Anthony Duruji makes two point reverse layup
15-12
12:49
Keion Brooks Jr. turnover (traveling)
12:34
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
12:32
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
12:17
Olivier Sarr misses two point jump shot
12:15
Tre Mann defensive rebound
12:05
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
12:03
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
12:03
+2
Anthony Duruji makes two point putback layup
15-14
11:54
+2
Olivier Sarr makes two point alley-oop dunk (Davion Mintz assists)
17-14
11:41
Tre Mann misses two point step back jump shot
11:39
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
11:22
Jacob Toppin misses two point layup
11:20
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
11:03
+3
Tyree Appleby makes three point step back jump shot
17-17
10:41
+2
Jacob Toppin makes two point pullup jump shot (Olivier Sarr assists)
19-17
10:37
Jacob Toppin personal foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
10:37
TV timeout
10:37
Jacob Toppin personal foul
10:34
+3
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot (Omar Payne assists)
19-20
10:07
Tre Mann blocks Olivier Sarr's two point layup
10:05
Wildcats offensive rebound
10:05
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
10:03
Tre Mann defensive rebound
9:57
Tre Mann misses three point step back jump shot
9:55
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
9:47
Isaiah Jackson misses two point layup
9:45
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive rebound
9:42
Scottie Lewis blocks Brandon Boston Jr.'s two point putback layup
9:40
Tre Mann defensive rebound
9:27
Isaiah Jackson blocks Omar Payne's two point layup
9:27
Omar Payne offensive rebound
9:27
Omar Payne turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
9:18
+3
Brandon Boston Jr. makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
22-20
8:56
Anthony Duruji turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
8:52
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point driving layup
8:50
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
8:35
Scottie Lewis misses two point step back jump shot
8:33
Devin Askew defensive rebound
8:14
+2
Olivier Sarr makes two point floating jump shot
24-20
7:48
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
7:46
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
7:40
Isaiah Jackson blocks Anthony Duruji's two point putback layup
7:38
Devin Askew defensive rebound
7:33
Isaiah Jackson offensive foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
7:33
Isaiah Jackson turnover
7:33
TV timeout
7:10
Olivier Sarr shooting foul (Anthony Duruji draws the foul)
7:10
+1
Anthony Duruji makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-21
7:10
Anthony Duruji misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:10
Scottie Lewis offensive rebound
6:57
+3
Anthony Duruji makes three point jump shot (Ques Glover assists)
24-24
6:32
+2
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point driving layup
26-24
6:11
Tre Mann turnover (lost ball) (Devin Askew steals)
5:59
+2
Isaiah Jackson makes two point driving layup
28-24
5:59
Scottie Lewis shooting foul (Isaiah Jackson draws the foul)
5:59
Isaiah Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:59
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
5:48
Ques Glover turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mintz steals)
5:27
Devin Askew misses two point pullup jump shot
5:25
Gators defensive rebound
5:11
Isaiah Jackson blocks Colin Castleton's two point layup
5:09
Gators offensive rebound
5:04
Anthony Duruji misses two point turnaround jump shot
5:02
Keion Brooks Jr. defensive rebound
4:48
+3
Davion Mintz makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
31-24
4:25
+3
Ques Glover makes three point jump shot
31-27
4:05
Devin Askew turnover (lost ball) (Ques Glover steals)
3:41
Noah Locke misses two point layup
3:39
Keion Brooks Jr. defensive rebound
3:25
+2
Isaiah Jackson makes two point jump shot (Keion Brooks Jr. assists)
33-27
3:00
Ques Glover turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Jackson steals)
2:55
Scottie Lewis blocks Devin Askew's two point layup
2:55
Wildcats offensive rebound
2:55
TV timeout
2:54
Dontaie Allen misses two point jump shot
2:52
Wildcats offensive rebound
2:47
Olivier Sarr misses three point jump shot
2:45
Osayi Osifo defensive rebound
2:35
Tyree Appleby turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
2:27
+2
Davion Mintz makes two point driving layup
35-27
2:04
Osayi Osifo misses two point jump shot
2:02
Lance Ware defensive rebound
1:35
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
1:33
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
1:10
Osayi Osifo misses two point floating jump shot
1:08
Osayi Osifo offensive rebound
1:00
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point layup (Osayi Osifo assists)
35-29
0:40
Dontaie Allen misses two point pullup jump shot
0:38
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
0:10
Devin Askew blocks Tre Mann's two point jump shot
0:08
Tre Mann offensive rebound
0:08
Davion Mintz personal foul
0:01
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
0:00
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
